  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
29.06.2022 12:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittag ein

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittag ein
Aktienkurs aktuell
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 1,9 Prozent auf 30,75 EUR ab.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 29.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 30,75 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 30,66 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 31,02 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 523.704 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 24.08.2021 auf bis zu 54,51 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 43,58 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Am 16.06.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 30,08 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 2,23 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 58,43 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ließ sich am 05.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 2,35 EUR präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 2,35 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Ergebnisse für Q2 2023 erwarten Experten am 02.08.2023.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 2,67 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"

Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind

Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.net)
28.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
28.06.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
27.06.22
Citi: Vonovia - Legt sich der Sturm? (finanzen.net)
27.06.22
Citi: Vonovia - Legt sich der Sturm? (finanzen.net)
24.06.22
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold" (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia unterschreibt Berliner Wohnungsbundnis (EQS Group)
19.06.22
Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

10.06.22Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
19.06.22Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
01.06.22Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
31.05.22Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
31.05.22ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
28.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu
28.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
28.06.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag in Grün
11.06.22Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
17.06.22Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
Weitere Vonovia News
Werbung

Trading-News

G7 einigen sich auf Preisobergrenze für russisches Öl
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Henkel, Volkswagen
Bullen legen Ausgangsbasis für Trendwende
Mercedes-Benz will zwei Modellreihen einstellen
DAX-Ausblick - Kein Vorankommen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Ist das Potenzial von Öl-Aktien ausgeschöpft? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner, DJE Kapital
Robuster Inflationsschutz - Diese Anlageklasse sollten Sie jetzt im Portfolio haben
Kapitalerhöhung bei Nordex
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik
Die Menschen glauben an den guten Zaren
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

13:52 UhrDGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english
13:52 UhrDGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG deutsch
13:20 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.06.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.06.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.06.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
27.06.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
27.06.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.06.22DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate erwirbt Bestandsportfolio in Berlin von der Adler Group
24.06.22DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group

News von

Die Wut der Passagiere
Drei Aktien, die vom Megatrend Wärmepumpe profitieren
Flug gestrichen? So erhalten Sie Hunderte Euro Entschädigung
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Gold-Embargo gegen Russland? Das sind die Folgen für Anleger

News von

"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Notenbank wird Zinserhöhungen stoppen
Nel Asa macht eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung: Was ist da los?
Importverbot: Kein Russen-Gold mehr für die EU? So reagiert der Goldpreis
Weder Plug Power noch Ballard Power: Auf wen Ferrari jetzt bei Brennstoffzellen setzt
Banken erhöhen ihre Dividenden und Aktienrückkäufe - Was jetzt für Anleger bei Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley und Co. drin ist

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fällt unter 13.000 Punkte -- Siemens Energy dementiert russische Vorwürfe bei Gasdrosselung -- Shopify vollzieht Aktiensplit -- VW, H&M, HORNBACH, Amazon im Fokus

Fresenius lotet offenbar Fusion des Klinikgeschäfts mit Wettbewerber aus. MyTheresa.com errichtet Logistikneubau in Schkeuditz. Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss streicht hunderte Flüge im Sommer und Herbst. EssilorLuxottica beruft CEO Milleri zum neuen Chairman. SAS-Pilotenstreik zunächst aufgeschoben. Edelmetallbranche: Importverbot für russisches Gold hat eher symbolischen Charakter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Goldpreis im Fokus der Anleger: Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen