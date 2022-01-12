  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 14:00

Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Expects Strong Profitability in 2022, Despite Supply Chain & Labor Challenges

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wells Fargo today released its 2022 Construction Industry Forecast, showing renewed optimism among nonresidential contractors and distributors for increasing profits and new equipment sales in the year ahead. The benchmark U.S. National Optimism Quotient (OQ) registered 112, a 44% increase from its mark of 78 a year earlier, showing leaders ended 2021 feeling cautiously optimistic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005455/en/

Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Expects Strong Profitability in 2022 (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Expects Strong Profitability in 2022 (Photo: Wells Fargo)

"Finding skilled workers and supply chain disruptions are executives two biggest concerns, said James Heron, national sales manager for the Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Construction Group, which has sponsored the report for its 46th year, cementing it as the primary benchmark for the U.S. nonresidential construction industry. "However, in this rapidly changing environment, they also believe that the passing of the new Infrastructure Bill and historically low interest rates will create new opportunities in the future.

Wells Fargo queried hundreds of industry executives nationwide in September 2021 to determine this years National Optimism Quotient, an outlook measure for nonresidential construction business for the year ahead. The survey posed questions about equipment sales, purchase expectations, and rental market trends, while also exploring major cost and risk concerns that industry executives were considering as they geared up for the new year.

At 112, the 2022 score represents a significant increase compared to the 2021 OQ of 78, and exceeds the 2020 OQ of 99. An OQ score of 100 or more represents strong optimism for increased local construction activity relative to the perceived level of activity for the prior calendar year. Any score between 75 and 99 is considered more cautious or measured optimism. A score below 75 signals that most responding executives believe local construction activity will decrease  a more pessimistic point of view.

Key findings in the 2022 Construction Industry Forecast include:

Industry optimism

  • Optimism rebounded from 78 up to 112
  • Contractors and distributors alike are optimistic in their outlook for local, nonresidential construction; roughly half expect it to increase compared to 2021.

Top risks, financial concerns and opportunities

  • Executives state that the greatest risks to the construction industry are the availability of skilled workers and supply chain disruptions, followed by rising material costs and inflation.
  • Key opportunities, noted by executives, lie in an improved overall economy, improved qualified labor availability, the recent Congressional passage of the Infrastructure Bill, and low interest rates.

Equipment acquisition

  • Distributors are largely optimistic about sales of new equipment with 61% stating they expect an increase in sales; contractors have mixed expectations: 43% feel it will remain the same, 38% feel it will increase, 14% feel it will decrease.

More about the Construction Industry Forecast

The 2022 Construction Industry Forecast results represent the 46th year that Wells Fargo Equipment Finance has surveyed construction industry executives to gather insight into current business conditions and trends and to measure sentiment. Responses came from hundreds of industry executives in 46 U.S. states. Nearly all of the respondents report that they have been in the industry five years or more. To learn more, download the complete Construction Forecast Survey.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-ERS

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.01.22
Wells Fargo: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.01.22
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt zu: Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn überraschend kräftig (dpa-afx)
14.01.22
Schlussglocke: Dow Jones leidet unter Banken-Blues - Wells Fargo als einziger Lichtblick im Sektor - Tech-Werte mit starkem Intraday-Rebound (Der Aktionär)
Wells Fargo-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
14.01.22
Wells Fargo mit Wahnsinns-Gewinnsprung (Der Aktionär)
14.01.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: JPMorgan nach Zahlen tiefer - Wells Fargo im Plus (Börse Online)
14.01.22
Quartalszahlen: Investmentbanker sorgen für starke Ergebnisse bei JP Morgan und Citi - doch die Kosten steigen (Handelsblatt)
13.01.22
Ausblick: Wells Fargo präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
12.01.22
Wells Fargo: Weitere 14 Prozent sind drin (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Wells Fargo News
RSS Feed
Wells Fargo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu Wells Fargo

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Wells Fargo News

14.01.22Wells Fargo-Aktie legt zu: Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn überraschend kräftig
30.12.21Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
13.01.22Ausblick: Wells Fargo präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
12.01.22Wells Fargo: Weitere 14 Prozent sind drin
14.01.22Wichtige Kursbewegungen: JPMorgan nach Zahlen tiefer - Wells Fargo im Plus
14.01.22Quartalszahlen: Investmentbanker sorgen für starke Ergebnisse bei JP Morgan und Citi - doch die Kosten steigen
14.01.22Wells Fargo mit Wahnsinns-Gewinnsprung
16.01.22Wells Fargo: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
06.01.22Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan. Wells Fargo. FedEx. and Adobe
14.01.22Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Weitere Wells Fargo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ölpreise auf 7-Jahreshoch
CropEnergies-Aktie: Neue Wachstumsphantasie durch Ethylacetat
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Continental, Delivery Hero
Google kämpft gegen Corona
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Besser sparen - mit wikifolio und justTRADE
Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Wells Fargo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Wells Fargo Peer Group News

13:20 UhrCitigroup stock price target cut to $114 from $120 at Oppenheimer
13:17 UhrNetflix stock price target cut to $580 from $590 at Deutsche Bank
13:17 UhrApple stock price target raised to $200 from $175 at Deutsche Bank
12:04 UhrAusblick: Morgan Stanley präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
11:54 UhrBNP Paribas: Von wegen langweilig - 2022 wieder aussichtsreich
11:50 UhrLufthansa: Dazu raten jetzt Deutsche Bank & Co
11:21 UhrROUNDUP: Streikplanungen bei Privatbanken nach Abbruch von Tarifverhandlungen
11:16 UhrNeue Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag: Energie - Viel Spaß mit dem Preisschock
09:36 UhrMorgan Stanley & Co. : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
09:28 UhrDeutsche Bank AG FF : Pre Stabilisation Notice - D.V.I.

News von

Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an
Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten

News von

TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Minus: Zinssorgen ziehen europäische Aktienmärkte nach unten
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX tief im Minus -- Siemens verkauft Yunex für fast eine Milliarde Euro -- Goldman Sachs verfehlt Erwartungen -- AUTO1, HUGO BOSS, CureVac, Ölpreise im Fokus

BASF-Mehrheitsbeteiligung Wintershall Dea legt Fokus auf Erdgasgeschäft. Flughafen Wien erwartet 2022 Turnaround. Elon Musk kommt Mitte Februar erneut nach Deutschland. Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel. EVOTEC und Eliy Lilly kooperieren bei Stoffwechselerkrankungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen