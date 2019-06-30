finanzen.net
22.07.2019 23:45
Bewerten
(0)

Washington Federal Bank Announces a 5% Increase in Cash Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a $0.01 or 5% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on August 23rd, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of August 9th, 2019. This will be Washington Federals 146th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a national bank that operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of June 30, 2019, the Company reported $16.5 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Companys 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Companys future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words "estimate, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "project, and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance, could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.07.19
Washington Federal gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
18.04.19
Washington Federal präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Washington Federal News
RSS Feed
Washington Federal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Washington Federal Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Washington Federal News

19.07.19Washington Federal gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
15.07.19Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
27.06.19Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
10.07.19Washington Federal (WAFD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
17.07.19Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat. Revenues Rise
Weitere Washington Federal News
Anzeige

Inside

ETF-Sparen ganz einfach
DZ BANK - Stiehlt Silber Gold nun die Show?
Investor Elliott wirbelt bei Saga
Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
Video: S&P500 wieder unter 3.000 Punkten
Visa  Ungebrochene Aufwärtsdynamik
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - War es das schon im FTSE 100?
Vontobel: US-Banken profitieren von Privatkundengeschäft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Washington Federal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Washington Federal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel fester -- Dow stabil -- Goldman Sachs empfiehlt Halbleiterwerte zum Kauf -- Continental, Jungheinrich, Dürr, KlöCo mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wirecard, EVOTEC, Bayer, Infineon im Fokus

S&T AG beschließt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm. TRATON-Aktien rutschen auf neues Tief. Software AG-Aktien stabilisieren sich nach Kursrutsch. NORMA-Aktie fällt unter 30-Euro-Marke. Hyundai profitiert von Nachfrage nach Stadtgeländewagen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.07.19
DAX beendet Handel fester -- Dow stabil -- Goldman Sachs empfiehlt Halbleiterwerte zum Kauf -- Continental, Jungheinrich, Dürr, KlöCo mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wirecard, EVOTEC, Bayer, Infineon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22.07.19
Morgan Stanley: Tesla wird ein großer Player in China werden
Aktie im Fokus
22.07.19
Applied Materials-, Lam Research-, Micron- und KLA-Aktien schießen hoch: Goldman Sachs rät zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
EVOTEC SE566480
SAP SE716460
CommerzbankCBK100