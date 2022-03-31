Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagvormittag mit Abschlägen

|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|19.06.22
|Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
|24.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie mit herben Verlusten: Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt hat wohl Ermittlungen gegen ADLER aufgenommen
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|22.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
|22.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen
|22.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag auf rotem Terrain
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|22.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|22.06.22
|ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: Bilanzkontrollprüfung des Abschlusses 2021
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE deutsch
|22.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE deutsch
|22.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE deutsch
|22.06.22
|DGAP-DD: LEG Immobilien SE english
|Habecks Notfallplan - diese Aktien profitieren
|Neue Steuererklärung das sollten Eigentümer über die heikle Extra-Pflicht wissen
|Bayer blitzt ab und die Liste der Rezessionsgewinner
|1000 Euro für die Einschulung So reduzieren Eltern die Kosten für den Schulstart
|Prime Day 2022 Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
|BASF-Chef ist pessimistisch - Aktie am DAX-Ende ausgestoppt
|"Nur einmal pro Generation": US-Börsenlegende wittert historische Chance bei Aktien
|Varta-Aktie mit viel Potenzial und hoher Dividende - Ergebnisse der Hauptversammlung überraschen
|BÖRSEN-TICKER- Altria auf Talfahrt - E-Zigarette Juul wohl vor Verbot
|Dax-Marktausblick: Dax taucht unter 13.000 Punkte - Powell im Blick
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX mit klarem Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe des Notfallplans Gas aus -- Rheinmetall, Tesla, Siemens im Fokus
|11:38 Uhr
|Rheinmetall-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: HSBC sieht für Rheinmetall Wolken im Autozulieferbereich aufziehen
|11:38 Uhr
|Streit um EU-Erweiterung: Albanien nennt Bulgariens Blockade Schande
|11:35 Uhr
|Fraport-Aktie gibt nach: Fraport baut Luftfrachthalle in der "CargoCity Süd"
|11:35 Uhr
|ROUNDUP: Unternehmen im Euroraum deutlich pessimistischer
|11:34 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse-Aktie trotzdem mit Verlusten: Knorr-Bremse stattet weitere ICEs mit Brems- und Türsystemen aus
|11:34 Uhr
|Türkei und Saudi-Arabien verabreden 'neue Zeit der Zusammenarbeit'
|11:34 Uhr
|Innodisk's Embedded World 2022 Innovations Win Best-in-Show Award
|11:33 Uhr
|Aroundtown-Aktie bricht ein: JPMorgan senkt Bewertung für Aroundtown
