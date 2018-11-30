Wells Fargo Donates $330,000 to Tornado and Flood Relief Efforts

The recent tornadoes and floods affecting the southern and central plains have had a devastating effect on multiple states. Reflecting its commitment to local communities and residents, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a donation of $330,000 to aid in the relief efforts.

The Wells Fargo Foundation will donate $307,500 to the American Red Cross* for immediate needs including shelter, meals, emotional support and assistance with rebuilding and recovery plans. An additional $22,500 will be distributed to local disaster response funds.

"Our thoughts are with those struggling with the impact of recent storms, said Jon Campbell, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. "Wells Fargo is committed to helping local communities recover and thrive.

In 2019, the company is targeting 2% of after-tax profits for corporate philanthropy, and todays donation is part of that effort. In March, the company donated $235,000 to aid with Midwest flood relief efforts. In 2018, Wells Fargo donated a total of $444 million to nearly 11,000 nonprofits that help communities and people in need, surpassing its $400 million goal.

Customers who wish to donate to the American Red Cross for relief efforts may do so by making electronic donations through Zelle®. To donate funds, go to the Wells Fargo mobile banking application, select "Send Money with Zelle®. Enter "American Red Cross as the recipient and type the e-mail address, donations@redcross.org in the contact field. For more information, go to https://www.wellsfargo.com/zelledonation.

Customers who are experiencing hardship due to the storms can contact Wells Fargo Customer Support at the number on their credit cards, debit cards or statements to discuss their options. Affected customers can also contact their banker by visiting their nearest Wells Fargo branch.

About Wells Fargo

* The American Red Cross name, emblem and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

