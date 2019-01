Washington Federal Expands in Idaho Acquiring Bodybuilding.com Property

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) today announced that it has consummated the acquisition of the Bodybuilding.com property in Boise, Idaho from Hopkins Real Estate Investments, LLC. The $15.25 million transaction, which includes a 98,574 square foot building on 11 acres within the Boise Research Park, closed December 21, 2018. WAFD was represented by the Cushman & Wakefield Pacific brokerage team of Andrea Nilson, DJ Thompson, LeAnn Hume and Jennifer McEntee. BBC was represented by the Intermountain Commercial Real Estate team of Guy Levingston and Jim Hosac. Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors PM, Boise LLC led by Tammy Cox will act as the property manager. BBC will remain a tenant in 54,000 square feet of the building.

Washington Federal’s Idaho Regional President, Tom Van Hemelryck, commented, "The Washington Federal acquisition of the BBC property, with its many amenities, provides us the opportunity to expand our operational presence in the Treasure Valley and the State of Idaho. We’re proud to be contributing future jobs to our local economy.”

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a national bank that provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, insurance products, financing for small to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages and home equity lines of credit. Established in 1917, the Company operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. To find out more about the Company, please visit the website at www.washingtonfederal.com.

