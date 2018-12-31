Wells Fargo Further Advances Brand Redesign to Its Asset Management Business

As part of Wells Fargos recent branding campaign and redesign, Wells
Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) today announced a new brand initiative to
provide clients with a more integrated, consistent product and
solutions-focused experience.
In January, Wells Fargo launched "This is Wells Fargo, an integrated
marketing campaign that highlights the changes the company has made to
its operations and culture to deliver exceptional service and rebuild
trust with customers. The campaign also introduced a new visual
identity, including an evolved logo, a modern stagecoach and digitally
friendly colors and tone.
WFAMs implementation of the redesigned Wells Fargo brand builds on its
expertise in delivering value across fundamental and systematic
equities, cash, fixed-income and multi-asset portfolios and providing
clients with innovative, customized solutions in areas such as
environmental, social and governance; portfolio solutions; and
retirement solutions through its target date capabilities. Through this
effort, WFAM will focus on communicating with clients with clear,
actionable and benefits-driven messaging to help them pursue their goals.
"We are proud to launch this new branding platform, which represents a
transformational step forward in better fulfilling the expectations and
needs of our clients, said Nico Marais, co-CEO of WFAM. "We want our
brand to be viewed as a powerful, innovative and unified provider of our
investment products and problem-solving solutions.
The strategy places a growing emphasis on WFAMs outcome-focused vision,
achieved through combining the best of its investment capabilities with
its multi-asset solutions expertise.
"With our enhanced digital capabilities and identity, we are better
positioned to meet the expectations of todays investors, said Kirk
Hartman, co-CEO of WFAM. "We want to make clear that we think
differently on our clients behalf not just about their investments,
but about their long-term goals and the most effective solutions for
achieving them.
A significant component of the WFAM redesign includes the consolidation
of three websites wellscap.com, wellsfargofunds.com and
wellsfargoassetmanagement.com into a single platform.
The new site enhances the user experience through customized content and
more intuitive navigation and prominently showcases WFAMs investment
capabilities and thought leadership. This establishes a unified approach
to different clients, whether they are U.S.-based institutions,
financial advisors or individual investors.
"The launch of the new WFAM identity further expands Wells Fargos
cultural and branding transformation, said Marshall Butler, head of
Marketing for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. "We are
excited to introduce the redesigned look and more solutions-focused
experience to our clients.
For more information, visit https://www.wellsfargoassetmanagement.com/.
About Wells Fargo Asset Management
Wells Fargo Asset Management strives to help clients achieve what
matters most to them: their financial goals. We do this through
harnessing the power of our specialized investment teams, supported by
independent risk management and backed by superior, collaborative
service. With over $466 billion in assets under management (as of
December 31, 2018), including more than 500 investment professionals,
Wells Fargo Asset Management has a global reach with offices and clients
around the world.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets.* Wells Fargos
vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
400480 04-19
*As of December 31, 2018
Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) is the trade name for certain
investment advisory/management firms owned by Wells Fargo & Company.
These firms include but are not limited to Wells Capital Management
Incorporated and Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. Certain products
managed by WFAM entities are distributed by Wells Fargo Funds
Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA).
This material is for general informational and educational purposes only
and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of
any kindincluding a recommendation for any specific investment,
strategy, or plan.
INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED ? NO BANK GUARANTEE ? MAY LOSE
VALUE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005507/en/