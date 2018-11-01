voxeljet AG Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option of Capital Increase

voxeljet AG (WKN: A1W556 / ISIN: US92912L1070 / Ticker: VJET / New York
Stock Exchange) today announced the exercise of the underwriters
over-allotment option and, as a consequence, increased its capital
through the partial use of its authorised capital approved by the
ordinary shareholders at a meeting held on 30 May 2018, from EUR
4,692,000 by EUR 144,000 to EUR 4,836,000. The shares issued in
connection with the over-allotment option represent the second tranche
of the previously announced capital increase; the first tranche closed
on 22 October 2018. In conjunction with the over-allotment tranche of
the capital increase, the company is issuing 144,000 new registered
ordinary shares with attached dividend entitlements for the financial
year 2018, offered in the form of 720,000 American Depositary Shares
("ADSs") at a price of USD 2.57 per ADS. This equals EUR 11.17 per
ordinary share (based on the exchange rate as of the close of business
in New York on the pricing date), since each ADS represents one-fifth of
an ordinary share. The ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The gross proceeds from this tranche of the capital increase amount to
approximately USD 1.9 million (EUR 1.6 million), bringing the total
gross proceeds from the capital increase to approximately USD 14.4
million (EUR 12.5 million). The company will receive the proceeds from
the capital increase, less estimated underwriting discounts and
commissions and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use
the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Important Additional Information
This announcement is for informational purposes only. It is neither an
offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities nor a solicitation
to submit an offer to purchase securities of voxeljet AG in the United
States of America, Germany or any other country. Neither this
announcement nor its contents may be distributed in connection with any
offer in any country.
This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does
not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described
in this announcement.
A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares has been filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become
effective. The prospectus in the registration statement, the related
prospectus supplement and the other documents that voxeljet AG files
with the SEC contain information about voxeljet AG and the capital
increase. You may obtain the preliminary prospectus supplement for the
capital increase, the registration statement and the other documents for
free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website located at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus may also be obtained from voxeljet AG, Paul-Lenz-Straße 1a,
86316 Friedberg, Germany, Attention: Investor Relations Department, or
by calling +49 821 7483 100.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such
statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as
"expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and
similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the
intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG
and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet
AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any
statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide
assurances that the matters described in this press release will be
successfully completed. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks
and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily
not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other
factors are discussed in more detail in the companys public filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It should be noted that
actual events or developments could materially differ from the events
and developments described or included in the forward-looking
statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should
not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101006181/en/