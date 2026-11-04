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Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update

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Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update

04-Nov-2026 / 15:14 GMT/BST

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Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

Werbung

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

Werbung

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue, RTO Update

Further to the Company’s announcement of 14 April 2026, in respect of a voluntary surrender of warrants, and following further communication with warrantholders, the company confirms the following warrants have been surrendered and will be replaced with new ‘F’ warrants with an exercise period ending on 1 December 2027 with an exercise price of £0.0165 per warrant share:

Class of Warrant

Number of surrendered warrants

Number of new ‘F’ warrants

Class A

4,312,500

4,312,500

Class B

4,312,500

4,312,500

Class C

38,750,000

38,750,000

Total

47,375,000

47,375,000

 

Participating warrantholders will shortly receive new warrant certificates.

In addition, the existing Thalassa Warrant instrument, pertaining to 29,950,000 warrants, has been amended by deed poll to remove its historic US Dollar exercise pricing and such that the price has been amended in line with the new ‘F’ warrants above at £0.0165 per warrant share. Other terms remain unchanged. Thalassa Holdings Ltd is controlled by Duncan Soukup and, as such, is a related party of the Company for the purposes of DTR 7.3. Accordingly, the independent directors, having considered the financial effect of the amendment and the potential effect on the Company, consider the amendment to be fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders who are not related parties, including minority shareholders.

RTO Update

The Company continues to progress its RTO Transaction with Trasna. Following initial engagement with potential investors, the Company is now targeting a transfer to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, as part of the RTO Transaction. The Company will continue to provide updates, as appropriate.

 

END

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 

 

 

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PCA, related entity to Duncan Soukup

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Anemoi International Ltd

b)

LEI

213800MIKNEVN81JIR76

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Amendment of existing warrants

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

29,950,000 warrants; amendment of exercise price to £0.0165 per warrant share

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0165

0

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

0

£0.0165

e)

Date of the transaction

4 November 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 448601
EQS News ID: 2428578

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.