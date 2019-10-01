finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
01.10.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Washington Federal Bank Announces Next Phase of Management Succession

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company), parent Company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association "WaFd Bank today announced the next phase of its management succession plan with the appointment of Ryan Mauer as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer and James Endrizzi as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking, effective on October 1, 2019, the start of its next fiscal year. In conjunction with these promotions, Mark Schoonover, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer and Bob Peters, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking will relinquish their responsibilities as they both assume Senior Advisor roles supporting the commercial bank. This transition period will ensure a smooth succession of leadership over the next eighteen months.

Mr. Brent Beardall, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "I wish to thank Mark and Bob for their dedicated service to the clients and shareholders of WaFd Bank. Both have been instrumental in our steady transition into a commercial bank and have ensured that we are building on a solid foundation. We are fortunate to have two exceptional executives in Ryan Mauer and James Endrizzi that have worked their entire careers to prepare for this opportunity. We welcome them onto the management team and are confident that with their leadership we will be able to prudently grow our commercial bank.

Mr. Mauer joined Washington Federal Bank in June 2007. Prior to joining WaFd Bank, Ryan spent 16 years with Seafirst Bank / Bank of America where he served in various roles in consumer and commercial banking. Most recently, Ryan served Washington Federal Bank as Senior Vice President and Division Manager of the Commercial & Industrial team in Seattle. Ryan currently serves on the Board of the University of Washington Consulting and Business Development Center, and previously served on the Board of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. Ryan holds a bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. Ryan and his wife and two children live on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Mr. Endrizzi has over 25 years of experience in banking and financial services, including the last four years leading the banks commercial team in Utah. Prior to joining Washington Federal Bank, he worked for KeyCorp and JP Morgan Chase and has been a small business owner himself. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance from Western International University, both while working full time and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. He enjoys serving and volunteering in the communities where he lives. Mr. Endrizzi currently resides in Riverton, Utah with his wife and four children and will be relocating to Boise, Idaho in 2020 as a result of this new role.

Washington Federal Bank, a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has 234 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Washington Federal News
RSS Feed
Washington Federal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Washington Federal Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Washington Federal News

05.09.19What’s a WaFd? Washington Federal changes its name
18.09.19Loan Growth and Asset Quality Aid Washington Federal (WAFD)
Weitere Washington Federal News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf den US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
ComStage und Lyxor werden eins  Mit noch mehr Möglichkeiten für Sie!
Boeing zieht die Konsequenzen
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen, Protect Pro Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Die besten Streaming-Anbieter - welche Aktie hat die Nase vorn?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Allianz: Chance von 99 Prozent p.a.
BASF  Baldige Trennung von Bauchemie
HSBC: thyssenkrupp und MTU Aero Engines: Die Ausgangslage nach dem Indexwechsel
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Washington Federal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Washington Federal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Bargeld oder Karte?  An der Kasse ist Deutschland gespalten
Diese Faktoren entscheiden, ob Sie reich werden
In Deutschland. Die größte Immobilienpreisblase der Welt
Das ändert sich für uns im Oktober

News von

Jetzt ist es raus: Auch die letzten beiden Anbieter kürzen den Zins für Tagesgeld drastisch ein
Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
Börse: Wenn Dividenden auf der Kippe stehen - die Zeit der Rekorde dürfte zu Ende gehen
Goldpreis: Rekordhohes Interesse bei Gold-Futures
DAX rutscht ins Minus: Anleger gehen in Wartestellung - Post-Aktie fällt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief in Verlustzone -- Wall Street tiefrot -- ams: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre -- Deutsche Post informiert über Gewinnziele -- Gold, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Bayer: Ertharin Cousin folgt im Aufsichtsrat auf Thomas Ebeling. ISM-Index für US-Industrie fällt im September unerwartet. Sony rüstet sich für schärferen Wettbewerb im Cloud-Gaming. Zurich: Keine volle Erstattung der Anzahlung von Thomas Cook-Kunden. Schwere Zusammenstöße in Hongkong überschatten Nationalfeiertag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
01.10.19
DAX schließt tief in Verlustzone -- Wall Street tiefrot -- ams: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre -- Deutsche Post informiert über Gewinnziele -- Gold, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01.10.19
Boeing-Aktie tiefer: Boeing regelt nach 737-Max-Abstürzen Sicherheitsaufsicht neu
Aktie im Fokus
01.10.19
GM-Aktie verliert: General Motors muss wegen US-Streik Werk in Mexiko stilllegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
OSRAM AGLED400
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Post AG555200
TeamViewerA2YN90