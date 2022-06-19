Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittag ein

|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|19.06.22
|Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|28.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu
|28.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
|28.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag in Grün
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|17.06.22
|Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
|13:52 Uhr
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english
|13:52 Uhr
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG deutsch
|13:20 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|28.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|27.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|27.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
|27.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
|27.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|24.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate erwirbt Bestandsportfolio in Berlin von der Adler Group
|24.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fällt unter 13.000 Punkte -- Siemens Energy dementiert russische Vorwürfe bei Gasdrosselung -- Shopify vollzieht Aktiensplit -- VW, H&M, HORNBACH, Amazon im Fokus
|13:58 Uhr
|Banken: Finanzplatz Deutschland braucht modernes Kapitalmarktrecht
|13:58 Uhr
|MyStory: Wie mich die Pandemie mit einem Unternehmen in Afrika zusammengebracht hat
|13:58 Uhr
|Unisys Announces Goal of Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030
|13:58 Uhr
|Workers Compensation Insurance Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report on Price Trends, Spend & Growth Analysis | SpendEdge
|13:57 Uhr
|Habeck sieht "unfassbare" Dynamik bei Nachfrage nach Wärmepumpen
|13:57 Uhr
|Konjunktursorgen bremsen Nachfrage bei VW und Mercedes nicht
|13:55 Uhr
|Umweltministerin: Neuwagen-Beschluss treibt Klimaschutz voran
|13:54 Uhr
|HomeBiogas Releases its First Impact & ESG Report
ETF-Sparplan