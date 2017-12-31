WEX Inc. Completes Debt Repricing and Maturity Extension

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions
(the "Company), today announced a successful repricing of the Companys
revolving credit loans under its existing credit facility. The lenders
have agreed to an amendment that reduces the applicable interest rate
margin at current levels for both LIBOR borrowings and base rate
borrowing by 25 basis points for revolving credit loans. In addition,
the amendment (i) increases commitments under the Companys revolving
credit loans from $570,000,000 to $720,000,000, (iii) provides an
additional tranche A-3 term loan in the amount of $25,000,000 so that
outstanding tranche A-3 term loans increased from $409,500,000 to
$434,500,000, and (iv) makes certain other changes to the existing
Credit Agreement, including without limitation, (a) extending the
maturity date for tranche A-3 term loans and revolving credit loans (as
described below), (b) modifying the leverage ratios for determining the
applicable interest rate on the tranche A-3 term loans and the revolving
credit loans, and (c) modifying certain financial covenants (as
described below).
The new maturity date for revolving credit loans and tranche A-3 term
loans is July 1, 2023, subject to an earlier maturity date as described
in the amendment if the Company does not repay, redeem, discharge or
defease its tranche B-2 term loans and senior secured notes on or prior
to 90 days before their respective maturity dates. The amendment extends
by 1 year (from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019) the date on
which the consolidated leverage ratio test reduces from 5.00:1.00 to
4.50:1:00, extends by 2 years (from December 31, 2019 to December 31,
2021) the date on which the consolidated leverage ratio test reduces to
4.00:1.00, and adds an interim consolidated leverage ratio test of
4.25:1.00 for a one year period from December 31, 2020 through September
30, 2021. Additionally, the amendment modifies the definition of
specified acquisition to allow the Company to designate, one time, an
acquisition involving the payment of consideration in excess of
$300,000,000 and thereby permanently step up the leverage ratio by 0.5x.
Following the repricing, the applicable interest rate margin for the
revolving credit loans and tranche A-3 term loans will be set at 2.00%
for LIBOR borrowings and 1.00% for base rate borrowings.
In connection with the execution of the amendment, the Company paid
certain customary fees and expenses of Bank of America, N.A. in its
capacity as administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint
bookrunner. MUFG Union Bank, N.A., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., and
Citizens Bank, N.A., also acted as joint lead arrangers and joint
bookrunners, and Bank of Montreal acted as documentation agent.
About WEX Inc.
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple,
WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is a leading provider of payment processing and
business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet,
travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in
more than 20 currencies through more than 3,500 associates around the
world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.5 million vehicles exceptional payment
security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate
solutions grew to $30.3 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health financial
technology platform helps 300,000 employers and more than 25 million
consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.
