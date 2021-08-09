  • Suche
10.08.2021 01:00

Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery graphite development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and developments at its Coosa Graphite Project. The call will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00am EDT.

In addition to financial results, management will discuss recent events and progress at its Coosa Graphite Project and the significant milestones WWR has achieved. On June 22, 2021, management joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state and local leaders at a press conference in Montgomery to announce the governor and local leaders signing of incentives agreements that will bring Westwaters first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state.

DIAL-IN-NUMBER

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer and Dain A. McCoig, Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Jones will present an update on the Companys business, as well as a special report and update on the Coosa Graphite Project. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and financial condition of the Company. Mr. Potter and Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call presentation recording will also be available on the companys website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the companys website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 7387

The conference call presentation will also be available via a live web cast through the Companys website, www.westwaterresources.net.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Companys projects include the Coosa Graphite Project  the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States  and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled, and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that WWR expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to the commencement of operations at the Companys proposed processing plant facilities, future production of battery graphite products, future financing activities and financial resources, the benefits of the incentive package with the State of Alabama and local municipalities, the timing and content of the Definitive Feasibility Study on the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility, and activities involving the Coosa Graphite Project and the Coosa Graphite Deposit. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) the Companys ability to successfully construct and operate a processing plant capable of producing battery grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Companys ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan and Samuel Engineering, including the impact of COVID-19; (e) operating conditions at the Companys projects; (f) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (g) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama and Colorado; (i) the effect of inflation and supply chain disruptions on the anticipated cost to construct and commence operations at our planned processing plant; (j) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (k) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (l) other factors which are more fully described in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Companys underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Companys forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

