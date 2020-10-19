Waters Redefines Laboratory Science with New ACQUITY PREMIER Liquid Chromatography Solution

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters ACQUITY PREMIER Solution, the next generation in liquid chromatographs featuring Waters breakthrough MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. The solution leverages HPS to vastly improve analytical data quality and eliminate the need for time-consuming and costly passivation.

Waters ACQUITY PREMIER Solution combines the power of the ACQUITY PREMIER System with ACQUITY PREMIER Columns to improve detection sensitivity and assay-to-assay reproducibility for chromatographic separations of metal-sensitive analytes like organic acids, organophosphates, oligonucleotides, phosphopeptides, acidic glycans and phospholipids.

ACQUITY PREMIER is a universal liquid chromatograph (LC) solution that combines the ACQUITY PREMIER System with ACQUITY PREMIER Columns with MaxPeak HPS technology. It is designed to alleviate the problem of analyte/metal surface interactions when analyzing organic acids, organophosphates, oligonucleotides, phosphopeptides, acidic glycans and phospholipids by reversed phase and hydrophilic interaction chromatography. For these analyses, the new ACQUITY PREMIER solution cuts the time from sample to results, improves analyte recovery and assay-to-assay reproducibility, to give separation scientists greater assurance in the integrity of their qualitative and quantitative analytical results.

"The ACQUITY PREMIER Solution represents our biggest innovation in separation science since UPLC, said Ian King, Senior Vice President, Global Products, Waters Corporation. "Chromatography has an immeasurable impact on the development of novel therapeutics and treatments for innumerable diseases. The result of decades of separations science know-how along with the combined efforts of our materials scientists, chemists and engineers, ACQUITY PREMIER addresses a long-standing problem that has held back scientific progress long enough. We firmly believe it will redefine the value that separations science brings to scientific achievement.

MaxPeak High Performance Surface Technology

MaxPeak HPS technology is a hybrid organic/inorganic surface technology that forms a barrier between the sample and the metal surfaces of both the system and column. By mitigating, or eliminating altogether, non-specific adsorption, the ACQUITY PREMIER Solution offers many benefits, among them:

increased analyte recovery with 10-100X improvement in detection i sensitivity for low-level phosphorylated and carboxylated analytes reducing the risk of unseen analytes going undetected

sensitivity for low-level phosphorylated and carboxylated analytes reducing the risk of unseen analytes going undetected sharper peak shapes and greater peak capacity for more accurate analyte identification and data interpretation

greater reproducibility for separations prone to adsorptive losses meaning less re-work or troubleshooting, and more confidence in results

no more system passivation to waste valuable sample material or tie up instrument cycles

eases the transfer of methods from site-to-site and from company-to-company

offers UPLC performance for the analysis of both metal-sensitive and non-metal-sensitive analytes making it a truly universal liquid chromatography solution

"This approach solves a real problem with the analysis of some particularly troublesome analytes, said noted expert and consultant Prof. Ian Wilson, Faculty of Medicine, Dept. of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction, Imperial College London. "The improvements in peak shape and signal-to-noise ratio at low concentrations of analytes like phosphorylated drugs and lipids are obvious at a glance and very impressive, and it will make the lives of many analysts much easier.

The ACQUITY PREMIER System and ACQUITY PREMIER columns are now available worldwide from Waters.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, ACQUITY and MaxPeak are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

i Typical results based on Waters lab tests of multiple compounds using both standard UPLC systems and columns compared with ACQUITY PREMIER system and columns featuring MaxPeak HPS. Detection sensitivity may vary depending on the analytes being measured.

