WEMACO Invest AG launches placement of up to 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG

Zug Estates Holding AG (the "Company") has been informed today by WEMACO Invest AG (whose beneficial owners are Werner C. Weber and Corinne Lütscher-Weber) that, in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding, it has launched the placement of up to 60,392 existing registered shares B of the Company with institutional investors.

The registered shares B of the Company are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Only existing shares will be sold in the placement. The Company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the placement and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.

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Provided that the placement is successful and that no shares sold by WEMACO Invest AG are placed with a new major shareholder, the free float of the registered shares B is expected to increase to up to approx. 75%.

The placement price and the final number of shares placed will be announced by WEMACO Invest AG upon closing of the bookbuilding.

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