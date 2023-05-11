Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagvormittag im Minusbereich

Aktien in diesem Artikel Vonovia 18,60 EUR

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) befand sich um 09:06 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,3 Prozent auf 17,55 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 17,47 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 17,53 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 145.119 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (36,24 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 31.05.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 106,50 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 28.03.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 15,27 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,99 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 28,58 EUR an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 04.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Verlust je Aktie in Höhe von -2,47 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresvergleich waren -0,08 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2023 wird am 04.08.2023 erwartet. Am 02.08.2024 wird Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2024 präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 2,18 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

