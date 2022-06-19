Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittag ein

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 29.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 1,9 Prozent im Minus bei 30,75 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 30,66 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 31,02 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 523.704 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 24.08.2021 auf bis zu 54,51 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 43,58 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Am 16.06.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 30,08 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 2,23 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 58,43 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ließ sich am 05.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 2,35 EUR präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 2,35 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Ergebnisse für Q2 2023 erwarten Experten am 02.08.2023.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 2,67 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

