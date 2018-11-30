Wells Fargo Names Industry Leaders to Technology Organization

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) named Gary Owen as chief
information security officer and head of Information Security, and Steve
Hagerman as head of Consumer Lending Technology. Both will join the
companys Technology organization reporting directly to Saul Van
Beurden, head of Technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005671/en/
Gary Owen (Photo: Business Wire)
"Gary and Steve bring a wealth of technology experience to our
organization, said Van Beurden. "Their leadership will be critical as
we continue to provide innovative and secure banking technology to our
customers.
As chief information security officer, Owen will be responsible for
maintaining and continuing to enhance Wells Fargos comprehensive risk
and information security framework. He will lead information security
strategy and governance, identity and access management, security
engineering, line-of-business engagement and cyber defense and
monitoring.
Owen has nearly 30 years of experience working in risk and technology
roles. Most recently, he was chief information security officer at
WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, where he was responsible for global
information security strategy, technology risk management, information
protection and compliance. Previously, he developed and led the
Cybersecurity and Technology Risk Practice at Promontory Financial Group
and held executive roles in information security with Goldman Sachs &
Co. and Citigroup, where he led global threat management, incident
response and cyber intelligence.
Owen is a previous chairman and vice chairman of the Financial Services
Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and is active with the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), Real
Estate Cyber Consortium and Media Information Security Sharing Forum. In
coordination with industry peers, he also works regularly with U.S.
agencies on issues such as critical infrastructure protection and
information sharing in coordination with industry peers.
He begins his new role on May 31 and will be based in New York City.
Hagerman, as head of Consumer Lending Technology, will be responsible
for supporting Wells Fargos new and emerging technology platforms,
allowing the consumer lines of business to evolve and grow their product
sets.
Most recently, Hagerman was chief technology officer, managing director
and head of Home Lending Originations Technology at JP Morgan Chase. In
that role, he was responsible for the First Mortgage, Home Equity, and
Correspondent lending platforms. Over his 17-year tenure, he held a
number of senior leadership positions in technology, including chief
technology officer of Customer Service Operations, chief technology
officer of Consumer & Community Banking, and head of Consumer Branch and
ATM Infrastructure.
Previously, Hagerman held positions at Bank One, Vobix Corp. and
Lexis-Nexis. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years.
He will assume his role in early August and be based in Charlotte, N.C.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargos
vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005671/en/