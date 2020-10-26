  • Suche
24.02.2021 14:30

Waters and TetraScience Partner to Deliver New Levels of Data Access and Insights with Empower Data Science Link

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced it has entered a reseller agreement with TetraScience, a cloud technology innovator powering transformational changes in life sciences R&D. Through the partnership, Waters will now offer its customers the Empower Data Science Link, powered by TetraScience. This unique technology pairs Waters industry-leading, compliance-ready Empower Chromatography Data System (CDS) with TetraSciences Data Platform and data science tools, providing unparalleled insights into chromatography data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005099/en/

"So much of the potential for scientific progress and discovery today is held within the laboratory data that scientists work so hard to collect, said Mike Harrington, Waters Senior Vice President, Global Markets. "Our partnership with TetraScience is built on offering scientific organizations the flexible means to access the instrument data connected through Waters Empower CDS so they can more easily use it to gain new insights and inform decisions. This is another leap forward in functionality for Empower, expanding the value of this market-leading lab informatics solution for our customers.

Empower Data Science Link, powered by TetraScience is a cloud-native technology providing a solution for customers to unlock their Empower data and enable export into third party data analysis tools via standardized formats such as FAIR and Allotrope. Organizations can further accelerate scientific discovery by leveraging TetraSciences cloud-native architecture, state-of-the-art data science tools, and visualization capabilities. These features enable easier collection, normalization and centralization of data to help expedite development timelines and allow scientists to make better informed and earlier decisions.

This technology facilitates the application of advanced analytics across Empower connected instruments. Empower-enabled organizations can leverage data science tools to uncover insights across their distributed Empower data, even data that reside on different instruments located elsewhere in the enterprise. These capabilities are especially critical for organizations that prioritize quality-driven activities such as method performance monitoring, critical quality attributes, instrument utilization or long-term stability studies.

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm, explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "Our partnership with Waters is an example of what can now be done to enable the life science industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives.

The Empower Data Science Link, powered by TetraScience is now available exclusively from both TetraScience and Waters worldwide distribution network.

Additional Resources

  • Waters Blog: Empower Tips
  • Follow and connect with Waters via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the leading global R&D Data Cloud company, with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve human life. The TetraScience R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, standardized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit www.tetrascience.com.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

