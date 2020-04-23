  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.02.2021 01:30

Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Depositary Shares Offering

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) ("Washington Federal) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares, each representing 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 4.875% fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, at an aggregate offering price to the public of $300,000,000. Each share of preferred stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share, equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint-book running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is joint lead manager and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, is co-manager for the offering.

The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the depositary shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and the payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $293,560,000. Washington Federal intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases of Washington Federals common stock.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus relating to the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Washington Federal has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Washington Federal has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Washington Federal and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com); BofA Securities, Inc. (Attention Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Telephone: (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com); UBS Securities LLC (Attention Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Telephone: (888) 827-7275); and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751 or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com).

About Washington Federal, Inc.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Banks subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the

Washington Federals 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This press release contains statements about the Washington Federals future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words "estimate, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "project, and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. In particular, any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental and societal responses. Washington Federal undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
16.01.21
Washington Federal hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
16.10.20
Die Prognosen der Analysten hatten für das Gesamtjahr bei einem Gewinn je Aktie von 2,21 USD gelegen. Auf Umsatzseite hatten sich die Experten-Schätzungen bei 536,37 Millionen USD, befunden. (finanzen.net)
24.07.20
Washington Federal legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
23.04.20
Washington Federal öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Washington Federal News
RSS Feed
Washington Federal zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.04.2016Washington Federal Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2015Washington Federal NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Washington Federal Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Washington Federal News

16.01.21Washington Federal hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
12.01.21Washington Federal (WAFD) Enters Overbought Territory
15.01.21Washington Federal (WAFD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
15.01.21Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat. Revenues Down Y/Y
05.01.21Analysts Estimate Washington Federal (WAFD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
21.01.21Moving Average Crossover Alert: Washington Federal (WAFD)
01.02.21Washington Federal (WAFD) Assigned Ratings. Outlook Stable
Weitere Washington Federal News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Unterschätzt der Markt diese Warnsignale?
Vontobel: Das Geschäftsmodell der heutigen Zeit: Plattform-Unternehmen
3M gelingt Gewinnsprung - Aktie springt rückwärts
BioNTech und CureVac: Beide Impfstoff-Aktien weiter sehr gefragt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Verlängerung der Gegenreaktion
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Allvest-Kunden von Alternativen Investments profitieren
Unser Jahresbericht 2020: "Eine Achterbahnfahrt"
CleanTech: Saubere Technologien als Anlagetrend
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der ewige Zweite
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Washington Federal-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Washington Federal Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der große PKV-Irrtum  Privatversicherte sind plötzlich die Verlierer
Die nächste Rallye hat begonnen  so wertvoll ist Silber wirklich
Müssen wir aufhören, Einfamilienhäuser zu bauen?
Kleinaktionäre im Rausch  Kommt jetzt der Crash?
Sie wollen Schmerzen zufügen  Die Psychologie der Gamestop-Bewegung

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen unruhige Zeiten bevor
Direktbank DKB startet Strafzinsen am 1. April
Immer noch günstig: Mit Hebel in den österreichischen Aktienmarkt investieren
Auto-Leasing: Die bekanntesten Portale und Autohersteller im Test
Lyxor New Energy ETF: Breitgefächertes Investment in den Klimaschutz

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Apple plant Dollar-Anleihen -- Tesla mit Milliardenförderung -- Siemens Healthineers, Bayer, BioNTech, GameStop, Ryanair im Fokus

Erst GameStop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt. Endesa investiert über 2,9 Milliarden Euro in Wasserstoffprojekte in Spanien. Stadtwerke reichen zweite Klage gegen RWE-E.ON-Deal ein. AstraZeneca-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen - AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff. Erste Anzeichen einer Erholung im Auftaktquartal - thyssenkrupp-Chefin sieht bei Liberty-Angebot noch Klärungsbedarf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen