  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.01.2022 23:25

Wells Fargo to Help Millions of Consumer Customers Avoid Overdraft Fees and Meet Short-Term Cash Needs

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wells Fargo today announced new efforts to limit overdraft-related fees and give customers more flexible options to meet their personal financial needs. These offerings, which include earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees, the elimination of several fees, and a new, short-term loan, build on actions the company has taken over the past several years to improve customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006041/en/

Wells Fargo employee shaking hands with customer in front of the teller line. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo employee shaking hands with customer in front of the teller line. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

"Core to Wells Fargos evolution is making sure we stay focused on our customers, first and foremost, said Mary Mack, CEO of Wells Fargo Consumer and Small Business Banking. "The enhancements were announcing today add to changes weve made previously and give our customers more choice and flexibility in meeting their needs.

The actions Wells Fargo is announcing today build on services the company has introduced over the past several years. Clear Access BankingSM, which Wells Fargo introduced in September 2020, is a consumer bank account that charges no overdraft fees. It now has over 1.1 million customers. In 2017, Wells Fargo introduced its Overdraft Rewind® service, which automatically "rewinds overdraft fees when a covering direct deposit is received by the next morning. Wells Fargo also sends more than 1.3 million balance alerts every day to help customers avoid overdrafts.

New actions announced today for consumer deposit customers1

Elimination of transfer fees for customers enrolled in Overdraft Protection  By the end of the first quarter, customers enrolled in Wells Fargos Overdraft Protection service will no longer pay a fee when funds from a linked account are used to cover transactions on the customers checking account.2

Elimination of non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees  By the end of the first quarter, customers will no longer pay a returned item fee if Wells Fargo returns a check or electronic transaction unpaid because the customer does not have enough available funds in the deposit account to cover the payment.3

Early access to direct deposits  Customers who receive eligible direct deposits will be able to access funds up to two days earlier than scheduled, minimizing the potential to incur overdrafts. The new service is expected to be available in the third quarter.

24-hour grace period  Customers who overdraw their deposit account will have 24 hours to cover the overdraft before incurring an overdraft fee. The 24-hour grace period is expected to be offered in the third quarter. Together with early access to direct deposit, the 24-hour grace period expands and replaces Wells Fargos existing Overdraft Rewind® service.

New easy-access, short-term credit product  To give consumers another option to meet personal financial needs, such as paying a bill or making a small purchase, Wells Fargo will offer qualifying customers a new, short-term loan of up to $500. The loan and an upfront flat fee will be repaid through monthly installments. This new product is expected to be offered by the end of 2022.

"The changes Wells Fargo is announcing are important steps in helping consumers manage their finances. The changes increase choices and flexibility, and as a result will bring more people into the mainstream banking system and away from higher-cost options outside of it, said Marc H. Morial, President of the National Urban League and member of Wells Fargos Banking Inclusion Initiative Task Force.

"Todays changes are meant to improve our customers experience with Wells Fargo and make it easier for them to manage their bank accounts, Mary Mack said. "Embedding the customer perspective directly into our decision-making has been a consistent focus for Wells Fargo over the past several years. As a company, weve made changes to products and services, we launched the Office of Consumer Practices one year ago, and we will continue to maintain this focus as our companys transformation continues.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortunes 2021 rankings of Americas largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Launched in 2021, Wells Fargos Banking Inclusion Initiative is a long-term commitment to help more people who are unbanked and underbanked access affordable bank services.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Deposit products offered by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

 

© 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. All rights reserved. For public use.

NR-1-2022

1- Timing of each product launch is subject to change, and customers will be notified directly of any changes that impact them.

2- Advances from a linked credit account will continue to accrue interest from the date of each advance.

3- Third party payees or merchants may still assess a fee for returned payments.

News Release Category: WF-PS

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.12.21
Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.10.21
Wells Fargo zahlt Dividende an die Investoren (MyDividends)
16.10.21
Wells Fargo informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Wells Fargo-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
14.10.21
Wells Fargo-Aktie fällt schlussendlich: Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn deutlich (Reuters)
14.10.21
AKTIONÄR-Empfehlung Wells Fargo: Hammer-Zahlen überzeugen Anleger nicht (Der Aktionär)
14.10.21
Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan: US-Banken mit Gewinn-Rallye (manager magazin online)
14.10.21
Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn trotz Ertragsrückgang - Weniger Sorgen um Kredite (dpa-afx)
14.10.21
Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn deutlich - Weniger Risikovorsorge (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Wells Fargo News
RSS Feed
Wells Fargo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2021Wells FargoCo buyUBS AG
02.01.2019Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Wells FargoCo OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2016Wells FargoCo Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
26.03.2020Wells FargoCo HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.2019Wells FargoCo HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
18.01.2017Wells FargoCo HoldArgus Research Company
11.01.2017Wells FargoCo NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2019Wells FargoCo UnderperformWolfe Research
05.02.2018Wells FargoCo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.09.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
24.03.2016Wells FargoCo SellUBS AG
13.02.2015Wells FargoCo UnderperformBMO Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Wells Fargo & Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Wells Fargo News

30.12.21Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
06.01.22Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan. Wells Fargo. FedEx. and Adobe
17.12.21Why Shares of Wells Fargo Fell Today
03.01.22Why Shares of Wells Fargo. Citigroup. and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year
15.12.21Wells Fargo resumes Under Armour coverage with overweight stock rating. $33 price target
07.01.22Wells Fargo (WFC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
03.01.22As cash balances deflate for low-income consumers. Ross Stores could feel the squeeze: Wells Fargo
15.12.21Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
07.01.22Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Jan. 14. 2022
13.12.21Wells Fargo and HSBC Establish Bilateral Agreement to Settle FX Transactions Through a Blockchain-based Solution
Weitere Wells Fargo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Infineon: Auch in 2022 seitwärts?  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Vontobel: Das Ende der flüssigen Kraftstoffe?
Aktionäre fordern Milliarden-Schadenersatz von Bayer
Kursstabilisierung am GD 20 in Vorbereitung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Tesla überrascht Analysten
Europa fällt zurück
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk: Quartalsbericht zum 31.12.2021
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Wells Fargo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Wells Fargo Peer Group News

22:57 Uhr: ‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America slashes overdraft fees — and it has good reason to do so
22:40 UhrThe Wall Street Journal: Citigroup to exit consumer and small-business banking operations in Mexico
19:04 UhrROUNDUP 3: US-Hedgefonds Cerberus reduziert Anteil an deutschen Großbanken
18:45 UhrDGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
18:45 UhrDGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18:14 UhrAKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Bankensektor erholt - Platzierung belastet Deutsche und Coba
18:01 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Rückkäufe in Technologietiteln
17:57 UhrCommerzbank-Aktie und Deutsche Bank-Aktie unter Druck: Cerberus verkauft offenbar Anteilsscheine
17:51 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX auf Erholungskurs
17:31 UhrBank of America scraps customer fees for bounced cheques

News von

Ausverkauf bei Tech  So sollten Anleger jetzt reagieren
Die große Rotation  Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von der Rückkehr der Zinsen
Entkalken statt Dämmen  Mit diesem Heizungs-Trick sparen Sie Zehntausende Euro
Substanz reloaded  Die Rückkehr der Value-Aktien
Diese Aktien sind besonders unbeliebt  und jetzt lukrativ

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Grenzlinie ist gezogen
Adidas, Freenet, Siemens Healthineers: Drei Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Berenberg Bank für 2022
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Interview mit Gottfried Heller: Worauf setzt der Börsenprofi 2022?
Profis exklusiv: "Aktien, Immobilien, Gold" - das sind die Favoriten 2022 der Experten

Heute im Fokus

DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen fest -- Rivian-COO tritt zurück -- VW: Absatzeinbruch in China -- ABOUT YOU, EVOTEC, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Meta im Fokus

Powell signalisiert Zinswende. Airbus fliegt bei Auslieferungen Erzrivalen Boeing davon. BioNTech erwartet 2022 bis zu 17 Milliarden Euro Impfstoff-Umsatz. Verbände sehen Wasserversorgung rund um Tesla-Werk in Gefahr. Betriebsratschef von Daimler Truck pocht auf Batterie-Fertigung. LEG Immobilien holt sich 1,5 Milliarden Euro am Anleihemarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen