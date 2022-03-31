Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagvormittag mit Abschlägen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wies um 23.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 31,19 EUR abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 31,13 EUR ein. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 31,29 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 53.527 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 24.08.2021 bei 54,51 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 42,78 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 16.06.2022 (30,08 EUR). Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 3,69 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 58,43 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 31.03.2022  vorgestellt. Der Verlust je Anteilsschein wurde bei -0,08 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 30,84 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 761,41 EUR umgesetzt, gegenüber 581,95 EUR im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die kommende Q2 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 veröffentlicht. Mit der Präsentation der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,68 EUR je Aktie.

