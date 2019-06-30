finanzen.net
12.08.2019 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

Western Power Selects Itron to Modernize Electricity Delivery in Australia With an Advanced Grid Solution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Western Power, a government owned utility located in the south west of Western Australia, will deploy Itrons standards-based network technology, connecting nearly 240,000 electricity meters to improve efficiency, reliability and customer service.

With Itrons solution, Western Power will enhance visibility into the operation of its electricity distribution network, which will enable automated data collection, new remote services and the ability to proactively monitor faults and outages. The solution will also enable Western Power to better manage distributed energy resources, including managing rooftop solar systems and battery storage.

"Western Power is committed to delivering on the changing energy needs of our customers, said Jacqui Hall, Western Powers acting chief financial officer. "With Itrons IoT network as the foundation, we will be better placed to deploy advanced meters on our grid, to improve safety performance, reliability and operating efficiency. Advanced metering infrastructure is also one of the keys that will help unlock energy options and innovations for our customers such as renewables, community batteries and microgrids.

"Our proven solution complies with Australias regulatory standards and is designed to cost effectively improve operational efficiency for the utilitys central metropolitan area and major regional towns, said Paul Nelsen, vice president of sales, APAC at Itron. "With Itrons multi-application network and smart devices, Western Power will be able to realize its energy efficiency and customer service goals today while preparing for the future.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.08.19
Itron legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Itron mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Itron: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: Itron gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
25.02.19
Ausblick: Itron veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Itron legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Itron News

04.08.19Ausblick: Itron mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
08.08.19Itron legte Quartalsergebnis vor
24.07.19Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
29.07.19Itron (ITRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
06.08.19Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
06.08.19Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings &amp; Revenues. Raises Outlook
08.08.19Itron Inc (ITRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte im Krisenmodus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold und Währungen nutzen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones testet Widerstand
Softbank mit Gewinnverdreifachung - von Alibaba profitiert
Webinar: Erfolgreich dem Robo-Hype trotzen  mit ETF-Lösungen
Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der MDAX prallt erneut ab
Vontobel: Walt Disney im Kampf mit Netflix
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Proteste in Hongkong schicken US-Börsen auf Talfahrt -- DAX schließt behauptet -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- ams, OSRAM im Fokus

paragon meldet Gewinnwarnung - Voltabox kappt Jahresprognose. Scout24-Aktien erklimmen neue Höhen - Investor Elliott macht Druck. TUI verkauft zwei Töchter an Beteiligungsgesellschaft. E.ON beteiligt sich an Start-up für Baustellen-Livestreams. LEONI-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit 2009. Salzgitter: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
Proteste in Hongkong schicken US-Börsen auf Talfahrt -- DAX schließt behauptet -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- ams, OSRAM im Fokus
Ausland
22:11 Uhr
Tesla-Besitzer entdeckt lebensbedrohliches Problem
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief, Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Anleger verabschieden sich von Bankaktien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
OSRAM AGLED400
Microsoft Corp.870747
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
NEL ASAA0B733
LEONI AG540888
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Allianz840400