Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) today announced a further step
in its succession plan by appointing Thomas J. Kelley as Vice Chairman
of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kelley currently serves on the Board as
Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member
of the Executive Committee and the Nominating & Governance Committee. He
has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2005.
In conjunction with Mr. Kelleys appointment, the current title of
Executive Chairman Roy M. Whitehead, who retired after 17 years as Chief
Executive Officer on April 1, 2017, will change to Chairman of the Board
as planned. It is anticipated that Mr. Kelley will succeed to the
Chairmans role when Mr. Whitehead fully retires on December 31, 2018 as
previously announced.
"Tom Kelley has been a staunch protector of shareholder interests and a
trusted advisor to management since becoming a director in 2005, said
Chairman Whitehead. "Always prepared and fully engaged, he has the
respect of all whove worked with him. Investors in Washington Federal
are most fortunate that he is willing to apply his considerable
expertise to Board leadership.
Mr. Kelleys career has been spent largely in public accounting,
centered on audit and consulting engagements with financial services
firms. From 1997 to 2002, he was a Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen,
overseeing nine offices in eastern Europe. After retiring from public
accounting, he taught in the Department of Accounting at Seattle
University from 2002 to 2012.
Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal
N.A., a national bank that provides consumer and commercial deposit
accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial
and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity
lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. Established
in 1917, the company operates 237 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho,
Utah, Arizona, Texas, Nevada and New Mexico. It has been publicly traded
since 1982.
