Western Union Announces Hurricane Florence Relief

To support communities and families affected by the recent hurricane
devastation in the Carolinas and surrounding areas, Western
Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement,
today announces a multi-faceted response providing support for
communities most affected by Hurricane Florence. In total, contributions
from Western Union, the Western
Union Foundation, Agents and employees through this comprehensive
effort could total up to USD $355,000.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005616/en/
Western Union has committed an initial USD $100,000 to the American Red
Cross. Consumers who want to take advantage of fee-free donations to the
American Red Cross at Western Union Agent locations*
in the US, can complete the transaction using "American Red Cross as
the Pay To recipient, "REDCROSS DC as the Code City and "Hurricane
Florence Relief in the Account field.
"We are guided by our purpose of moving money for better in all that we
do and are committed to the communities that we serve, President and
CEO of Western Union, Hikmet Ersek said. "While Hurricane Florence
continues to make its impact on the region, we pledge our support to the
American Red Cross and first responders who are providing critical
emergency relief.
At the same time, the Western Union Foundation has pledged USD $30,000
to the American Red Cross. The Western Union Foundation will also
provide a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating
Western Union Agents, up to USD $75,000 and a 2:1 match from
contributions made by Western Union employees in the
U.S., up to USD $30,000.
From September 14 to October 15, 2018, Western Union My
WU members can redeem their
points to support American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief efforts:
10 My WU points equivalent to USD $2 donation or 50 My WU points
equivalent to a USD $10 donation, up to USD $30,000.
Western Union has a long history of being one of the lifelines for
communities in need. In many instances, Western Union has been one of
the few ways for people around the world to receive funds easily, with
services available§ when no other infrastructure
exists.
Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at
the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including
Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Since
2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million
for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the
world. Last year, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13
disasters around the world.
*
Available at locations that make Quick
Collect bill payments. Find a location here.
Offer
is available for My WU members and Western Union employees in the United
States.
This donation may not be tax
deductible.
§Due to the severity of
Hurricane Florence, some Western Union Agent locations may not be
immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in
45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we
moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and
processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our
global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family,
friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support
economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the
surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with
NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year
mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to
the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce
enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global
scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach
for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date,
more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more
than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including
humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union
Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under
501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The
Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners.
Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax
purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org
or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005616/en/