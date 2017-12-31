West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission

West Virginia American Water today filed an application with the Public
Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) to adjust its rates for water
and wastewater service. The primary reason for the rate request is the
approximately $200 million that the company will have invested in system
improvements to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure since its last
rate case.
The company is seeking a base water rate increase to produce additional
revenues of $32.69 million per year or 24 percent. For the average
residential customer, this amounts to $11.67 per month or $0.39 per day.
While this increase represents the change from the current base rate to
the proposed base rate, it is important to note that the current
Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) investment will be rolled
into base rates and the surcharge will be reduced accordingly. With this
change, customers will see less of an increase on their bills, with the
actual impact being 21 percent $10.22 per month or $0.34 per day. The
company also requested an additional $0.22 million per year or 24
percent increase in wastewater rates.
The companys ongoing infrastructure investments account for more than
half of the requested increase and are necessary to maintain and improve
water quality, service reliability, fire protection and customer
service. Over the past few years, the company has tripled its water main
replacement investment, significantly reducing its main replacement
cycle from over 1,000 years to approximately 100 years.
Another driver is the continued decline in the number of customers and
the amount of water customers use. Due to the regions population loss,
West Virginia American Water must recover its costs over fewer
customers. Furthermore, consistent with national trends, customers are
using 1.5 to 2 percent less water every year, which requires the company
to recover its costs over fewer gallons sold.
According to West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce, the
companys water system is one of the most complex, expansive and
challenging to maintain systems in the country due to the states
mountainous terrain and the rural nature of the areas it serves, which
requires an enormous amount of infrastructure to serve relatively few
customers per mile of main.
"The vast majority of the costs we incur to provide water service to our
customers are fixed costs and do not vary with the volume of water we
sell, Bruce continued. "Unfortunately, these usage and population
declines do not lessen the companys need to renew and replace aging
infrastructure and satisfy increasingly stringent drinking water
regulations. This case demonstrates that we have been good stewards of
our customers monthly water payments and have kept our operating
expenses relatively flat for the past 10 years by
working more
efficiently, improving processes, utilizing technology, and leveraging
economies of scale.
Two other factors also mitigated the rate request in customers favor.
The filing incorporates the recent federal corporate tax rate change
from 35 percent down to 21 percent, which is estimated to provide a
savings to customers. Also, the company has continued to exclude costs
associated with the Freedom Industries chemical spill from rate requests.
In this filing, West Virginia American Water is proposing a new,
proactive approach to addressing lead service lines as part of its
commitment to maintain excellent water quality and protect customer
health and safety.
The PSC will conduct an extensive review of the companys rate
application and will have up to 300 days to review the filing. Any new
rates established by the PSC in this case would not be effective prior
to February 28, 2019.
West Virginia American Water recognizes that some families face economic
challenges and offers several targeted programs to help its most
vulnerable customers.
Residential customers have the option of
paying bills under a budget billing plan to have predictable monthly
payments and avoid seasonal spikes, and customers with past-due bills
are offered flexible payment arrangements through installment
agreements. The company also offers a reduced rate program that provides
a 20 percent discount on residential water rates year round for
low-income customers determined eligible by WVDHHR. Finally, the company
helps fund the West Virginia Utility Assistance Program Dollar Energy
Fund, through which eligible customers can receive one-time emergency
grants applied directly to their water bills.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:
AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state,
providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately
530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is
the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water
and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900
dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking
water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million
people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe,
clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make
sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006225/en/