Washington Federal Announces Record Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.67

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association, today announced record quarterly earnings of $53,854,000 or $0.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $51,394,000 or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a $0.06 or 10% increase in fully diluted earnings per share. Return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 10.68% compared to 10.30% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Return on assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 1.31% compared to 1.31% for the same quarter in the prior year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, "Our third fiscal quarter produced record net income as we continued to experience steady growth in loans and deposits. Credit risk remains benign, but we have seen an uptick in economic uncertainty related to threatened tariffs and the relatively flat yield curve. However, we are optimistic as our primary markets continue to experience net immigration and robust job growth. Operationally, we have made improvements to our Bank Secrecy Act programs and procedures and will continue to make needed investments. As we transform over the next few years into a digital first bank, we see significant potential to improve our digital platforms with the objective of increasing deposit market share."

Total assets were $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $15.9 billion as of September 30, 2018, the Company's fiscal year-end. Asset growth since September 30, 2018 is primarily attributable to a $497 million or 4.33% increase in net loans receivable.

Customer deposits increased by $413 million or 3.6% since September 30, 2018, reaching a total of $11.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Transaction accounts increased by $268 million or 4.1% during that period, while time deposits increased $146 million or 3.0%. The Company continues to focus on growing transaction accounts to lessen sensitivity to rising interest rates and manage interest expense. As of June 30, 2019, 58% of the Companys deposits were in transaction accounts. Core deposits, defined as all transaction accounts and time deposits less than $250,000, totaled 93.3% of deposits at June 30, 2019.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") totaled $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, versus $2.3 billion at September 30, 2018. The weighted average rate of FHLB borrowings was 2.58% as of June 30, 2019, versus 2.66% at September 30, 2018, the decrease being due to lower rates on new FHLB advances and maturing advances with higher rates.

Loan originations totaled $1.00 billion for the third fiscal quarter 2019, a decrease of 8.6% from the $1.10 billion of originations in the same quarter one year ago. Partially offsetting loan originations in each of these quarters were loan repayments of $930 million and $891 million, respectively. Commercial loans represented 69% of all loan originations during the third fiscal quarter 2019 and consumer loans accounted for the remaining 31%. The Company views organic loan growth funded by low cost core deposits as the highest and best use of its capital. Commercial loans are preferable in this interest rate environment as they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations. The weighted average interest rate on the loan portfolio was 4.61% as of June 30, 2019, an increase from 4.48% as of September 30, 2018, due primarily to variable rate loans increasing in yield with rising short-term rates.

Asset quality remained strong and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.31% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2018 and 0.44% at September 30, 2018. Since September 30, 2018, real estate owned decreased by $4 million, or 38%, and non-accrual loans decreased by $15 million, or 26%. Delinquent loans were 0.35% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.40% at June 30, 2018 and 0.42% at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $140 million as of June 30, 2019, and was 1.05% of gross loans outstanding, as compared to $137 million, or 1.06%, of gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2018. Net recoveries were $0.9 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, compared to $0.1 million for the prior year's quarter. The Company has recorded net recoveries for 16 consecutive quarters, and in 23 of the last 24 quarters.

On May 24, 2019, the Company paid a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which represented the 145th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1,056,460 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $32.45 per share and has authorization to repurchase 8,537,241 additional shares. The Company varies the size and pace of share repurchases depending on several factors, including share price, lending opportunities and capital levels. Since September 30, 2018, tangible common stockholders equity per share increased by $1.07, or 5.2%, to $21.45. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets remained strong at 10.54% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 10.84% at September 30, 2018.

Net interest income was $122 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.8 million or 1.5% from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in net interest income from the prior year was primarily due to higher balances as average earning assets increased by $730 million while interest-bearing liabilities increased by $720 million. Net interest margin decreased to 3.18% in the third fiscal quarter of 2019, from 3.29% for the same quarter in the prior year as the average rate earned on interest-earning assets rose by 24 basis points while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 36 basis points. The compression in the net interest margin is primarily the result of the flat to inverted yield curve.

Due to the strong asset quality indicators previously mentioned, the Company did not record any provision for loan losses in the third fiscal quarter of 2019. In the same quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1 million.

Total other income was $14.0 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, an increase from $12.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Total operating expenses were $70.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.9 million, or 5.9%, from the prior year's quarter. Increased operating expenses are the result of ongoing investments in people, process and technology with the objective of growing market share and ultimately earnings. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $3.1 million over the prior year quarter primarily due to the aforementioned investments. Other expenses increased by $1.3 million, primarily due to ongoing Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program enhancements. In the third fiscal quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $1.1 million of non-recurring BSA related costs. The Companys efficiency ratio in the third fiscal quarter of 2019 was 52.2%, compared to 50.6% for the same period one year ago. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to the elevated expenses noted above.

Income tax expense totaled $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $13.9 million for the prior quarter and $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Income tax expense totaled $39.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $37.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 was 20.0%, compared to 19.8% for the nine months ended June 30, 2018. The Companys effective tax rate for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 is lower than the statutory rate mainly due to a one-time tax benefit recorded in the third fiscal quarter related to the resolution of a previously unrecognized tax position. The Company estimates that its effective tax rate going forward will be approximately 21%.

June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,828 $ 268,650 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 1,507,937 1,314,957 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,508,175 1,625,420 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $134,022 and $129,257 11,974,533 11,477,081 Interest receivable 48,004 47,295 Premises and equipment, net 275,640 267,995 Real estate owned 7,003 11,298 FHLB and FRB stock 134,190 127,190 Bank owned life insurance 220,610 216,254 Intangible assets, including goodwill of $301,368 and $301,368 309,757 311,286 Federal and state income tax assets, net  1,804 Other assets 192,848 196,494 $ 16,468,525 $ 15,865,724 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Liabilities Transaction deposits $ 6,849,850 $ 6,582,343 Time deposits 4,950,320 4,804,803 Total customer deposits 11,800,170 11,387,146 FHLB advances 2,505,000 2,330,000 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 33,949 57,417 Federal and state income tax liabilities, net 2,364  Accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,308 94,253 14,455,791 13,868,816 Stockholders equity Common stock, $1.00 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 135,526,576 and 135,343,417 shares issued; 79,398,713 and 82,710,911 shares outstanding 135,527 135,343 Additional paid-in capital 1,671,198 1,666,609 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes 12,137 8,294 Treasury stock, at cost; 56,127,863 and 52,632,506 shares (1,106,244 ) (1,002,309 ) Retained earnings 1,300,116 1,188,971 2,012,734 1,996,908 $ 16,468,525 $ 15,865,724 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Common stockholders' equity per share $ 25.35 $ 24.14 Tangible common stockholders' equity per share 21.45 20.38 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.22 % 12.59 % Tangible common stockholders' equity (TCE) to tangible assets (TA) 10.54 % 10.84 % TCE + allowance for loan losses to TA 11.37 % 11.67 % Weighted average rates at period end Loans and mortgage-backed securities 4.32 % 4.19 % Combined loans, mortgage-backed securities and investments 4.21 4.07 Customer accounts 1.13 0.87 Borrowings 2.58 2.66 Combined cost of customer accounts and borrowings 1.39 1.17 Net interest spread 2.82 2.90

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) (In thousands, except share and ratio data) INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable $ 145,490 $ 131,541 $ 423,616 $ 382,581 Mortgage-backed securities 18,719 18,022 57,254 52,588 Investment securities and cash equivalents 7,617 5,509 21,160 14,762 171,826 155,072 502,030 449,931 INTEREST EXPENSE Customer accounts 32,331 18,887 88,576 49,939 FHLB advances and other borrowings 17,829 16,333 52,566 47,104 50,160 35,220 141,142 97,043 Net interest income 121,666 119,852 360,888 352,888 Provision (release) for loan losses  1,000 250 50 Net interest income after provision (release) 121,666 118,852 360,638 352,838 OTHER INCOME Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities   (9 )  FDIC loss share valuation adjustments    (8,550 ) Loan fee income 1,334 1,094 2,971 2,909 Deposit fee income 6,258 6,411 18,387 19,500 Other Income 6,450 4,946 24,512 17,974 14,042 12,451 45,861 31,833 OTHER EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 34,297 31,223 100,954 92,467 Occupancy 9,684 9,095 28,782 26,779 FDIC insurance premiums 2,559 2,950 7,399 8,622 Product delivery 3,912 4,356 11,478 11,977 Information technology 9,935 10,118 27,730 26,828 Other 10,511 9,235 34,194 28,032 70,898 66,977 210,537 194,705 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net 353 168 1,481 (64 ) Income before income taxes 65,163 64,494 197,443 189,902 Income tax provision 11,309 13,100 39,549 37,567 NET INCOME $ 53,854 $ 51,394 $ 157,894 $ 152,335 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 1.95 $ 1.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.67 0.61 1.95 1.78 Cash dividends per share 0.20 0.17 0.58 0.49 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 79,976,574 84,168,992 80,915,162 85,589,588 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79,992,356 84,252,659 80,941,617 85,698,888 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.29 % 1.31 % Return on average common equity 10.68 10.30 10.51 10.12 Net interest margin 3.18 3.29 3.18 3.27 Efficiency ratio 52.24 50.62 51.76 49.51

