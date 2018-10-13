Western Union Provides Emergency Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Michael

To support communities and families affected by the recent hurricane devastation in the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas, Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, today announces a multi-faceted response providing support for communities most affected by Hurricane Michael. In total, contributions from Western Union, the Western Union Foundation, Agents and employees through this comprehensive effort could total up to USD $265,000.

Western Union has committed an initial USD $50,000 to the American Red Cross recovery and relief efforts. Additionally, Consumers who want to take advantage of fee-free donations to the American Red Cross online and at Western Union Agent locations* in the U.S., can complete the transaction using "American Red Cross as the Pay To recipient, "REDCROSS DC as the Code City and "Hurricane Michael Relief in the Account field. To make a donation online, go to the Pay Bills tab on westernunion.com.

"We are committed to helping the communities that we serve around the world by providing immediate relief and long-term sustainable recovery, said Chief Compliance Officer and Chair of the Western Union Foundation Board of Directors, Jacqueline Molnar. "Hurricane Michael has caused devastating damage to the Gulf Coast. Together, with Agents and employees, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation support the relief efforts of the American Red Cross.

The Western Union Foundation has also pledged USD $20,000 to the American Red Cross. In addition, the Western Union Foundation will provide a 1:1 match of qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD $75,000 and a 2:1 match from contributions made by Western Union employees in the U.S., up to USD $15,000 through November 10, 2018.

Western Union has a long history of being one of the lifelines for communities in need. In many instances, Western Union has been one of the few ways for people around the world to receive funds easily, with services available§ when no other infrastructure exists.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. Last year, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

* Available at locations that make Quick Collect bill payments. Find a location here.

This donation may not be tax deductible.

§Due to the severity of Hurricane Michael, some Western Union Agent locations may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.

