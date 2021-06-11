  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
22.07.2021 21:00

Wells Fargo Names Derek Ellington Head of Small Business Banking

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Derek Ellington will join the company on October 18 as the head of Small Business Banking. He will report to Consumer & Small Business Banking CEO Mary Mack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005911/en/

Derek Ellington (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Derek Ellington (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Ellington joins Wells Fargo from Bank of America where his 24-year career spanned numerous roles in retail banking, commercial banking, credit, and small business banking. Most recently, Derek was the Business Banking Region Executive for the Atlantic South Region. Derek also served as the President of the North Carolina Triad region where he was responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the banks eight lines of business to individuals, families and companies across the region.

As the head of Small Business Banking, Ellington will be responsible for driving growth and helping small business clients succeed financially. Ellington and the Small Business team of nearly 2,000 dedicated professionals are focused on ensuring small businesses recover from the pandemic and are set up for long-term success.

"Were thrilled to have Derek join us as the new head of Small Business Banking, said Mack. "Over the past year and a half, we have sharpened our focus on serving the most fragile small businesses through the pandemic and into economic recovery, and Dereks experience and leadership will serve us well as we continue to elevate our support of small businesses.

Ellington is a graduate of Troy University and holds a Masters of Arts from Birmingham Southern College. He is a frequent speaker on small business topics and received the Bank of America Global Diversity and Inclusion Award in 2017.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Forward-Looking Statements discussion in Wells Fargos most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargos other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

News Release Category: WF-SB

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
15.07.21
Bank of America und Wells Fargo: Von wegen langweilig - hält die Outperformance nach Zahlen an? (Der Aktionär)
15.07.21
Wells Fargo: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
14.07.21
Wells Fargo mit Milliardengewinn im zweiten Quartal - Aktie letztlich stärker (dpa-afx)
13.07.21
Ausblick: Wells Fargo gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
29.06.21
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo: Dividende deutlich erhöht, Aktien steigen (manager magazin online)
29.06.21
Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.06.21
Wells Fargo im Abwärtssog: Zerplatzen die Zinsfantasien nach Fed-Sitzung? (Der Aktionär)
11.06.21
US-Inflation steigt auf 5 Prozent - Wells Fargo vor Anschlussrallye (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Wells Fargo News
RSS Feed
Wells Fargo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Wells Fargo News

14.07.21Wells Fargo mit Milliardengewinn im zweiten Quartal - Aktie letztlich stärker
13.07.21Ausblick: Wells Fargo gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
29.06.21Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo: Dividende deutlich erhöht. Aktien steigen
29.06.21Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
15.07.21Bank of America und Wells Fargo: Von wegen langweilig - hält die Outperformance nach Zahlen an?
30.06.21Wells Fargo Announces Artist-in-Residence to Join Efforts to Support Diverse- and Women-Owned Small Businesses
08.07.21Wells Fargo Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources
29.06.21Wells Fargo Provided More Than 280.000 Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Help the Smallest of Small Businesses in Need
21.07.21Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
24.06.21Bank of America. Wells Fargo eye dividend boost as Fed’s stress tests loom
Weitere Wells Fargo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Rohstoffpreise: Korrektur oder Trendwende?
Vontobel: Erdgaspreise steigen überall - so können Anleger davon profitieren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Konsolidierung auf hohem Niveau
Volkswagen gibt bei E-Autos Gas - Aktie ausgebremst
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend mit dynamischer Kursrally
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Lernen Sie den "besten Robo Advisor 2021" kennen
Riskant und kompliziert? Investieren geht auch anders.
Rally der Impfstoffhersteller geht weiter
Wenn die Kaufkraft schwindet
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Wells Fargo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Wells Fargo Peer Group News

20:23 UhrMorgan Stanley zur Marktsituation: Es gleicht der Dotcom-Blase
20:09 UhrCommerzbank muss 200 Millionen Euro abschreiben
18:00 UhrCommerzbank takes €200m hit from botched IT project
17:55 UhrJPMorgan will reportedly give retail wealth clients access to crypto funds
17:50 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX erholt sich weiter - EZB liefert wie erwartet
17:09 UhrCommerzbank behält Wertpapierabwicklung und bucht Sonderabschreibung - Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus
17:07 UhrROUNDUP: Commerzbank behält Wertpapierabwicklung doch im Haus - Abschreibung
17:00 UhrVorschau Q2-Zahlen: Deutsche Bank hinkt starkem Jahresauftakt hinterher
16:35 UhrDeutsche Bank AG : Issuance of Securities
16:27 UhrKonzernumbau: Kostspielige Kurskorrektur: Commerzbank stoppt Großprojekt mit HSBC

News von

Kartenzahlung auch beim Bettler? Geplant ist die totale Digitalisierung
Bei der entscheidenden Frage ist die EZB gespalten
Diese Zahl ist ein deutlicher Inflations-Vorbote
3 Jahre Superzyklus  Mit diesen Aktien nutzen Sie die einmalige Konstellation
Ende der Stadtwohnung? Großbritannien erlebt den City-Exodus

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Schnelle Bodenbildung nicht sicher
DAX im Plus: Börsen setzten Erholungskurs fort - SAP unter Druck
DAX rund ein Prozent im Plus: Europas Börsen im Aufwind - EZB-Entscheid drückt Euro
SAP-Aktie nach Q2-Zahlen: Softwareriese profitiert von Wandel zum Cloud-Anbieter
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Möglicher Aktienverkauf lastet auf Wienerberger

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen freundlich -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Shop Apotheke senkt Umsatzprognose -- EZB tastet Leitzins nicht an -- Daimler, RWE, Amadeus FiRe, ABOUT YOU im Fokus

Jens Weidmann und Pierre Wunsch waren angeblich gegen neuen EZB-Zinsausblick. American Airlines schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen. Abbott Labs senkt Prognose. AT&T schraubt Prognose nach oben. Unilever durch höhere Kosten belastet. Volkswagen sieht E-Autos schon bald so profitabel wie Verbrenner. Delivery Hero bekommt fünf Monate mehr Zeit für Yogiyo-Verkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen