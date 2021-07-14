  • Suche
09.09.2021 22:35

Wells Fargo Issues Statement on OCC Enforcement Action, Expiration of CFPB Consent Order

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wells Fargo today confirmed two developments related to its risk management and regulatory work.

Today, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued an enforcement action against the company related to loss mitigation practices in the banks Home Lending business, as well as a civil monetary penalty related to those loss mitigation practices and insufficient progress in addressing requirements under the OCCs April 2018 Compliance Risk Management and Customer Remediation consent order.

"Building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure has been and remains Wells Fargos top priority, said Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargos CEO. "The OCCs actions today point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.

Scharf continued: "As Ive said over the past year, our work to build the right foundation for a company of our size and complexity will not follow a straight line. We are managing multiple issues concurrently, and progress will come alongside setbacks. That said, we believe were making significant progress, the work required is clear, and I remain confident in our ability to complete it.

The company reported that, effective at the end of the day yesterday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) consent order issued in September 2016 regarding the banks retail sales practices had expired.

"The expiration of the CFPBs 2016 consent order is representative of progress we are making, Scharf said. "We have done substantial work designed to ensure that the conduct at the core of the consent order  which was reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which this company was built  will not recur.

Scharf continued: "The focus of the transformation weve undertaken is to build a stronger, better company  one that serves customers at the highest standards. Sometimes  as is the case today  we will reach a positive milestone on one set of issues and be reminded that we need to redouble our focus on another. That will not stop us from getting to where everyone expects us to be, and where we expect ourselves to be.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

06.09.21
"Sell in May and go away"? Nicht in diesem Jahr (finanzen.net)
31.08.21
Wells Fargo drohen wegen Scheinkontenskandal offenbar weitere Sanktionen (dpa-afx)
31.08.21
Wells Fargo: Mögliche Sanktionen setzen Aktie unter Druck (Der Aktionär)
17.08.21
Wells Fargo: Outperformance mit über 60 Prozent - geht die Rallye weiter? (Der Aktionär)
28.07.21
Wells Fargo verdoppelt die Dividende (MyDividends)
15.07.21
Bank of America und Wells Fargo: Von wegen langweilig - hält die Outperformance nach Zahlen an? (Der Aktionär)
15.07.21
Wells Fargo: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
14.07.21
Wells Fargo mit Milliardengewinn im zweiten Quartal - Aktie letztlich stärker (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
