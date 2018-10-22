finanzen.net
22.10.2018 23:49
Bewerten
(0)

Washington Federal Announces 18 Cent Per Share Cash Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on November 23rd, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of November 9th, 2018. This will be Washington Federals 143rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a national bank that operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of September 30, 2018, the Company reported $15.9 billion in assets, $11.4 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Companys 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Companys future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "project, and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance, could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.10.18
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates (Zacks)
10.10.18
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q4 Earnings Preview: How Are Events Shaping Up? (Zacks)
18.09.18
Here's Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Solid Pick Now (Zacks)
17.08.18
Washington Federal (WAFD) Up 3.6% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue? (Zacks)
19.07.18
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Top on Higher Revenues (Zacks)
19.07.18
Anchor Bancorp has a merger partner, and it?s not Washington Federal (Seattle Times)
13.07.18
Washington Federal adds Singh to board (Seattle Times)
13.07.18
Concur co-founder Steve Singh appointed to Washington Federal board (Seattle Times)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Washington Federal News
RSS Feed
Washington Federal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Washington Federal Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Anlagetipps vom Profi

Die Wahl des richtigen Finanzprodukts entscheidet oft über den Anlageerfolg. Finanzprofi Marcus Halter erläutert im Online-Seminar, wie Sie die "richtigen" Finanzprodukte identifizieren und dauerhaft hohe Renditen erzielen.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Washington Federal News

10.10.18Washington Federal (WAFD) Q4 Earnings Preview: How Are Events Shaping Up?
17.10.18Washington Federal (WAFD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Weitere Washington Federal News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - 100 USD oder 30 USD? Was macht das schwarze Gold? Die Tradinggruppe 2.0 analysiert exklusiv für Sie
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
GBPUSD: Weiterer Einbruch zu befürchten?
Dreht der Wind bei Netflix?
UBS: Facebook  Aktie bleibt angeschlagen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kampf um den EMA200 im S&P 500
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf K+S, Infineon, Commerzbank
Marktidee: Deutsche Telekom  gegen den Strom!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Washington Federal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Washington Federal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt erreicht der Mietpreisboom die Provinz
So finden Sie das perfekte Girokonto
Der feste Büroarbeitsplatz ist Vergangenheit
So gesundheitsschädlich ist glibbernder Spielschleim
Sechs Kniffe, mit denen Sie zum Jahresende Steuern sparen

News von

Daimler-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie geht es jetzt weiter?
Wie viel Berechtigung hat der "Schock-tober"?
DAX schließt im Minus - Linde-Praxair-Fusion erhält grünes Licht der US-Behörde
Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis dreht steil nach oben
Albert Frère: Der Warren Buffett von Europa

News von

"Wir werden der härteste Konkurrent von Tesla sein", sagt ein dänischer Autodesigner
Wenn die Hausbank dieses Finanzprodukt verkaufen will, sollte man hellhörig werden
Eine neue Technik könnte der Energiewende zum endgültigen Durchbruch verhelfen
Das ist der wahre Grund, warum gute Mitarbeiter kündigen - er hat nichts mit dem Gehalt zu tun
Mit nur 20 Dollar Startkapital hat eine 35-jährige Gründerin einen Milliarden-Konzern aufgebaut

Heute im Fokus

DAX kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen -- Dow schließt im Minus -- US-Kartellbehörde genehmigt Linde-Praxair-Fusion -- FUCHS PETROLUB mit Gewinnwarnung -- Ryanair, Lufthansa, OSRAM im Fokus

Oscar-Gewinner Del Toro verfilmt Pinocchio für Netflix. YouTube-Chefin ruft zu Protest gegen EU-Urheberrechtspläne auf. Luxottica traut sich trotz Umsatzwachstum weniger zu. LEONI dreht nach Gewinnwarnung von tiefem Minus ins Plus. Fiat Chrysler verkauft Zulieferer Magneti Marelli an Calsonic.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.10.18
DAX kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen -- Dow schließt im Minus -- US-Kartellbehörde genehmigt Linde-Praxair-Fusion -- FUCHS PETROLUB mit Gewinnwarnung -- Ryanair, Lufthansa, OSRAM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22.10.18
Palantir vor Börsengang - was steckt hinter dem geheimnisvollen Konzern?
Aktie im Fokus
22.10.18
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen um Längen: Warum Analysten mit ihren Prognosen so daneben lagen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9