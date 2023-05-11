  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
23.05.2023 09:23

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagvormittag im Minusbereich

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagvormittag im Minusbereich
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 17,55 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) befand sich um 09:06 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,3 Prozent auf 17,55 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bisher bei 17,47 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 17,53 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 145.119 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (36,24 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 31.05.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 106,50 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 28.03.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 15,27 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,99 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 28,58 EUR an.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 04.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Verlust je Aktie in Höhe von -2,47 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresvergleich waren -0,08 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2023 wird am 04.08.2023 erwartet. Am 02.08.2024 wird Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2024 präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 2,18 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie höher: Staat soll laut Vonovia-Chef gegen hohe Baukosten vorgehen - Union Investment macht Vonovia Vorwürfe

So schätzen die Analysten die Vonovia-Aktie im April 2023 ein

Vonovia-Aktie fester: Vonovia verkauft Immobilien für 560 Millionen Euro - Milliardenverlust

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09:23 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagvormittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
22.05.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
22.05.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
18.05.23
Feiertagshandel an Frankfurter Börse: DAX klettert vorübergehend auf Jahreshoch und schließt über 16.000 - Allzeithoch in Sichtweite - Zahlreiche Werte ex Dividende (finanzen.net)
17.05.23
EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Hauptversammlung 2023 stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten mit großer Mehrheit zu (EQS Group)
17.05.23
Vonovia-Aktie höher: Staat soll laut Vonovia-Chef gegen hohe Baukosten vorgehen - Union Investment macht Vonovia Vorwürfe (finanzen.net)
17.05.23
Vonovia-CFO: Kapitalpuffer ausreichend, Kapitalerhöhung unnötig (Dow Jones)
11.05.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie nach Insidertrade (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Um 18 Uhr live: So finden Sie die Dividendenkönige!

Im Online-Seminar heute Abend wird sich alles um Dividendenaktien drehen! Was ist ein Dividendenkönig und wie macht man diese Aktien ausfindig? Wie investiert man am klügsten in diese Titel und sichert sie auch ab? Die Antworten bekommen Sie live im Dividenden-Seminar!

Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

22.05.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag ins Minus
22.05.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
22.05.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Montagvormittag tiefer
26.04.23Vonovia-Aktie legt zu: Vonovia verkauft Beteiligung an Immobilienportfolio für Milliardenbetrag
04.05.23Vonovia-Aktie fester: Vonovia verkauft Immobilien für 560 Millionen Euro - Milliardenverlust
18.05.23Feiertagshandel an Frankfurter Börse: DAX klettert vorübergehend auf Jahreshoch und schließt über 16.000 - Allzeithoch in Sichtweite - Zahlreiche Werte ex Dividende
07.05.23So schätzen die Analysten die Vonovia-Aktie im April 2023 ein
17.05.23Vonovia-Aktie höher: Staat soll laut Vonovia-Chef gegen hohe Baukosten vorgehen - Union Investment macht Vonovia Vorwürfe
04.05.23Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Vonovia kann installierte Wärmepumpen nicht in Betrieb nehmen
17.05.23EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Hauptversammlung 2023 stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten mit großer Mehrheit zu
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Marktüberblick: Fraport vor Hauptversammlung gesucht
Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel
Nikkei-225 - Höchster Stand seit 1990!
Börse Aktuell - Die Zeit drängt im US-Schuldenstreit
Überkaufter Oszillator vor neuem Verkaufssignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: „Buy and hold forever“?!
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

10:04 UhrEQS-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: announces early results of the tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of its outstanding 300,000,000 2.125% notes due 2024
10:01 UhrDirectors' Dealings bei HAMBORNER REIT: Führungskraft weitet Engagement aus
09:23 UhrROUNDUP: Zahl der neugebauten Wohnungen minimal gestiegen
22.05.23EQS-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF THE REQUISITE CONSENTS TO AMEND ITS OUTSTANDING 300,000,000 2.125% NOTES DUE 2024
22.05.23EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, Kauf
22.05.23EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, buy
22.05.23EQS-News: 'The future is changeable': DIC Asset AG publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report, once again demonstrating its sustainable excellence
22.05.23EQS-News: Die Zukunft ist wandelbar: DIC Asset AG veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2022 und belegt erneut ihre Sustainable Excellence
21.05.23EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO Designate of PATRIZIA SE plans entrepreneurial investment in PATRIZIA shares shareholders to approve adjusted remuneration system
19.05.23Mieterbund fürchtet wegen Heizungsgesetz Mieterhöhungen

News von

Haus finanzieren? „90 Prozent der jungen Familien müssen wir wegschicken“
Besser als der Rekord-Dax – das sind die besten deutschen Fonds
Die heikle Bilanz der EZB
Spannung im US-Schuldendrama und fünf neue Wachstums-Stars
Die neue Heizungs-Hoffnung nach Graichens Abgang

Heute im Fokus

Keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rot -- Zoom zuversichtlich-- Aareal Bank: Übernahme durch Finanzinvestoren durchgewunken -- Shop Apotheke, TECHEM, Julius Bär im Fokus

Großaktionär Drahi stockt Beteiligung an BT Group auf. China will sich Zugriff auf Rohstoffe im Kongo sichern. Deutsche Telekom weist Kritik an Glasfaserausbau zurück. Hertha BSC begibt Anleihe. TikTok klagt gegen Verbot in US-Bundesstaat Montana. thyssenkrupp Nucera erhält Elektrolyseure-Großauftrag aus Schweden.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2023?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen