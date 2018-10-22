Washington Federal Announces 18 Cent Per Share Cash Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The
dividend will be paid on November 23rd, 2018 to common
stockholders of record as of November 9th, 2018. This will be
Washington Federals 143rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a
national bank that operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho,
Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the
bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for
small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and
residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines
of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of September
30, 2018, the Company reported $15.9 billion in assets, $11.4 billion in
deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders equity.
Important Cautionary Statements
The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the
financial statements, notes and other information contained in the
Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
This press release contains statements about the Companys future that
are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward
looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are
based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to
future events. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "project,
and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future
performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve
inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual
performance, could differ materially from those anticipated by any
forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statement.
