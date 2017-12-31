Waters Corporation Elects Two New Members to its Board of Directors: Linda Baddour and Gary Hendrickson

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced that Linda Baddour,
former Chief Financial Officer of PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Gary
Hendrickson, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Valspar Corporation, have been elected as Directors of Waters
Corporation effective September 1, 2018.
"I am delighted to welcome both Linda Baddour and Gary Hendrickson to
Waters Board of Directors," said Chris O'Connell, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. "Linda offers Waters deep
strategic insights and financial experience in the pharmaceutical and
contract research industry, and adds additional depth to our disciplined
financial management. Gary brings a wealth of global leadership and
governance experience to Waters, adding the valuable perspective of a
CEO and Board member in materials science and industrial industries."
"I am honored and excited to join such an innovative organization with a
very talented Board, said Ms. Baddour. "After spending quality time
with Management and the Board, I know that Waters is the right
organization for me to serve as a Director.
"I am thrilled to be selected to join the Board of Waters Corporation,
and I look forward to working with Chris and the rest of the team to
continue to create value for all of Waters stakeholders, said Mr.
Hendrickson. "The growth opportunities for Waters in the field of
specialty measurement have never been bigger; Im excited to be a part
of it.
Ms. Baddour has served as Executive Vice President and CFO of PRA Health
Sciences since 2007. Previously, she was the CFO at Pharmaceutical
Product Development, Inc., where she also managed the company's M&A and
information technology strategies. Prior to being named CFO at PPD, she
was Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Baddour earned both her
bachelor's degree and her MBA from the University of North Carolina at
Wilmington. She is also a certified public accountant.
Mr. Hendrickson was the Chairman of the Valspar Corporation between 2012
and 2017, and CEO since 2011. Prior to being named as CEO, Mr.
Hendrickson served Valspar as Chief Operating Officer, President of
multiple business units, and Corporate Vice President and President of
Asia Pacific. Before joining Valspar, Mr. Hendrickson served for 11
years in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, achieving the rank
of Lieutenant Commander. He is currently Chairman of the Board at CPG
International LLC and an independent Director of Polaris Industries Inc.
Mr. Hendrickson earned his bachelor's degree from University of
Connecticut and his MBA from Harvard University.
