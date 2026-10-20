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WEMACO Invest AG launches placement of up to 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG

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Zug Estates AG (B)
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Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
WEMACO Invest AG launches placement of up to 60,392 registered shares B of Zug Estates Holding AG

20-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zug, 20 October 2026

Zug Estates Holding AG (the "Company") has been informed today by WEMACO Invest AG (whose beneficial owners are Werner C. Weber and Corinne Lütscher-Weber) that, in the context of an accelerated bookbuilding, it has launched the placement of up to 60,392 existing registered shares B of the Company with institutional investors.

The registered shares B of the Company are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Only existing shares will be sold in the placement. The Company is not issuing any new shares in connection with the placement and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.

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Provided that the placement is successful and that no shares sold by WEMACO Invest AG are placed with a new major shareholder, the free float of the registered shares B is expected to increase to up to approx. 75%.

The placement price and the final number of shares placed will be announced by WEMACO Invest AG upon closing of the bookbuilding.

 

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Press release (PDF)

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Key dates:
18 February 2027 | Publication of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2026
13 April 2027 | General Meeting of Shareholders
26 August 2027 | Publication of Half-Year Report 2027

For further information:
Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10
ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.98 billion as at 30 June 2026. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2419034

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419034  20-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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