finanzen.net
Bitcoin wieder kräftig im Aufwind - Anleger setzen vermehrt aber auch noch auf eine andere Kryptowährung - diese sollten Anleger kennen - jetzt mehr erfahren!-w-
29.05.2019 15:40
Bewerten
(0)

Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Thailand Now Live

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As a part of its digital expansion plans across Asia, Western Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, broke new ground in Thailand with the launch of online international money transfer service in Thailand, a first for the sector.

Customers in Thailand can now connect with their families and loved ones around the world, 24/7, via the Western Union® mobile app or transactional Westernunion.com/th. The services have been launched in association with Central Department Store, one of the largest department store chains in Thailand and Western Unions first Agent in the country, providing global money transfers at their retail locations for nearly 25 years.

Western Unions digital services in Thailand enable payout into billions of bank accounts worldwide in nearly 100 countries and territories, or to Western Unions more than half a million Agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories. Customers can pay for their transactions natively within the digital channels using a choice of card or account, or commence their transaction on app or web and pay in-person at retail.

"The ability to smoothly and fluidly transfer money internationally by the latest digital means elevates our relevance to our customers across the world. We use cutting-edge technology to simplify money transfer. Our systems automatically handle complexities from compliance to volatile currency exchanges so users can transfer money 24/7 to nearly every country across the world, with the touch of a few buttons, said Khalid Fellahi, SVP and General Manager, Western Union Digital.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)1 has declared that the digital industry will be a significant driver of Thailand's economic transformation strategy and Western Unions digital services aligns with the government's Thailand 4.0 policy to create an economy driven by innovation and technology.

More than 57 million of Thailands 69 million population are internet users, bringing 82 percent of the population online, according to a 2019 report by Hootsuite and We Are Social2. In addition, there are more than 92 million mobile subscriptions in the country.

"Our collaboration with Western Union is focused on delivering customer centric solutions and services and enable convenient financial transactions. Western Unions innovation over time has built a powerful cross-border platform for moving money almost anywhere in the world in a matter of moments and we are delighted to work together and open up new choices and possibilities to move money reliably in many available formats  digital or cash, online or offline, said Montri Sithiyavanich, Head of Financial Services, Central Group.

CUSTOMER GUIDANCE

In line with The Bank of Thailand regulations, prior to the first use of the online service and the app, customers are required to register on www.wu.com/th. Once the registration is complete, customers can head to any of the Central Department Store locations for identity verification. Acceptable IDs include passports or driving licenses or any other Government Issued IDs. Once the profile is verified, Western Union customers can conveniently send money anytime, with a few clicks from their mobile phones.

In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money anytime, the app (available for iOS and Android users) enables customers to estimate fees and foreign exchange rates for online money transfers, track past and pending transactions, show payout options available in the receivers country, and provide round-the-clock customer service.

Customers can learn more on www.wu.com/th, or by calling the Western Union customer service center at +662 101 8700 or writing to westernunion@central.co.th.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of March 31, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Central Department Store

Central Department Store has been instrumental in the improvement of many lives through money transfer from 20 years back, connecting generations of families and their loved ones, providing them relief and joy in many different situations. For over seven decades, the Central Department Store has been synonymous with excellence in shopping and is widely acknowledged as Thailands most trusted and recognized retail brand. Since Central became first agent of WU, we have been a longtime favorite among Thais, as well as discerning tourists and expatriates. The reputation of Central Department Store is the result of an unwavering commitment to maintaining unparalleled customer services. For more information, visit www.centralwesternunion.com.

1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-runs-ahead-of-the-digital-game-with-rapidly-evolving-infrastructure-and-digital-ecosystem-300744628.html
2. https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2019-thailand

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu The Western Union Company Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.05.19
Western Union kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
10.05.19
The Western Union Company: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: The Western Union Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
12.04.19
Western Union arbeitet mit Blockchain-Dienst auf dem Remittances-Markt zusammen (finanzen.net)
06.02.19
Ausblick: The Western Union Company präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.10.18
Ausblick: The Western Union Company präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.08.18
Ausblick: The Western Union Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.07.18
Western Union meldet Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Western Union Company News
RSS Feed
The Western Union Company zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Western Union Company Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.01.2017The Western Union Company SellCompass Point
08.09.2016The Western Union Company NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
07.07.2016The Western Union Company UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.04.2016The Western Union Company NeutralCompass Point
31.07.2015The Western Union Company Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.07.2015The Western Union Company BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.01.2015The Western Union Company HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.05.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
24.04.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
04.04.2012The Western Union Company overweightBarclays Capital
08.09.2016The Western Union Company NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
15.04.2016The Western Union Company NeutralCompass Point
31.07.2015The Western Union Company Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.02.2015The Western Union Company HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.11.2014The Western Union Company HoldTopeka Capital Markets
20.01.2017The Western Union Company SellCompass Point
07.07.2016The Western Union Company UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Western Union Company Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene The Western Union Company News

20.05.19Western Union kündigt Dividende an
06.05.19Ausblick: The Western Union Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
10.05.19The Western Union Company: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere The Western Union Company News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Starke Verkaufswelle
Kennen Sie schon diesen technischen Marathonläufer?
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Intel sticht Samsung aus
Scalable Capital: Trade Cost Optimisation
Ölpreis: Stabilisierungsversuch läuft noch
Daimler-Aktie - fast geschenkt?
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Auch zweiter Test der 200-Tage-Linie war erfolgreich
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur The Western Union Company-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

The Western Union Company Peer Group News

15:04 UhrZahlungsdienstleister: Höhenflug mit Unterbrechung - So bewerten Analysten das Kurspotenzial von Wirecard
13:14 UhrB5 Börse 13.14 Uhr: Wirecard unter Druck
12:54 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus - Eskalationsspirale intakt
12:54 UhrDaimler-Aktie - fast geschenkt?
10:00 UhrWirecard: Was ist jetzt wieder los?
09:49 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX rauscht unter die 12.000er Marke
09:21 UhrWirecard-Aktie fällt nach negativem Bericht
28.05.19MÄRKTE USA/Handelsstreit holt Anleger mit Macht wieder ein
28.05.19DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.05.19DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

News von

Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung
Mit dieser Strategie verdienen Sie an der Herrschaft der Alten

News von

US-Zahlungsabwickler: Dritte Mega-Fusion in diesem Jahr
DAX: Genügend Raum für eine Korrektur
Fiat Chrysler und Renault schließen sich zusammen
Dax fällt: Italien-Sorgen belasten - Fiat Chrysler-Aktie und Renault steigen weiter
Türkei-Aktien: Prompte Reaktionen auf das Wahlergebnis

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefrot -- Dow im Minus -- Mediaset kauft 9,6 Prozent an ProSiebenSat.1 -- Knorr-Bremse erhöht Ausblick -- Rocket Internet verdient signifikant mehr -- Aroundtown, Apple im Fokus

Varta steigt in Geschäft mit Gerätebatterien für Endkunden ein. Tele Columbus vertröstet auf zweites Halbjahr. Delivery Hero: Werden bald Gewinne geliefert? Kursverluste bei Bankenaktien weiten sich aus. Amazon baut Verteilzentrum für Pakete in Erfurt. Mehrere Kauf-Interessenten für Sprint-Tochter Boost.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:46 Uhr
DAX tiefrot -- Dow im Minus -- Mediaset kauft 9,6 Prozent an ProSiebenSat.1 -- Knorr-Bremse erhöht Ausblick -- Rocket Internet verdient signifikant mehr -- Aroundtown, Apple im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:46 Uhr
Uber vor Zahlenvorlage: Damit sollten Anleger rechnen
Aktie im Fokus
15:40 Uhr
Mediaset kauft 9,6 Prozent an ProSiebenSat.1 - ProSieben-Aktie beflügelt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Apple Inc.865985
AlibabaA117ME
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100