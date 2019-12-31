finanzen.net
08.08.2020 22:53

Webcast Date for Second Quarter 2020 Results Announced by Reading International

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 before the opening of the U.S. stock markets.

Reading plans to post its pre-recorded conference call and audio webcast on its corporate website on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, that will feature prepared remarks from Ellen Cotter, President & Chief Executive Officer, Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President - Global Operations.

A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow our formal remarks. Questions and topics for consideration should be submitted to InvestorRelations@readingrdi.com by Tuesday, August 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. EDT. The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting http://investor.readingrdi.com/presentations.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of the currently expanding outbreak of the COVID-19, or coronavirus; the disruptions or reductions in the utilization of entertainment, hospitality and travel venues, as well as in our operations, due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as the coronavirus; the potential impacts of cessation of our operations on covenants under our credit facilities and other agreements to which we are subject, and these and other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Reading's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by Reading that its objectives will be achieved. Reading undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reading International A News
RSS Feed
Reading International A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reading International Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Reading International A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Reading International A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Capital-Markets-Experte Philipp E. Eisel: ETF-Handel - Stabil in der Coronakrise?
Wasserstoff: Das Öl der Zukunft?
DZ BANK - Hilfe es wird Herbst! Drohen die traditionellen Rücksetzer am Aktienmarkt auch in diesem Jahr wieder?
Videospielgeschäft pusht Sony in der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Ausbruch vonnöten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Die wertvollen US Tech-Aktien sind heute nicht so teuer wie im Boomjahr 2000.
Das ist erst der Anfang der Gold-Verteuerung
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Reading International A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Reading International A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Heizen durch Internetnutzung
204 Euro im Monat  Mit diesem Sparplan machen Sie Ihre Kinder zu Millionären
... aber V-förmig ist der Verlauf nicht
Sie wollen eine Wohnung kaufen? Das müssen Sie beachten
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 

News von

Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen
Aktiensplit kommt: Was das für die Apple-Aktie und Dow Jones-ETFs bedeutet
Plug Power-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Was ist da los?
Newsticker Corona: Norweger sollen Auslandsreisen vermeiden
DAX leicht im Plus: Jobaufbau in USA versöhnt Europas Anleger zum Wochenschluss

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt leicht im Plus -- Mini-Dividende für JENOPTIK-Aktionäre -- Airbus erhält Aufträge für nur 4 Flugzeuge -- Wirecard, Daimler, GoPro, Uber im Fokus

Sammelklage gegen AUDI in Ingolstadt abgewiesen. ICE kauft Hypotheken-Firma für 11 Milliarden Dollar. SNP bleibt trotz deutlichen Verbesserungen in den roten Zahlen. AstraZeneca schließt Vereinbarung zur COVID-Impfstoffproduktion in China. TikTok: Trump will mit Verfügung Verkauf forcieren. Trump-Regierung droht chinesische Firmen von US-Börsen zu verbannen. Fraport meldet 17 Corona-Fälle auf Terminal-3-Baustelle.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn die Kurse steigen, denken viele Anleger vermehrt über Sicherungsmechanismen nach. Was halten Sie von Teilschutz-Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.08.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt leicht im Plus -- Mini-Dividende für JENOPTIK-Aktionäre -- Airbus erhält Aufträge für nur 4 Flugzeuge -- Wirecard, Daimler, GoPro, Uber im Fokus
Private Finanzen
08.08.20
Chefökonom Heise warnt: Kommt nach Corona doch die Inflation?
Aktie im Fokus
08.08.20
KW 32: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747
AlibabaA117ME
NikolaA2P4A9
Siemens AG723610
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100