26.05.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain
So bewegt sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie konnte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 34,02 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 26.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,4 Prozent auf 34,02 EUR zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 34,18 EUR. Bei 33,99 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 792.630 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Bei 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 37,59 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (31,76 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 7,12 Prozent würde die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 59,38 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewährte am 05.05.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) hat für das jüngste Quartal einen Verlust je Aktie von -0,08 EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahr lag das Minus mit 0,55 EUR je Aktie ebenfalls auf diesem Niveau. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 30,84 Prozent auf 761,41 EUR. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 581,95 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 03.08.2022 dürfte die Q2 2022-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlicht werden. Die Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 02.08.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2023 2,73 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

