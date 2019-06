Wells Fargo Names Debra Chrapaty as Chief Technology Officer

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) named Debra Chrapaty as chief technology officer, making permanent a role she held on an interim basis since May. She will continue reporting directly to Saul Van Beurden, head of Technology at Wells Fargo.

Chrapaty will lead Wells Fargo’s technology transformation, accelerating all efforts to enhance the developer experience by cloud-enablement, full CI/CD automation and Agile way of working. In addition, Chrapaty will run platform services and enterprise architecture.

"Debra is a valuable member of the leadership team who is eager to listen to our developer community to enhance the developer experience,” said Van Beurden. "Under her leadership, we will continue to improve our technology capabilities to develop and run more customer-driven features at a higher speed.”

Chrapaty joined Wells Fargo in 2018 as group chief information officer for core platform services. Previously, she held technology leadership positions at companies including Zynga, Microsoft, Cisco and E*TRADE.

Chrapaty earned her bachelor’s of business administration degree in economics from Temple University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.

