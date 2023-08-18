DAX15.677 +0,7%ESt504.253 +1,0%TDax3.073 +0,4%Dow34.501 +0,1%Nas13.291 -0,2%Bitcoin23.800 -1,2%Euro1,0905 +0,1%Öl85,48 +0,8%Gold1.889 ±-0,0%
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Abschlägen

21.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Abschlägen

Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 19,60 EUR.

Aktien
Aktien
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
19,46 EUR -0,26 EUR -1,32%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:48 Uhr fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 19,60 EUR ab. Bei 19,33 EUR markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 19,66 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 928.162 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 20.08.2022 bei 30,18 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 54,02 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei einem Wert von 15,27 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.03.2023). Mit Abgaben von 22,07 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 27,89 EUR.

Am 26.07.2023 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.06.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie fiel negativ aus. Der Verlust je Papier wurde auf -2,47 EUR beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2023 wird am 03.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Bilanz am 01.11.2024.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn in Höhe von 2,16 EUR je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group