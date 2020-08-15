  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!-w-
29.07.2021 22:20

voxeljet AG Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) (the "Company or "voxeljet), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the closing of the financial markets on Thursday, August 12th.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the quarter on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-705-6003 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-493-6725 for international, Conference Title "voxeljet AG Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13721393. The recording will be available for replay through August 20th, 2021. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Companys website. Please go to the website https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3195800/ED0E584F03696A7CE907C5ACA9464536 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Companys website.

About voxeljet

voxeljets (NASDAQ: VJET) roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

Nachrichten zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr voxeljet News
RSS Feed
voxeljet zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene voxeljet News

23.07.21voxeljet AG Completes $10 Million Registered Direct Offering
16.07.21voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering
15.07.21voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
Weitere voxeljet News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tech-Giganten mit immer neuen Rekorden: Kann das so weitergehen?
Visa profitiert von Konjunkturerholung
Vontobel: Noch bis 02.08.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Evotec: Innovativer Dienstleister in Sachen Gesundheit
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Hat Gold einen saisonalen Lauf?
Rotierende Anleger
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
PRIMA - Zukunft: Technologie- und Innovationsfonds feiert einjähriges Bestehen
Allvest erhält Bestnote - Aktion: Jetzt 15 für jeden Vertragsabschluss
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur voxeljet-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

voxeljet Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ändert sich für Verbraucher im August
Sparer müssen weiter damit leben, dass die Inflation ihr Geld frisst
Quarantäne, Impf- oder Testpflicht? Diese Portale bieten die besten Urlaubs-Infos
Achtung, Fertighaus! Auf diese Sanierungsfallen müssen Sie achten
Günstig wie lange nicht  deshalb ist Gold jetzt eine große Chance für Anleger

News von

Deutschlands Lieblingsaktien im Test: Sechs Favoriten der Redaktion
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ausblick beflügelt BioNTech-Partner Pfizer
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Auf die Vergangenheit vertrauen?
DAX kaum verändert - Starke Firmenbilanzen helfen Börsen - Fed und Peking bremsen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Quartalszahlen zur Deutschen Bank, Apple, Alphabet und Microsoft

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- VW hebt Ausblick für operative Rendite erneut an -- DiDi Global dementiert Bericht über Börsenrückzug -- AIXTRON, Facebook, PayPal im Fokus

J&J-Auftragsfertiger kann Impfstoffproduktion nach Panne wieder aufnehmen. Glyphosat-Rechtsstreit wird für Bayer eventuell noch teurer. Ford hebt Jahresziele nach überraschendem Quartalsgewinn an. Uber bringt Essenlieferdienst Eats auch nach Frankfurt und München. Russland verhängt Geldstrafe gegen Google. 5G-Nachfrage kurbelt Geschäft bei QUALCOMM an. US-Wirtschaft wächst im zweiten Quartal schwächer als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021
Dies sind die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gehen Sie davon aus, dass es im Laufe des Jahres 2021 mochmal einen Lockdown geben wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen