voxeljet AG Implements Capital Increase

voxeljet AG (WKN: A1W556 / ISIN: US92912L1070 / Ticker: VJET / New York
Stock Exchange) today increased its capital through the partial use of
its authorised capital approved by the ordinary shareholders at a
meeting held on 30 May 2018, from EUR 3,720,000 by EUR 972,000 to EUR
4,692,000. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company is
issuing new registered ordinary shares with attached dividend
entitlements for the financial year 2018, which will be offered in the
form of 4,860,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a price of USD
2.57 per ADS. This equals EUR 11.17 per ordinary share (based on the
exchange rate as of the close of business in New York on the date of
pricing), since each ADS represents one-fifth of an ordinary share. The
ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company intends to implement the capital increase in two tranches.
As part of the main share tranche, 972,000 ordinary shares, in the form
of 4,860,000 ADSs, are being issued. In addition, the transaction
features an over-allotment option of up to an additional 144,000
ordinary shares, or 720,000 ADSs. If both tranches are sold, the company
will increase its capital from EUR 3,720,000 by EUR 1,116,000 to EUR
4,836,000.
The gross proceeds from the first tranche of the capital increase amount
to approximately USD 12.5 million (EUR 10.9 million). The company will
receive the proceeds from the capital increase, less estimated
underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes.
Important Additional Information
This announcement is for informational purposes only. It is neither an
offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities nor a solicitation
to submit an offer to purchase securities of voxeljet AG in the United
States of America, Germany or any other country. Neither this
announcement nor its contents may be distributed in connection with any
offer in any country.
This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does
not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described
in this announcement.
A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares has been filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become
effective. The prospectus in the registration statement, the related
prospectus supplement and the other documents that voxeljet AG files
with the SEC contain information about voxeljet AG and the capital
increase. You may obtain the preliminary prospectus supplement for the
capital increase, the registration statement and the other documents for
free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website located at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus may also be obtained from voxeljet AG, Paul-Lenz-Straße 1a,
86316 Friedberg, Germany, Attention: Investor Relations Department, or
by calling +49 821 7483 100.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such
statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as
"expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and
similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the
intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG
and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet
AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any
statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide
assurances that the matters described in this press release will be
successfully completed. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks
and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily
not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other
factors are discussed in more detail in the companys public filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It should be noted that
actual events or developments could materially differ from the events
and developments described or included in the forward-looking
statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should
not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be
required by law.
