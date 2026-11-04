Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue & RTO Update
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Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Werbung
Anemoi International Ltd
Werbung
Anemoi International Ltd
Werbung
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Warrant Voluntary Surrender and New Warrant Issue, RTO Update
Further to the Company’s announcement of 14 April 2026, in respect of a voluntary surrender of warrants, and following further communication with warrantholders, the company confirms the following warrants have been surrendered and will be replaced with new ‘F’ warrants with an exercise period ending on 1 December 2027 with an exercise price of £0.0165 per warrant share:
Participating warrantholders will shortly receive new warrant certificates.
In addition, the existing Thalassa Warrant instrument, pertaining to 29,950,000 warrants, has been amended by deed poll to remove its historic US Dollar exercise pricing and such that the price has been amended in line with the new ‘F’ warrants above at £0.0165 per warrant share. Other terms remain unchanged. Thalassa Holdings Ltd is controlled by Duncan Soukup and, as such, is a related party of the Company for the purposes of DTR 7.3. Accordingly, the independent directors, having considered the financial effect of the amendment and the potential effect on the Company, consider the amendment to be fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders who are not related parties, including minority shareholders.
RTO Update
The Company continues to progress its RTO Transaction with Trasna. Following initial engagement with potential investors, the Company is now targeting a transfer to AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, as part of the RTO Transaction. The Company will continue to provide updates, as appropriate.
END
For further information, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|448601
|EQS News ID:
|2428578
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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