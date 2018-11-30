finanzen.net
Wie funktionieren ETFs und welche Vorteile bieten sie? Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im großen ETF-Special!-w-
28.05.2019 19:29
Bewerten
(0)

Wells Fargo Names Industry Leaders to Technology Organization

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) named Gary Owen as chief information security officer and head of Information Security, and Steve Hagerman as head of Consumer Lending Technology. Both will join the companys Technology organization reporting directly to Saul Van Beurden, head of Technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005671/en/

Gary Owen (Photo: Business Wire)

Gary Owen (Photo: Business Wire)

"Gary and Steve bring a wealth of technology experience to our organization, said Van Beurden. "Their leadership will be critical as we continue to provide innovative and secure banking technology to our customers.

As chief information security officer, Owen will be responsible for maintaining and continuing to enhance Wells Fargos comprehensive risk and information security framework. He will lead information security strategy and governance, identity and access management, security engineering, line-of-business engagement and cyber defense and monitoring.

Owen has nearly 30 years of experience working in risk and technology roles. Most recently, he was chief information security officer at WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, where he was responsible for global information security strategy, technology risk management, information protection and compliance. Previously, he developed and led the Cybersecurity and Technology Risk Practice at Promontory Financial Group and held executive roles in information security with Goldman Sachs & Co. and Citigroup, where he led global threat management, incident response and cyber intelligence.

Owen is a previous chairman and vice chairman of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and is active with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), Real Estate Cyber Consortium and Media Information Security Sharing Forum. In coordination with industry peers, he also works regularly with U.S. agencies on issues such as critical infrastructure protection and information sharing in coordination with industry peers.

He begins his new role on May 31 and will be based in New York City.

Hagerman, as head of Consumer Lending Technology, will be responsible for supporting Wells Fargos new and emerging technology platforms, allowing the consumer lines of business to evolve and grow their product sets.

Most recently, Hagerman was chief technology officer, managing director and head of Home Lending Originations Technology at JP Morgan Chase. In that role, he was responsible for the First Mortgage, Home Equity, and Correspondent lending platforms. Over his 17-year tenure, he held a number of senior leadership positions in technology, including chief technology officer of Customer Service Operations, chief technology officer of Consumer & Community Banking, and head of Consumer Branch and ATM Infrastructure.

Previously, Hagerman held positions at Bank One, Vobix Corp. and Lexis-Nexis. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years.

He will assume his role in early August and be based in Charlotte, N.C.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargos vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.05.19
Wells Fargo: Es ist keine gute Zeit, um Gold zu kaufen (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Eileen Murray: Die Bridgewater-Chefin soll es bei Wells Fargo richten (Handelsblatt)
27.04.19
Vom Darkcoin zum Dash: Wer hinter der Kryptowährung steckt (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Wells Fargo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
12.04.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wells Fargo nach gestutzter Prognose für Nettozinsertrag tiefer (dpa-afx)
12.04.19
Wells Fargo-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Quartalsgewinn auf knapp sechs Milliarden Dollar gesteigert (dpa-afx)
12.04.19
JP Morgan und Wells Fargo: US-Banken mit Auftakt nach Maß (N-TV)
12.04.19
US-Bank: Wells Fargo steigert Quartalsgewinn auf knapp sechs Milliarden Dollar (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Wells Fargo News
RSS Feed
Wells Fargo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.09.2016Wells FargoCo OutperformFBR & Co.
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
19.10.2016Wells FargoCo Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
13.04.2010Wells Fargo "sell"UBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Wells Fargo News

20.05.19Wells Fargo: Es ist keine gute Zeit. um Gold zu kaufen
27.04.19Vom Darkcoin zum Dash: Wer hinter der Kryptowährung steckt
07.05.19Eileen Murray: Die Bridgewater-Chefin soll es bei Wells Fargo richten
10.05.19Wells Fargo CEO search hobbled by pay limitations: sources
10.05.19Wells Fargo CEO search hobbled by pay limitations -sources
03.05.19Dufner takes Wells Fargo lead with a 63
04.05.19DealBook Special: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
04.05.19Warren Buffett defends Kraft. says Wells Fargo made 'big mistakes'
24.05.19Noodles &amp; Company. Wells Fargo. Veeva Systems. Workday and Palo Alto Networks highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
05.05.19Warren Buffett defends Kraft. says Wells Fargo made 'big mistakes'
Weitere Wells Fargo News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital klärt auf: 5 Fehler bei der Geldanlage
BTC/USD: Bitcoin überwindet wichtiges Fibonacci-Level
IPOs 2019  Was wird aus den Börsengängen?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones dreht nach oben
Alibaba plant Börsengang der Extraklasse
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple - Chance von 26 Prozent
UBS: Fiat Chrysler  Fusion mit Wunschpartner Renault?
Vontobel: Die Belt-and-Road Initiative  Das ambitionierteste Infrastruktur-Investitionsvorhaben der Geschichte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Wells Fargo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Wells Fargo Peer Group News

19:37 UhrKommt die Palantir-Aktie mit Verspätung an die Börse?
18:10 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Branchen uneinheitlich
17:55 UhrDeutsche Bank-Aktien loten immer neue Tiefstkurse aus
17:53 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX verteidigt 12.000er Marke
17:10 UhrDeutsche Bank: Aktie auf Allzeittief - Rollen bald Köpfe?
17:08 UhrInvestmentbanking-Umbau: Bloß keine Kapitalerhöhung: Deutsche Bank erwägt Senkung des Eigenkapitalquote-Ziels
16:19 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Autoaktien geben Gas
16:02 UhrUS-Managergehälter schwappen nach Europa - 56 Mio für Linde-Chef
15:58 UhrNutanix stock sinks after Morgan Stanley downgrade
15:42 UhrCommerzbank AG : Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1bn sen.preferred 2024

News von

Tim Raue, Sie schulden mir ein Spanferkel süß-sauer!
Nur jeder zweite Beschäftigte bekommt Urlaubsgeld
DIHK senkt Wachstumsprognose für 2019 erneut
Hier finden Sie den Sparplan fürs Leben
Diese Kurve offenbart, wie hoch die Grünen noch steigen können

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Krones und Co.: Fünf Kaufempfehlungen der Baader Bank
Wie bei Tesla: Jetzt auch Brand-Brief an Mitarbeiter bei Schaeffler
Fiat Chrysler und Renault schließen sich zusammen
DAX: Der bisherige kurzfristige Trend ist noch nicht vorbei
Dax fällt: Italien-Sorgen belasten - Fiat Chrysler-Aktie und Renault steigen weiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- lEvonik beklagt schwachen Aktienkurs -- Nordex-Aktien profitieren von Großauftrag -- GEA, Vivendi, Amazon, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Durchsuchung bei Porsche wegen Verdachts auf Untreue. Fraport bestätigt auf HV Jahresprognose. VW-, BMW- und Daimler-Aktie: Autosektor legt noch etwas zu. Alibaba erwägt angeblich zweiten Mega-Börsengang in Hongkong. Home24 erwartet Belastungen auch im zweiten Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:33 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- lEvonik beklagt schwachen Aktienkurs -- Nordex-Aktien profitieren von Großauftrag -- GEA, Vivendi, Amazon, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:31 Uhr
Nouriel Roubini hält Krypto-Fans für Trottel: "Die meisten haben keine Ahnung"
Aktie im Fokus
19:37 Uhr
Kommt die Palantir-Aktie mit Verspätung an die Börse?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
AlibabaA117ME
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403