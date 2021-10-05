Wallbox Introduces Quasar 2 at CES 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the introduction of Quasar 2, the latest generation of its bidirectional home charger designed specifically for the North American market. As well as enabling EV owners to charge and discharge their electric vehicle to power their home or the grid, Wallboxs latest innovation is designed to give EV drivers the ability to isolate their home from the grid and use their EV for backup power during a blackout.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005080/en/

Wallbox unveils its next-generation bidirectional home charger featuring CCS compatibility and blackout mode (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bidirectional charging opens up numerous opportunities for smarter energy management in the home, said Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox. "Quasar 2 represents a breakthrough in the evolution of home energy management. Not only does it allow us to rethink the way we produce, store and use energy on a day-to-day basis, but has the potential to give users the added power and comfort of being able to power their homes for over three days during a power outage.

Mitigating the impact of energy disruptions

Quasar 2 retains the advanced features and functionality of its predecessor, Quasar, while offering blackout mode, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows EV owners to use their car as an emergency generator in instances of power outages.

With Blackout Mode, users are able to use their EV battery to power their home in the event of a power outage, even those caused by natural disasters. Quasar 2 seamlessly transitions a home to vehicle energy when the power goes out. Depending on the car and energy usage Quasar 2 is expected to be able to power a home for more than three days during a blackout based on an average household's critical consumption.

"The average American experienced more than eight hours of power interruption in 2020, said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. "Whether its caused by an earthquake, hurricane, wildfire or simply related to an overload on the power grid, a power outage can have a detrimental impact on homeowners that can last for hours or even days. With blackout mode, we are able to offer EV owners some relief by helping mitigate the impact of a major energy disruption in the home.

Significant cost savings

Quasar 2 allows EV owners to save on home energy costs through vehicle-to-home (V2H) functionality. In states where power rates are related to demand, users can schedule charging sessions at times when rates are low and discharge their car to power their home when rates are high. Users who have solar panel installations can also store excess energy in their EV during low usage periods and then harness this energy at another time, including peak periods, to reduce their reliance on the grid.

Next-level performance and ease-of-use

Quasar 2 has been designed to be compatible with existing infrastructure in the U.S. to promote optimal efficiency. Providing up to 11.5kW/48Amp of power for charging and discharging, it is even more powerful than its predecessor. Quasar 2 offers CCS compatibility and connects to the myWallbox app through Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, or 4G.

Through the use of an accessory, users can unlock Quasar 2s additional functionality that allows users to isolate their homes from the grid and power a critical load to their home with energy from their EV. On average, an EV can power a critical load for a home in the U.S. for at least three days.

Wallboxs advanced EV charging and energy management systems

Wallbox will also showcase its extensive line of hardware and software solutions for the home, business and public sectors at CES 2022, including:

Home charging solutions:

Pulsar Plus (40A and 48A) - Wallboxs best-selling home charger worldwide is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

- Wallboxs best-selling home charger worldwide is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Eco-Smart and Power Boost - The companys first home energy management features available for EV drivers in the U.S. are embedded features in every pulsar plus and only require a power meter and the myWallbox app to activate. Eco-Smart Solar EV Charging is an Energy Management System (EMS) that makes your Wallbox charger a key part of any sustainable home energy system. Use the green energy generated from your solar panels (PV) or wind turbines at home to charge your electric vehicle in an efficient and sustainable way. With two modes to choose from, you decide when to go fully green or charge with a mix of green and grid energy. Power Boost is designed to allow installation of a more powerful charger where the home's electrical capacity might otherwise require limiting the power available for EV charging. Power Boost measures the real-time energy usage of a household and dynamically adjusts EV charging power. This permits users to install a more powerful EV charger in their homes.

- The companys first home energy management features available for EV drivers in the U.S. are embedded features in every pulsar plus and only require a power meter and the myWallbox app to activate. Eco-Smart Solar EV Charging is an Energy Management System (EMS) that makes your Wallbox charger a key part of any sustainable home energy system. Use the green energy generated from your solar panels (PV) or wind turbines at home to charge your electric vehicle in an efficient and sustainable way. With two modes to choose from, you decide when to go fully green or charge with a mix of green and grid energy. Power Boost is designed to allow installation of a more powerful charger where the home's electrical capacity might otherwise require limiting the power available for EV charging. Power Boost measures the real-time energy usage of a household and dynamically adjusts EV charging power. This permits users to install a more powerful EV charger in their homes. Quasar - The first bidirectional charger for home use allows you to charge and discharge your electric vehicle so you can use your car battery to power a home or building or sell energy back to the grid. With Quasar, your EV energy goes beyond driving. Quasar is currently available in select European and APAC markets.

Public Charging Solutions:

Supernova - Supernova is Wallboxs next generation DC fast-charger that has been designed to satisfy the industrys desire for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators. Wallbox announces the North American version of Supernova, specifically designed for the US market and estimates pre-series production to begin during Q4/2022 in Wallboxs factory in Arlington, TX. Supernovas NA version ranges from 65 to 130 kW of power, offering a substantially faster charge, being able to provide up to 120 miles of range in less than 15 minutes. Its light and modular design offers the flexibility to upgrade power in the future, easier transportation, effortless installation and simpler access for maintenance.

- Supernova is Wallboxs next generation DC fast-charger that has been designed to satisfy the industrys desire for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators. Wallbox announces the North American version of Supernova, specifically designed for the US market and estimates pre-series production to begin during Q4/2022 in Wallboxs factory in Arlington, TX. Supernovas NA version ranges from 65 to 130 kW of power, offering a substantially faster charge, being able to provide up to 120 miles of range in less than 15 minutes. Its light and modular design offers the flexibility to upgrade power in the future, easier transportation, effortless installation and simpler access for maintenance. Hypernova - Wallboxs first ultra-fast charger. With up to 350 kW of power, it is ideal for charging locations aimed at long-distance traveling, such as by a highway or national route. Hypernova has the capacity to fully charge an average EV in less than 15 min. Production and deliveries of Hypernova will initiate in 2023.

Business Solutions:

Copper 2 - Wallbox will present its latest Business charger for the European market. With 22kW charging power, Copper 2 has been rigorously designed to close the gap in business charging needs, bringing a new take on Business EV charging. The new charger addresses companies, installers and drivers need for more robust and reliable chargers, that are user-centric and come with energy management, installation and maintenance options. Copper 2 is expected to begin production in Q3 2022.

- Wallbox will present its latest Business charger for the European market. With 22kW charging power, Copper 2 has been rigorously designed to close the gap in business charging needs, bringing a new take on Business EV charging. The new charger addresses companies, installers and drivers need for more robust and reliable chargers, that are user-centric and come with energy management, installation and maintenance options. Copper 2 is expected to begin production in Q3 2022. Commander 2 - Commander 2 is Wallboxs most user-centric 22kW EV charger. Having already been available in the EMEA and APAC markets, Commander 2s user-centric touchscreen has been embraced by businesses. Wallbox has recently expanded Commander 2s offering to provide out-of-the-box 4G connectivity to ease installation and guarantee the highest up-time, as well as offering users a myWallbox Business subscription to more efficiently manage multiple chargers.

- Commander 2 is Wallboxs most user-centric 22kW EV charger. Having already been available in the EMEA and APAC markets, Commander 2s user-centric touchscreen has been embraced by businesses. Wallbox has recently expanded Commander 2s offering to provide out-of-the-box 4G connectivity to ease installation and guarantee the highest up-time, as well as offering users a myWallbox Business subscription to more efficiently manage multiple chargers. Sirius - Sirius is Wallboxs first Energy Management Solution for Businesses. This pioneering energy management solution seamlessly integrates the electric grid with your companys renewable energy sources, on-site batteries and other sources. At the same time, it balances them in real-time to cover your buildings power demand and is designed to optimize energy costs and environmental impact. Sirius can even work in tandem with Quasar, Wallboxs bidirectional charger, enabling buildings to utilize an EV fleet as an additional source of energy. Sirius is leading the transition to more sustainable, reliable, and less expensive energy use for businesses.

CES 2022: Where to find Wallbox

Wallbox will demo Quasar 2 at CES Unveiled (Table #507) and during the Expo in the West Hall 6627 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company has planned to ramp up its digital presence at the event to ensure that even those unable to attend in person will have visibility of the show. You will be able to see Wallboxs product unveilings, a guided tour of their booth and more through their official Youtube channel, Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram, and their CES2022 landing page.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the features, expected production and effectiveness of Wallbox's products. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "can," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on managements current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Wallboxs actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallboxs history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electronic vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallboxs ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallboxs forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallboxs supply or manufacturing partners; Wallboxs reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallboxs technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallboxs final prospectus on Form 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallboxs website at investors.wallbox.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005080/en/