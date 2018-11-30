Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Thailand Now Live

As a part of its digital expansion plans across Asia, Western
Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money
movement, broke new ground in Thailand with the launch of online
international money transfer service in Thailand, a first for the sector.
Customers in Thailand can now connect with their families and loved ones
around the world, 24/7, via the Western Union® mobile app or
transactional Westernunion.com/th. The services have been launched in
association with Central
Department Store, one of the largest department store chains in
Thailand and Western Unions first Agent in the country, providing
global money transfers at their retail locations for nearly 25 years.
Western Unions digital services in Thailand enable payout into billions
of bank accounts worldwide in nearly 100 countries and territories, or
to Western Unions more than half a million Agent locations in more than
200 countries and territories. Customers can pay for their transactions
natively within the digital channels using a choice of card or account,
or commence their transaction on app or web and pay in-person at retail.
"The ability to smoothly and fluidly transfer money internationally by
the latest digital means elevates our relevance to our customers across
the world. We use cutting-edge technology to simplify money transfer.
Our systems automatically handle complexities from compliance to
volatile currency exchanges so users can transfer money 24/7 to nearly
every country across the world, with the touch of a few buttons, said
Khalid Fellahi, SVP and General Manager, Western Union Digital.
The Thailand
Board of Investment (BOI)1 has declared that the digital
industry will be a significant driver of Thailand's economic
transformation strategy and Western Unions digital services aligns with
the government's Thailand 4.0 policy to create an economy driven by
innovation and technology.
More than 57 million of Thailands 69 million population are internet
users, bringing 82 percent of the population online, according to a 2019
report by Hootsuite
and We Are Social2. In addition, there are more than 92
million mobile subscriptions in the country.
"Our collaboration with Western Union is focused on delivering customer
centric solutions and services and enable convenient financial
transactions. Western Unions innovation over time has built a powerful
cross-border platform for moving money almost anywhere in the world in a
matter of moments and we are delighted to work together and open up new
choices and possibilities to move money reliably in many available
formats digital or cash, online or offline, said Montri
Sithiyavanich, Head of Financial Services, Central Group.
CUSTOMER GUIDANCE
In line with The Bank of Thailand regulations, prior to the first use of
the online service and the app, customers are required to register on www.wu.com/th.
Once the registration is complete, customers can head to any of the
Central Department Store locations for identity verification. Acceptable
IDs include passports or driving licenses or any other Government
Issued IDs. Once the profile is verified, Western Union customers can
conveniently send money anytime, with a few clicks from their mobile
phones.
In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money anytime,
the app (available for iOS and Android users) enables customers to
estimate fees and foreign exchange rates for online money transfers,
track past and pending transactions, show payout options available in
the receivers country, and provide round-the-clock customer service.
Customers can learn more on www.wu.com/th,
or by calling the Western Union customer service center at +662 101 8700
or writing to westernunion@central.co.th.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in
approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money
around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for
better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial
inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Central Department Store
Central Department Store has been instrumental in the improvement of
many lives through money transfer from 20 years back, connecting
generations of families and their loved ones, providing them relief and
joy in many different situations. For over seven decades, the Central
Department Store has been synonymous with excellence in shopping and is
widely acknowledged as Thailands most trusted and recognized retail
brand. Since Central became first agent of WU, we have been a longtime
favorite among Thais, as well as discerning tourists and expatriates.
The reputation of Central Department Store is the result of an
unwavering commitment to maintaining unparalleled customer services. For
more information, visit www.centralwesternunion.com.
