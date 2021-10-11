  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.10.2021 23:14

Westwater Board of Directors Approves Construction of Phase I of Coosa Graphite Project

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) ("Westwater or the "Company), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today approved expenditures of $202 million to execute the construction plan for Phase I of the Coosa Graphite Project located in Kellyton, Alabama. Construction activities are expected to begin before the end of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005694/en/

Westwater Resources Inc. Coosa Graphite Project Site Plan (Graphic: Business Wire)

Westwater Resources Inc. Coosa Graphite Project Site Plan (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition, the Companys Board of Directors approved the purchase of two buildings by its subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, that total 90,000 sq. ft. in size, to support the development of the Coosa Graphite Project. These buildings will be used for the Projects administrative offices, laboratory, and warehousing space, and each are adjacent to the future processing plant. The purchase of these two buildings avoids the need for additional construction activities. The transactions are expected to close on or before October 14, 2021.

"With Westwaters Board approval of the Project, we are proceeding directly to plant construction. Requests for proposals from contractors are in process, and construction is expected to start before the end of the year, said Chris Jones, President and CEO. "I am proud of this teams efforts to bring this business plan a giant step closer to reality.

Westwater is an explorer and developer of US-based mineral resources essential to clean energy production in the United States. The Company plans to develop its Coosa Graphite Processing Facility (the "Project) to purify natural graphite concentrates and to produce battery ready graphite products. The Project will use state of the art technology and processing techniques to extract and refine graphite concentrates with 95-97% graphitic carbon (Cg) content to make Coated Spherical Purified Graphite ("CSPG) for Li-ion battery anodes.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Phase I: In early 2023, the Project is expected to begin processing approximately 8,050 metric tons (mt) per year of graphite concentrate. Feedstock is anticipated to be supplied from outside sources until at least 2028. After processing and purification, and approximately 7,500 mt of two products would be available in the following quantities per year:

  • CSPG:
   

3,700 mt per year

  • Fine Products from SPG milling:
   

3,800 mt per year

Phase II: Although not yet approved, the processing capacity of feedstock for the Project is planned to increase to approximately 35,200 mt per year in 2024. After processing and purification, approximately 32,400 mt of two products will be available in the following quantities:

  • CSPG:
   

15,800 mt per year

  • Fine Products from SPG milling:
   

16,600 mt per year

PROJECT LOCATION

The property for the Project is located within the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park, south of the town of Kellyton, in Coosa County, Alabama, and consists of approximately 73 acres. See our press release dated June 22, 2021. The nearest large population center is Alexander City, which lies approximately 5 miles southeast of the Project site.

PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

Westwater has been working with third-party technology providers and equipment suppliers to develop the processes for purifying graphite to levels greater than 99.95% Cg and then processing that graphite into battery-grade CSPG. The result has been a unique, environmentally safe process utilizing relatively low temperatures and readily available industrial reagents. This process, for which WWR has made a patent application, is superior to processes used in China and elsewhere in terms of environmental safety. The Project, Phase I, is designed to process 8,050 metric tons per year of graphite.

COMMUNITY BENEFITS

Construction and operation of the proposed Coosa Graphite Processing Facility is expected to result in a positive effect on the socioeconomic characteristics of the regional area. The majority of beneficial effects would result from the employment of over 100 personnel once the Project is in operation.

PROJECT EXECUTION Summary

Underlying the Boards decision is a definitive feasibility study (DFS) that was prepared by Samuel Engineering (SE) along with support from other contractors and Westwater personnel. In the DFS, SE developed a Level 2 execution schedule encompassing engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up of the first phase of the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility.

The critical path for plant construction and commissioning totals 17 months, supporting production in early 2023.

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Companys primary project is the Coosa Graphite Project  the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States  and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled, and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the construction and operation of the Companys Coosa Graphite Processing Facility and costs and schedules associated with them. The Company cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Westwaters Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: (a) the Companys ability to successfully construct and operate a commercial-scale plant capable of producing battery grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Companys ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan and Samuel Engineering, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (f) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (g) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama and Colorado; (h) the ability of the Company to enter into and successfully close acquisitions or other material transactions; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) new litigation or arbitration. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Nachrichten zu Westwater Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Westwater Resources News
RSS Feed
Westwater Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Westwater Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

In Zeiten von Strafzinsen sicher, flexibel und mit hohen Renditechancen Geld anlegen? Wie Experten dafür passive und aktive Portfoliostrategien einsetzen, erklären die Anlage-Profis von Allvest morgen Abend im exklusiven Online-Seminar ab 18 Uhr!
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Westwater Resources News

21.09.21Westwater Resources Provides Progress Update on Definitive Feasibility Study
11.10.21Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite Production Facility
11.10.21Westwater Board of Directors Approves Construction of Phase I of Coosa Graphite Project
Weitere Westwater Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

Delivery Hero und Shop Apotheke: Die Risiken sind klar zu erkennen
Merck wirbelt Corona-Markt durcheinander
DZ BANK - China-Krise - zieht uns Evergrande alle in die Tiefe?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Infineon, Heidelberg Cement
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das Angstwort
Ein Meister der Rendite
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
Paladin Investorenbrief Q3 2021
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Westwater Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Westwater Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Geben Sie einen Schuss Alkohol ins Putzwasser und verzichten Sie auf Mikrofasertücher
Deutschlands vergessene Vermögen  so finden Sie die Geisterkonten Ihrer Familie
Jahrmarkt bei Tesla und Mondbewertung bei Softwareaktie
Hedgefond als Aufpasser? Die Adler Group im Visier des Wirecard-Jägers

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Jahresendrally
DAX im Minus - Inflationssorgen setzen Europas Börsen weiter unter Druck
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Rücktritt Kurz, Siemens, Symrise, VW, LEG Immobilien und Adler Group
Agrarrohstoffe im Höhenflug: Worauf Sie jetzt setzen sollten
Neue Coin-Profiteure: Aktienkorb auf Krypto-Miner und -Handelsplattformen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- US-Handel endet tiefer -- Evergrande-Krise reißt weitere Immokonzerne mit sich -- Bayer: ESP-Verkauf soll Milliarden bringen -- LEG, ADLER Group, Tesla, RWE im Fokus

Google, Facebook und Twitter gründen Gremium nach Kritik wegen diffamierenden Einträgen. Merck & Co beantragt Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Medikament. Covestro verlängert Vertrag von CCO Govil vorzeitig um drei Jahre. Uniper baut Kapazität am niederländischen LNG-Terminal Gate aus. Syngenta-Börsengang in Shanghai offenbar vorerst gestoppt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis ziehen Sie vor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen