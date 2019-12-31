finanzen.net
06.08.2020

Western Union Stands in Solidarity with Lebanon

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that it is offering zero-feei international money transfers paid out in U.S. dollars to Lebanon, as the country grapples with its recent tragedy amidst other economic and pandemic related threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806006068/en/

Western Union Stands in Solidarity with Lebanon; Money Transfers to Lebanon Zero-Fee Paid out in US Dollars (Graphic: Business Wire)

Western Union Stands in Solidarity with Lebanon; Money Transfers to Lebanon Zero-Fee Paid out in US Dollars (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon as they confront this latest tragedy following the horrific explosion in Beirut on August 4. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of those injured and have lost their lives, said Jean Claude Farah, President, Global Network, Western Union.

Farah said: "We know the people of Lebanon will stand strong as they grapple with this latest issue amidst other pressures of economic and COVID-19 related issues. We also know there are tens of millions of Lebanese families and loved ones working or living across the world  and they send money regularly to pay for a variety of needs.

"We owe the people of Lebanon recognition for their spirit of resilience, especially during times of strife. Our zero-fee to be paid out in US dollars is a small form of relief to facilitate additional financial flows into Lebanon, Farah said.

The Western Union Foundation will also extend its current donations to International Medical Corps for relief efforts to the people of Beirut affected by this tragedy. The Foundation donated to International Medical Corps in February, for COVID-19 relief.

EDITORS NOTES:

To avail themselves of the offer, valid until August 13, 2020, customers may use Western Unions global network of channels including via WU.com in 75+ countries, Western Union app where available or retail in more than 200 countries and territoriesii.

To keep our customers up to date on open Agent locations and Agent hours, Western Union is updating the companys Agent network locator multiple times a day. Customers can access the locator online or by phone.

For more information on how to send money online please visit the FAQ Page on WU.com.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

____________

i

Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. Fees, foreign exchange rates, and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on several factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

ii

Some countries offering digital and retail may be excluded from this offer or in some instances it will apply to the retail channel. Please contact Western Unions hotline for further clarity, if unable to access the offer.

 

Werbung

