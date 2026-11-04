Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)

Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update



04-Nov-2026 / 15:14 GMT/BST



Werbung Anemoi International Ltd Werbung Anemoi International Ltd Werbung (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue, RTO Update Further to the Company’s announcement of 14 April 2026, in respect of a voluntary surrender of warrants, and following further communication with warrantholders, the company confirms the following warrants have been surrendered and will be replaced with new ‘F’ warrants with an exercise period ending on 1 December 2027 with an exercise price of £0.0165 per warrant share: Class of Warrant Number of surrendered warrants Number of new ‘F’ warrants Class A 4,312,500 4,312,500 Class B 4,312,500 4,312,500 Class C 38,750,000 38,750,000 Total 47,375,000 47,375,000 Participating warrantholders will shortly receive new warrant certificates. In addition, the existing Thalassa Warrant instrument, pertaining to 29,950,000 warrants, has been amended by deed poll to remove its historic US Dollar exercise pricing and such that the price has been amended in line with the new ‘F’ warrants above at £0.0165 per warrant share. Other terms remain unchanged. Thalassa Holdings Ltd is controlled by Duncan Soukup and, as such, is a related party of the Company for the purposes of DTR 7.3. Accordingly, the independent directors, having considered the financial effect of the amendment and the potential effect on the Company, consider the amendment to be fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders who are not related parties, including minority shareholders. RTO Update The Company continues to progress its RTO Transaction with Trasna. Following initial engagement with potential investors, the Company is now targeting a transfer to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, as part of the RTO Transaction. The Company will continue to provide updates, as appropriate. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thalassa Holdings Ltd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA, related entity to Duncan Soukup b) Initial notification / amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anemoi International Ltd b) LEI 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Amendment of existing warrants b) Nature of the transaction 29,950,000 warrants; amendment of exercise price to £0.0165 per warrant share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0165 0 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 0 £0.0165 e) Date of the transaction 4 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

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