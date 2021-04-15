  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
25.01.2022 23:00

Washington Federal Announces Increase in its Cash Dividend and Completion of its Board Succession Plan

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association "WaFd Bank announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid February 18, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022. This will be Washington Federals 156th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

As previously announced on July 1, 2021, both Chairman Thomas Kelley and Director Barbara Smith retired following the Annual Meeting today and Director Stephen Graham has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The Company also announced that Brent Beardall, President and CEO of WaFd Bank, has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a national bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated 219 branches and reported $20.0 billion in assets, $15.9 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Companys 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Companys future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "project, and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Washington Federal Inc.
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf Washington Federal Inc.
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.01.22
Washington Federal präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.10.21
Washington Federal gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
15.07.21
Washington Federal stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Washington Federal-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
15.04.21
Washington Federal hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Washington Federal News
RSS Feed
Washington Federal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Washington Federal Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Washington Federal News

13.01.22Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.71
15.01.22Washington Federal präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
06.01.22Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
06.01.22Washington Federal (WAFD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
14.01.22Washington Federal (WAFD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
14.01.22Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates. Stock Up
19.01.22Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
19.01.22All You Need to Know About Washington Federal (WAFD) Rating Upgrade to Buy
24.01.22Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
23:00 UhrWashington Federal Announces Increase in its Cash Dividend and Completion of its Board Succession Plan
Weitere Washington Federal News
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Bank: volatil und seitwärts? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Richemont-Luxus gefragt - Aktie zuletzt weniger
Biontech: Nach Kursdrittelung überwiegen jetzt die Chancen!
Vontobel: Bitcoin  Großanleger decken sich erneut ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Das Inflations-Orakel
Nach der Korrektur: Top-wikifolios erholten sich schneller als der Markt
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit Crypto-Fonds
apoAsset: Die Gesundheitsthemen 2022 an der Börse
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Washington Federal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Washington Federal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was tun, wenn die Zinswende kommt?
Entkalken statt Dämmen  Mit diesem Heizungs-Trick sparen Sie Zehntausende Euro
Die neue Grundsteuer kommt  das müssen Eigentümer jetzt tun
Deutsche Aristokraten-Aktien  Diese 11 Titel bringen jedes Jahr mehr Dividende
Abruptes Ende der Förderung  ausgerechnet Habeck beerdigt das grüne Eigenheim

News von

Kursmassaker im DAX: Steiles bergab an den Börsen - Ukraine und Zinssorgen belasten
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Volatile Woche steht bevor
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Spekulanten vergeht die Lust - GameStop fallen
Biontech-Aktie: Minus 40 Prozent innerhalb vier Wochen - was ist da los?
Amazon-Aktie: Spekulation auf Gegenbewegung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stärker -- Erneuter US-Techausverkauf -- ifo-Index über Erwartungen -- EVOTEC kooperiert mit Boehringer -- IBM mit starkem Umsatzsprung -- Lufthansa, NVIDIA, Meta, VW, SUSE im Fokus

Ringen um Konzernumbau bei Airbus tritt in entscheidende Phase. Tankkarten-Anbieter DKV will anscheinend an die Börse. J&J steigert Umsatz. Bayer beteiligt sich an künftigem Hersteller von Zelltherapien. BioNTech und Pfizer starten klinische Studie zu Omikron-Impfstoff. Rio Tinto-Aktie stärker: Einigung auf milliardenschweres Bergbauprojekt in der Mongolei.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen