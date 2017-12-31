24.04.2018 20:45
Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

LP Building Products, a leader in high-performance building solutions, recently added a new case study to its online product literature portfolio. The case study spotlights Mike Schwartz, owner of Mike Schwartz Construction, who recently used LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding on his own home, where he personally installed the product on a single-story 3,250 sq. ft. remodel in Puyallup, Washington.

For more than three decades, residents in Washingtons Pierce County have trusted Mike Schwartz Construction for their additions, remodels and custom home projects. In May 2016, Schwartz bought a 3,250 sq. ft. single-story ranch style house to remodel and reside in. For the exterior remodel, he chose to use LP SmartSide Trim & Siding prefinished with ColorStrand by Northwest Factory Finishes to ensure easy installation and long-lasting quality.

Prior to this job, Schwartz had used LP SmartSide Trim & Siding on many homes in the past and had often recommended it to his customers. Rather than hiring an installation crew, he planned to physically install the product on the home himself. In the past, he had also used fiber cement material, but he was not satisfied with the quality or aesthetic.

"To me its a no-brainer. Im not a big fan of fiber cement. Its much thinner. When you look down the wall, it has a wavy look, said Schwartz. "Since Im actually the one installing the product, I notice these things.

Builders and remodelers have an option to use LP SmartSide Trim & Siding that is either prefinished or primed. For Schwartz, he finds particular value in the prefinished material and recommends it to his homeowners. "The price eventually levels out, said Schwartz. "They do a great job prefinishing the product at the plant in Montana, and the outcome is always beautiful.

He also noted that he was satisfied with the overall aesthetic of the home, choosing a timeless deep gray on the lap and shake. With the 5/50-year limited warranty, Schwartz has peace of mind that his home will withstand the elements and look great for years to come.

The remodel was completed in July 2017. Schwartz says he has no doubt in choosing LP Building Products as he used LP SmartSide Trim & Siding on his previous home years ago, and "It still looks good!

To learn more about LP SmartSide Trim & Siding visit https://lpcorp.com/products/exterior/siding-trim/.

About LP Building Products

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials, including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Louisiana-Pacific Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
