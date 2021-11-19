  • Suche
19.11.2021 14:00

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock.

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrL. The Series L dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrQ. The Series Q dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrR. The Series R dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Y, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Y preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrY. The Series Y dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $296.88 per share was declared on its 4.75% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Z, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.29688 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Z preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrZ. The Series Z dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $293.75 per share was declared on its 4.70% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series AA, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.29375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series AA preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrA. The Series AA dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $273.44 per share was declared on its 4.375% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series CC, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.27344 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series CC preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrC. The Series CC dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $265.63 per share was declared on its 4.25% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series DD, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.26563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series DD preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WFCPrD. The Series DD dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

