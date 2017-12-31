04.09.2018 13:30
Waters Corporation Elects Two New Members to its Board of Directors: Linda Baddour and Gary Hendrickson

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced that Linda Baddour, former Chief Financial Officer of PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Gary Hendrickson, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valspar Corporation, have been elected as Directors of Waters Corporation effective September 1, 2018.

"I am delighted to welcome both Linda Baddour and Gary Hendrickson to Waters Board of Directors," said Chris O'Connell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. "Linda offers Waters deep strategic insights and financial experience in the pharmaceutical and contract research industry, and adds additional depth to our disciplined financial management. Gary brings a wealth of global leadership and governance experience to Waters, adding the valuable perspective of a CEO and Board member in materials science and industrial industries."

"I am honored and excited to join such an innovative organization with a very talented Board, said Ms. Baddour. "After spending quality time with Management and the Board, I know that Waters is the right organization for me to serve as a Director.

"I am thrilled to be selected to join the Board of Waters Corporation, and I look forward to working with Chris and the rest of the team to continue to create value for all of Waters stakeholders, said Mr. Hendrickson. "The growth opportunities for Waters in the field of specialty measurement have never been bigger; Im excited to be a part of it.

Ms. Baddour has served as Executive Vice President and CFO of PRA Health Sciences since 2007. Previously, she was the CFO at Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc., where she also managed the company's M&A and information technology strategies. Prior to being named CFO at PPD, she was Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Baddour earned both her bachelor's degree and her MBA from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She is also a certified public accountant.

Mr. Hendrickson was the Chairman of the Valspar Corporation between 2012 and 2017, and CEO since 2011. Prior to being named as CEO, Mr. Hendrickson served Valspar as Chief Operating Officer, President of multiple business units, and Corporate Vice President and President of Asia Pacific. Before joining Valspar, Mr. Hendrickson served for 11 years in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He is currently Chairman of the Board at CPG International LLC and an independent Director of Polaris Industries Inc. Mr. Hendrickson earned his bachelor's degree from University of Connecticut and his MBA from Harvard University.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 27 countries, including 11 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a registered trademark of the Waters Corporation.

