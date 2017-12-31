22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII),
a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction and Very
Low Nicotine tobacco, announced today that The Washington Examiner
published an op-ed
article by James Vail, Director of Communications, and Juan Sanchez
Tamburrino, Ph.D. Vice President of Research and Development, at 22nd
Century.
The article calls for the U.S. Congress, tobacco control advocates, and
the American people "to ensure that the FDAs nicotine reduction plan
quickly becomes reality. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of the U.S.
Food and Drug Association (FDA), has stated that the FDAs efforts to
lower nicotine in cigarettes will be based on science. Since 2011 the
National Institutes of Health (NIH), in cooperation with the FDA, has
funded dozens of important clinical studies employing 22nd Centurys
Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) cigarettes. The results of these
numerous clinical studies provide independent scientific support for the
FDA's planned rule to require that all cigarettes sold in the United
States contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine.
Citing the many completed clinical studies using VLNC cigarettes, the
article succinctly and concisely summarizes the important results:
"scientists
have found that VLNC cigarettes reduce cravings, reduce
consumption of cigarettes, and increase quit attempts. Further, the
benefits of VLNC cigarettes appear to extend
to adolescents, nondaily
smokers, and vulnerable
population groups, including those with psychiatric disorders
and opioid dependence.
An often-repeated but erroneous objection to the FDAs planned nicotine
reduction mandate is that VLNC cigarettes will lead to "compensation i.e.
cigarettes with minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine will drive
smokers to consume more cigarettes. Vail and Tamburrino conclusively
address this misconception by citing the work of preeminent independent
tobacco scientists:
"Neal
Benowitz, et al. recently coauthored a letter to the FDA that
emphatically closed the door on the myth that smokers might smoke more
if cigarettes were minimally or non-addictive:
Effectively
compensating to maintain nicotine exposure is virtually impossible when
switching to cigarettes with minimally addictive nicotine content.
(emphasis added)
In responding to the FDAs Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
(ANPRM) for a mandate that will require that all cigarettes sold in the
United States contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of
nicotine, twelve
prominent United States Senators urged the FDA to set an aggressive
deadline for rulemaking and implementation of a reduced nicotine
standard, proclaiming "the FDA can help save millions of lives and
positively impact public health for generations to come.
Separately, in an article published in Tobacco
Asia on July 26, 2018, author Thomas Schmid gives voice to the
likely fears of many tobacco insiders when he writes:
"The question on many tobacco firm executives minds around the world
also is whether the FDA rule is going to have a domino effect.
Historically, many countries particularly in Europe have regularly
felt compelled to follow suit with their own corresponding rules
whenever FDA had enacted an important new regulation.
Indeed, conventional tobacco control methods may have reached their
limits. Australian smokers endure the worlds most aggressive tobacco
control laws, including a ban on all marketing, mandated plain white
packaging, a prohibition on store displays, and the highest taxes in the
world. A pack of cigarettes in Australia costs more than USD $20. Yet,
from the years 2013 to 2016, the smoking
rate in Australia remained virtually unchanged.
"The FDAs plan to limit nicotine in cigarettes is moving forward
rapidly in the United States; at the same time, the World Health
Organization is advocating for equally bold nicotine reduction measures
around the world, explained Henry Sicignano III, President and Chief
Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group. "With continued pressure from
lawmakers, the FDA, public health advocates, and the public at large,
smokers everywhere may soon be free from the addictive power of
nicotine.
About the Washington Examiner
The Washington Examiner provides news, investigative reporting,
commentary and analysis focused on Washington, D.C. with a monthly
circulation of 40,000 print and 4 million unique online viewers.
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology
which allows it to increase or decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco
plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through
genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Companys primary mission in
tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Companys primary
mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for
important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
