Wells Fargo Names Industry Leaders to Technology Organization

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) named Gary Owen as chief information security officer and head of Information Security, and Steve Hagerman as head of Consumer Lending Technology. Both will join the companys Technology organization reporting directly to Saul Van Beurden, head of Technology.

"Gary and Steve bring a wealth of technology experience to our organization, said Van Beurden. "Their leadership will be critical as we continue to provide innovative and secure banking technology to our customers.

As chief information security officer, Owen will be responsible for maintaining and continuing to enhance Wells Fargos comprehensive risk and information security framework. He will lead information security strategy and governance, identity and access management, security engineering, line-of-business engagement and cyber defense and monitoring.

Owen has nearly 30 years of experience working in risk and technology roles. Most recently, he was chief information security officer at WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, where he was responsible for global information security strategy, technology risk management, information protection and compliance. Previously, he developed and led the Cybersecurity and Technology Risk Practice at Promontory Financial Group and held executive roles in information security with Goldman Sachs & Co. and Citigroup, where he led global threat management, incident response and cyber intelligence.

Owen is a previous chairman and vice chairman of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and is active with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), Real Estate Cyber Consortium and Media Information Security Sharing Forum. In coordination with industry peers, he also works regularly with U.S. agencies on issues such as critical infrastructure protection and information sharing in coordination with industry peers.

He begins his new role on May 31 and will be based in New York City.

Hagerman, as head of Consumer Lending Technology, will be responsible for supporting Wells Fargos new and emerging technology platforms, allowing the consumer lines of business to evolve and grow their product sets.

Most recently, Hagerman was chief technology officer, managing director and head of Home Lending Originations Technology at JP Morgan Chase. In that role, he was responsible for the First Mortgage, Home Equity, and Correspondent lending platforms. Over his 17-year tenure, he held a number of senior leadership positions in technology, including chief technology officer of Customer Service Operations, chief technology officer of Consumer & Community Banking, and head of Consumer Branch and ATM Infrastructure.

Previously, Hagerman held positions at Bank One, Vobix Corp. and Lexis-Nexis. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years.

He will assume his role in early August and be based in Charlotte, N.C.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargos vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

