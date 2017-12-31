finanzen.net
15.09.2018 01:04
Western Union Announces Hurricane Florence Relief

To support communities and families affected by the recent hurricane devastation in the Carolinas and surrounding areas, Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, today announces a multi-faceted response providing support for communities most affected by Hurricane Florence. In total, contributions from Western Union, the Western Union Foundation, Agents and employees through this comprehensive effort could total up to USD $355,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005616/en/

Western Union has committed an initial USD $100,000 to the American Red Cross. Consumers who want to take advantage of fee-free donations to the American Red Cross at Western Union Agent locations* in the US, can complete the transaction using "American Red Cross as the Pay To recipient, "REDCROSS DC as the Code City and "Hurricane Florence Relief in the Account field.

"We are guided by our purpose of moving money for better in all that we do and are committed to the communities that we serve, President and CEO of Western Union, Hikmet Ersek said. "While Hurricane Florence continues to make its impact on the region, we pledge our support to the American Red Cross and first responders who are providing critical emergency relief.

At the same time, the Western Union Foundation has pledged USD $30,000 to the American Red Cross. The Western Union Foundation will also provide a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD $75,000 and a 2:1 match from contributions made by Western Union employees in the U.S., up to USD $30,000.

From September 14 to October 15, 2018, Western Union My WU members can redeem their points to support American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief efforts: 10 My WU points equivalent to USD $2 donation or 50 My WU points equivalent to a USD $10 donation, up to USD $30,000.

Western Union has a long history of being one of the lifelines for communities in need. In many instances, Western Union has been one of the few ways for people around the world to receive funds easily, with services available§ when no other infrastructure exists.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. Last year, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

* Available at locations that make Quick Collect bill payments. Find a location here.
Offer is available for My WU members and Western Union employees in the United States.
This donation may not be tax deductible.
§Due to the severity of Hurricane Florence, some Western Union Agent locations may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in 45 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About The Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

