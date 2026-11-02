Westpac 2026 Full Year Result Media Release
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Westpac Banking Corporation
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
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Westpac Banking Corporation
Westpac 2026 Full Year Result Media Release
The announcement can be viewed at:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4352B_1-2026-11-2.pdf
A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
2 November 2026
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This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
2426566 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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