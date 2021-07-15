  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
15.09.2021 17:00

Wells Fargo Announces New Digital Infrastructure Strategy and Strategic Partnerships With Microsoft, Google Cloud

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its new digital infrastructure strategy, combining a multi-cloud approach with third-party data centers to drive technological speed, agility, and scalability for its customers and employees. Central to the digital infrastructure strategy is Wells Fargos selection of two industry leaders as its public cloud providers: Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider and Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005388/en/

A woman looks at her phone with Wells Fargo sign in background (Photo: Wells Fargo)

A woman looks at her phone with Wells Fargo sign in background (Photo: Wells Fargo)

"Launching our new digital infrastructure strategy is a critical step in our multiyear journey to transform Wells Fargo, making it easier for customers to do business with us and creating a better working experience for our employees, said Saul Van Beurden, Wells Fargos head of Technology. "The Wells Fargo of tomorrow will be digital-first and offer easier-to-use products and services, and all of that starts with driving speed, scalability, and enhanced user experience through the next generation digital infrastructure strategy were announcing today.

Wells Fargo will leverage the Microsoft Azure platform to empower the creation of innovative solutions across all bank functions and provide a trusted and secure foundation for strategic business workloads. The two companies will partner to use critical data and analytics services to accelerate Wells Fargos digital transformation, including delivering enhanced customer experiences and enabling increased employee collaboration. Google Cloud will drive advanced workloads, and complex artificial intelligence and data solutions, allowing the company to move faster on driving personalized experiences for its customers and clients.

An integral part of the digital infrastructure strategy is a secure and compliant cloud platform that will provide protections to safeguard the data, privacy, and financial assets of Wells Fargos customers, with a focus on data confidentiality.

"Wells Fargo and Microsoft have a longstanding relationship, and we are excited to build on that foundation to accelerate Wells Fargos digital transformation journey, said Judson Althoff, Microsofts Chief Commercial Officer. "Microsoft Azure is empowering financial services institutions with its secure, compliant, and scalable platform for industry cloud solutions needs, including for advanced and complex workloads. By standardizing on the Microsoft cloud and trusting Azure as its most strategic and primary cloud platform across all lines of business, Wells Fargo will be able to advance its key business and technology transformation priorities across core areas like managing risk and control, personalized banking, and the digital branch of the future.

"Were proud to support Wells Fargo on its multi-cloud journey, with artificial intelligence and data solutions that will not only transform the business but also power the future of personalized experiences for its customers and clients, said Rob Enslin, president, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud is committed to providing financial institutions with cloud technology that empowers banks to evolve, and to create digital experiences that customers demand.

As an additional element of the new digital infrastructure strategy, Wells Fargo will transition to a set of third-party-owned data centers, while the companys longer-term aspirations are to rely predominantly on public cloud. These facilities will complement the public cloud offerings of Microsoft and Google Cloud with both private cloud and traditional hosting services to create a secure, resilient, and flexible technology foundation for the companys transformation.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-IT

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Wells Fargo-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
14.09.21
Wells Fargo: Elizabeth Warren fordert Zerschlagung der Großbank (Spiegel Online)
13.09.21
Wells Fargo Back In The Scandal Spotlight Following $250 Million Fine (OilPrice.com)
06.09.21
"Sell in May and go away"? Nicht in diesem Jahr (finanzen.net)
31.08.21
Wells Fargo drohen wegen Scheinkontenskandal offenbar weitere Sanktionen (dpa-afx)
31.08.21
Wells Fargo: Mögliche Sanktionen setzen Aktie unter Druck (Der Aktionär)
17.08.21
Wells Fargo: Outperformance mit über 60 Prozent - geht die Rallye weiter? (Der Aktionär)
28.07.21
Wells Fargo verdoppelt die Dividende (MyDividends)
15.07.21
Bank of America und Wells Fargo: Von wegen langweilig - hält die Outperformance nach Zahlen an? (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Wells Fargo News
RSS Feed
Wells Fargo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Meme-Aktien sind Hype-Aktien, die sich durch große Kurssprünge auszeichnen. Phil Mackintosh, Chefökonom der Nasdaq, analysiert im Special Event jetzt live, wie sich Meme-Stocks auf die Aktienmärkte auswirken, wie Anleger darauf reagieren sollten und wie Sie chancenreiche Aktien aufspüren können.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Wells Fargo News

06.09.21"Sell in May and go away"? Nicht in diesem Jahr
31.08.21Wells Fargo drohen wegen Scheinkontenskandal offenbar weitere Sanktionen
01.09.21Wells Fargo to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
18.08.21Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits
03.09.21Perry Pelos to Retire from Wells Fargo; Kyle Hranicky to Become CEO of Commercial Banking and Join the Company’s Operating Committee
17.08.21Wells Fargo: Outperformance mit über 60 Prozent - geht die Rallye weiter?
09.09.21Wells Fargo Issues Statement on OCC Enforcement Action. Expiration of CFPB Consent Order
31.08.21Wells Fargo: Mögliche Sanktionen setzen Aktie unter Druck
17.08.21Wells Fargo. Leslie Odom. Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in "We Made a Way” Short Film Series
20.08.21Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
Weitere Wells Fargo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Procter & Gamble  gelingt der Ausbruch?
United Internet beendet Aktienrückkauf vorzeitig
Vontobel: Neues Gesicht für den DAX®
DZ BANK - Ölpreis bringt sich für neuen Aufwärtsimpuls in Stellung! Marcus Landau
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Marktkommentar September: Wahlen und Inflation sorgen vorübergehend für Unruhe
Eyb & Wallwitz: Inflation bleibt ein temporäres Phänomen
Die Essenz der Geldanlage
Schwerpunkt der Woche: EinBruch in der Automobilgeschichte
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Wells Fargo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Wells Fargo Peer Group News

17:09 UhrReddit-Aktien-Hype feiert inoffiziellen Geburtstag: Das sind die neuen Meme-Aktien nach GameStop
17:07 UhrCommerzbank beruft zwei neue Vorstände - Trennung von Hessenmüller
17:02 UhrCommerzbank holt Schaufler und Castillo-Schulz in Vorstand - Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer
16:58 UhrCommerzbank beruft offenbar zwei neue Vorstände
16:55 UhrCommerzbank holt Schaufler und Castillo-Schulz in Vorstand
16:14 UhrBNP Paribas kauft niederländischen Vermögensverwalter mehrheitlich - Aktie steigt
16:07 UhrFiling under Securities Act Rules 163/433 of free writing prospectuses
15:49 UhrDeutsche Bank kassiert Studie aus dem eigenen Haus
15:40 UhrKritik an Finanzaufsicht: Deutsche Bank kassiert Studie aus eigenem Haus
15:40 Uhr424B2 - CITIGROUP INC (0000831001) (Filer)

News von

Altersvorsorge in sieben Schritten für Anfänger
Krankschreibung nach der Kündigung? Auf ein Detail kommt es dabei an
Welche Parteien den Traum vom Eigenheim am Leben halten
Vor dem Prämien-Schock? So steht es um Ihre private Krankenversicherung
Keine Zinsen, hohe Inflation  Stellen Sie jetzt Ihre Fragen zur Geldanlage

News von

Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
BioNTech-Aktie: Seitwärtsrendite mitsamt Outperformance
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Silberpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Nächste Gleichgewichtszone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

Dow fester -- DAX im Minus -- Microsoft erhöht Dividende und kauft Aktien zu -- On spurtet an die New Yorker Börse -- Nikola, Brenntag, HelloFresh, AUTO1, Varta, FMC und Fresenius im Fokus

Wirtschaftsausschuss stimmt wohl Millionen-Förderung für Tesla zu. BioNTech mit mRNA-Technik für Deutschen Zukunftspreis nominiert. Goldman kauft Finanzdienstleister GreenSky. Walmart testet Lebensmittellieferungen per Robotertaxi mit Ford. Vodafone streicht bis zu 515 Stellen in Spanien. Deutsche Bank distanziert sich von Studie aus dem eigenen Haus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen