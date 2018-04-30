Western Union Teams Up with Thunes to Expand Payout Capabilities to Mobile Wallets

Western
Union (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money
movement, has teamed up with Thunes,
a cross-border payments network for emerging markets, to enable Western
Union customers to send funds directly into mobile wallets around the
world.
Senders can now utilise Western Unions growing digital network or an
agent location to send funds directly into a recipients mobile wallet.
"We are continuously expanding and enhancing our account payout
portfolio, providing customers with multiple payout options including
bank accounts, cards or mobile wallets, said Sobia Rahman, Global Head
of Account Payout Network for Western Union. "Our goal is to make
digital money transfer services more accessible, with a specific focus
on enabling mobile transactions.
The collaboration will enable greater financial access for consumers -
especially those who lack access to traditional financial services - by
connecting them to alternative payment solutions, such as mobile
wallets, that ultimately help drive better financial inclusion on a
global scale.
"We are delighted to be working with Western Union to provide global
reach for their customers, said Steve Vickers, CEO at Thunes. "Our
payments platform seamlessly interconnects payment providers globally
and enables interoperability between diverse payment systems, and by
utilizing our vast networks, Western Union customers will now have more
flexibility when sending money across borders.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of December 31, 2018, our network included over
550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi
Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with
the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally,
westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in
more than 60 countries, plus additional territories, to move money
around the world. In 2018, we moved over $300 billion in principal in
nearly 130 currencies and processed 34 transactions every second across
all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for
better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial
inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Thunes
Thunes (previously TransferTo) provides a cross-border network that
delivers smarter payment solutions for emerging economies.
We help to make financial services accessible for everyone
by interconnecting diverse payment systems that allow unbanked people to
access the global economy. Our network makes it possible for Mobile
Wallet Operators, Corporations, Merchants, Money Transfer Operators, and
Banks to facilitate the real-time movement of funds to and from emerging
countries.
With our three key payment solutions - P2P remittance processing,
corporate mass payouts, and digital payment services - our global
network spans across over 80 countries with over 9000 payout partners.
Our team is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in London
and Miami.
For more information visit www.thunes.com.
TransferTo Mobile Financial Services Ltd. (Thunes) is authorized by
the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom under the Payment
Services Regulations 2017 (Ref. 720167) for Money Remittance and the
Execution of Payment Transactions as an Intermediary Payment Service
Provider. TransferTo Mobile Financial Services Ltd. is also registered
with and regulated by HM Revenue and Customs in the United Kingdom for
Money Laundering Regulations as a Money Transmitter (Ref. 12807977).
WU-G
