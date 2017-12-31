Western Union Expands Network Across Albertsons Companies Stores Nationwide

The
Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement, is strengthening its presence across the
US, after signing a deal with Albertsons
Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the
country. The agreement will enable consumer access to international and
domestic money transfer and money order services, as well as bill
payment services at Albertsons Cos. locationsoperating under 20
well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaws, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star
Market, Haggen and Carrs.
Consumers will also have the option to start
a money transfer transaction on the Western
Union® mobile app (available on iOS and Android), and
then pay in cash at any Albertsons Cos. store to complete it, offering
additional speed, convenience, and the ability to track the transaction
through the app. Consumers may also opt to have their receivers pick up
their money in cash at one of Western Unions more than 550,000 global
retail Agent locations or pay out to bank accounts or mobile wallets,
where available.
The agreement with Albertsons Cos. also extends Western Unions 30-year
relationship with Safeway, which merged with Albertsons in 2015.
"At Western Union, we continue to connect the dots across the world as
we link reputable US brands, popular with our money transfer customers,
to our global Agent network in more than 200 countries and territories.
Our brand heritage, advancing technology and compliance capabilities are
the pillars of our reputation and enable strong, lasting relationships
with our customers and Agents. We welcome Albertsons into our global
family of network Agents, said Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of
Western Union.
"We want to make it convenient for consumers to move money wherever and
whenever they need to. Our collaboration with Albertsons supports our
network expansion strategy of offering customers convenience to send
money and pay bills, as a part of their daily routine, he said.
"At Albertsons Companies, our goal is to exceed our customers evolving
expectations by seeking better ways to create and deliver unsurpassed
service and value. Our agreement with Western Union will help our
customers quickly and easily complete multiple errands under one roof,
said Mark Panzer, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy and GM/HBC at
Albertsons Cos.
Western Unions retail network across North America has more than 45,000
Agent locations and represents multiple classes of trade, including
supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and banks, among others.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of March 31, 2018, our network included over 550,000
retail Agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in
more than 40 countries to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved
over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32
transactions every second across all our services. With our global
reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends
and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic
growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in
the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.
We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20
well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaws, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star
Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping
people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful
difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.
