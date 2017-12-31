Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

LP Building Products, a leader in high-performance building solutions,
recently added a new case study to its online product literature
portfolio. The case study spotlights Mike Schwartz, owner of Mike
Schwartz Construction, who recently used LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding on
his own home, where he personally installed the product on a
single-story 3,250 sq. ft. remodel in Puyallup, Washington.
For more than three decades, residents in Washingtons Pierce County
have trusted Mike Schwartz Construction for their additions, remodels
and custom home projects. In May 2016, Schwartz bought a 3,250 sq. ft.
single-story ranch style house to remodel and reside in. For the
exterior remodel, he chose to use LP SmartSide Trim & Siding prefinished
with ColorStrand by Northwest Factory Finishes to ensure easy
installation and long-lasting quality.
Prior to this job, Schwartz had used LP SmartSide Trim & Siding on many
homes in the past and had often recommended it to his customers. Rather
than hiring an installation crew, he planned to physically install the
product on the home himself. In the past, he had also used fiber cement
material, but he was not satisfied with the quality or aesthetic.
"To me its a no-brainer. Im not a big fan of fiber cement. Its much
thinner. When you look down the wall, it has a wavy look, said
Schwartz. "Since Im actually the one installing the product, I notice
these things.
Builders and remodelers have an option to use LP SmartSide Trim & Siding
that is either prefinished or primed. For Schwartz, he finds particular
value in the prefinished material and recommends it to his homeowners.
"The price eventually levels out, said Schwartz. "They do a great job
prefinishing the product at the plant in Montana, and the outcome is
always beautiful.
He also noted that he was satisfied with the overall aesthetic of the
home, choosing a timeless deep gray on the lap and shake. With the
5/50-year limited warranty, Schwartz has peace of mind that his home
will withstand the elements and look great for years to come.
The remodel was completed in July 2017. Schwartz says he has no doubt in
choosing LP Building Products as he used LP SmartSide Trim & Siding on
his previous home years ago, and "It still looks good!
To learn more about LP SmartSide Trim & Siding visit https://lpcorp.com/products/exterior/siding-trim/.
About LP Building Products
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of
quality engineered wood building materials, including OSB, structural
framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential,
industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing
facilities in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products
are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials
distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is
headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock
Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.
