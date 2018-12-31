finanzen.net
04.04.2019
Wells Fargo Further Advances Brand Redesign to Its Asset Management Business

As part of Wells Fargos recent branding campaign and redesign, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) today announced a new brand initiative to provide clients with a more integrated, consistent product and solutions-focused experience.

In January, Wells Fargo launched "This is Wells Fargo, an integrated marketing campaign that highlights the changes the company has made to its operations and culture to deliver exceptional service and rebuild trust with customers. The campaign also introduced a new visual identity, including an evolved logo, a modern stagecoach and digitally friendly colors and tone.

WFAMs implementation of the redesigned Wells Fargo brand builds on its expertise in delivering value across fundamental and systematic equities, cash, fixed-income and multi-asset portfolios and providing clients with innovative, customized solutions in areas such as environmental, social and governance; portfolio solutions; and retirement solutions through its target date capabilities. Through this effort, WFAM will focus on communicating with clients with clear, actionable and benefits-driven messaging to help them pursue their goals.

"We are proud to launch this new branding platform, which represents a transformational step forward in better fulfilling the expectations and needs of our clients, said Nico Marais, co-CEO of WFAM. "We want our brand to be viewed as a powerful, innovative and unified provider of our investment products and problem-solving solutions.

The strategy places a growing emphasis on WFAMs outcome-focused vision, achieved through combining the best of its investment capabilities with its multi-asset solutions expertise.

"With our enhanced digital capabilities and identity, we are better positioned to meet the expectations of todays investors, said Kirk Hartman, co-CEO of WFAM. "We want to make clear that we think differently on our clients behalf  not just about their investments, but about their long-term goals and the most effective solutions for achieving them.

A significant component of the WFAM redesign includes the consolidation of three websites  wellscap.com, wellsfargofunds.com and wellsfargoassetmanagement.com  into a single platform. The new site enhances the user experience through customized content and more intuitive navigation and prominently showcases WFAMs investment capabilities and thought leadership. This establishes a unified approach to different clients, whether they are U.S.-based institutions, financial advisors or individual investors.

"The launch of the new WFAM identity further expands Wells Fargos cultural and branding transformation, said Marshall Butler, head of Marketing for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. "We are excited to introduce the redesigned look and more solutions-focused experience to our clients.

For more information, visit https://www.wellsfargoassetmanagement.com/.

About Wells Fargo Asset Management

Wells Fargo Asset Management strives to help clients achieve what matters most to them: their financial goals. We do this through harnessing the power of our specialized investment teams, supported by independent risk management and backed by superior, collaborative service. With over $466 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2018), including more than 500 investment professionals, Wells Fargo Asset Management has a global reach with offices and clients around the world.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets.* Wells Fargos vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

400480 04-19

*As of December 31, 2018

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) is the trade name for certain investment advisory/management firms owned by Wells Fargo & Company. These firms include but are not limited to Wells Capital Management Incorporated and Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by WFAM entities are distributed by Wells Fargo Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA).

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kindincluding a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED ? NO BANK GUARANTEE ? MAY LOSE VALUE

09:37 Uhr
EMV Contactless: Wells Fargo beginnt Verteilung kontaktloser Kreditkarten (Golem.de)
29.03.19
Chef von US-Großbank Wells Fargo tritt zurück - Aktie im Minus (dpa-afx)
29.03.19
Tim Sloan räumt seinen Posten: Chef von Wells Fargo tritt zurück (manager magazin online)
29.03.19
Skandalgeschüttelte US-Grossbank: Wells-Fargo-Chef tritt ab (Blick)
28.03.19
Skandalgeschüttelte US-Großbank: Chef von Wells Fargo tritt zurück (Spiegel Online)
28.03.19
Politischer Druck: Wells-Fargo-Chef Tim Sloan tritt zurück (Handelsblatt)
28.03.19
USA - Chef von US-Großbank Wells Fargo tritt zurück (derStandard.at)
23.01.19
Wells Fargo steigert die Dividende das neunte Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

