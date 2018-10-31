WEX Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions,
today reported financial results for the three months ended
September 30, 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2018 increased 18% to $382.7
million from $324.0 million for the third quarter of 2017. Of the $58.7
million increase in the quarter, $17.8 million was the result of higher
fuel prices.
Net income attributable to shareholders on a GAAP basis increased by
$23.4 million to $57.3 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared
with $34.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of
2017. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders,
which is a non-GAAP measure, was $95.4 million for the third quarter of
2018, or $2.19 per diluted share, up 53% per diluted share from $61.5
million or $1.43 per diluted share for the same period last year. See
Exhibit 1 for a full explanation and reconciliation of adjusted net
income attributable to shareholders and adjusted net income attributable
to shareholders per diluted share to the comparable GAAP measures.
"Following an impressive first half of the year, our momentum continued
this quarter with double-digit year-over-year revenue and profitability
growth, driven by strong performance across our core businesses. Healthy
volumes, strong international growth, and higher fuel prices all
contributed to our performance being ahead of expectations," said
Melissa Smith, WEXs president and chief executive officer.
Smith continued, "Following our market launch of programs for Shell and
the recent signing of critical agreements related to the conversion of
Chevron, we are now fully focused on transitioning these portfolios onto
the WEX platform. We are anticipating conversion of both programs
beginning this year and ramping in 2019, with a full run rate of revenue
during the second half of next year. This is a milestone for us as Shell
and Chevron are two of the largest oil company portfolios in North
America and will meaningfully benefit our Fleet business for many years
to come. We are excited to bring aboard these new relationships and are
looking forward to building on these pivotal wins in the coming year."
Third Quarter 2018 Performance Metrics
-
Average number of vehicles serviced was approximately 11.7 million, an
increase of 6% from the third quarter of 2017.
-
Total fuel transactions processed increased 7% from the third quarter
of 2017 to 141.7 million. Payment processing transactions increased 7%
to 117.7 million.
-
U.S. retail fuel price increased 22% to $3.06 per gallon from $2.51
per gallon in the third quarter of 2017.
-
Travel and Corporate Solutions purchase volume grew 11% to $9.6
billion from $8.7 billion in the third quarter of 2017.
-
Health and Employee Benefit Solutions average number of
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) accounts in the U.S. grew 16% to 11.1
million from 9.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.
Financial Guidance and Assumptions
The Company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings
guidance on a non-GAAP basis, due to the uncertainty and an
indeterminate amount of certain elements that are included in reported
GAAP earnings.
-
For the full year 2018, the Company expects revenue in the range of
$1.48 billion to $1.49 billion and adjusted net income in the range of
$354 million to $359 million, or $8.13 to $8.23 per diluted share.
-
For the fourth quarter of 2018, WEX expects revenue in the range of
$370 million to $380 million and adjusted net income in the range of
$89 million to $94 million, or $2.05 to $2.15 per diluted share.
"We are pleased to report our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit
top-line growth, led by strong performance in our Travel and Corporate
Solutions segment as well as the Fleet segment. With our underlying
growth engine, solid fundamentals, strong execution, and favorable
industry dynamics, we are positioned well to build on our terrific
momentum and look forward to a strong close to 2018, said Roberto
Simon, WEX's chief financial officer.
Fourth quarter 2018 guidance is based on an assumed average U.S. retail
fuel price of $2.85 per gallon. Full year 2018 guidance is based on an
assumed average U.S. retail fuel price of $2.89 per gallon. The fuel
prices referenced above are based on the applicable NYMEX futures price.
Our guidance assumes approximately 43.6 million shares outstanding for
the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
The Company's guidance also assumes that fourth quarter 2018 fleet
credit loss will range from 12 to 17 basis points and full year fleet
credit loss will range from 12 to 13 basis points.
The Company's adjusted net income guidance, which is a non-GAAP measure,
excludes unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net
foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses, acquisition related
intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related
items, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs, an
impairment charge, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost
amortization, similar adjustments attributable to our non-controlling
interest and certain tax related items. We are unable to reconcile our
adjusted net income guidance to the comparable GAAP measure without
unreasonable effort because of the difficulty in predicting the amounts
to be adjusted, including but not limited to, foreign currency exchange
rates, unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments and
acquisition and divestiture related items, which may have a significant
impact on our financial results.
Additional Information
As previously disclosed, beginning in the first quarter of 2018, the
Company has modified the presentation of certain line items in its
unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income. Under the new
presentation, the Company segregates costs of services from other
operating expenses and has reclassified its operating expenses into
functional categories in order to provide additional detail into the
underlying drivers of changes in operating expenses and align its
presentation with industry practice. There are no changes to the
presentation of revenues, non-operating expenses or other statement of
income captions. Additionally, the revised presentation does not result
in a change to previously reported revenues, operating income, income
before income taxes or net income. Amounts from the prior period have
been recast to reflect the new presentation.
Management uses the non-GAAP measures presented within this news release
to evaluate the Company's performance on a comparable basis. Management
believes that investors may find these measures useful for the same
purposes, but cautions that they should not be considered a substitute
for, or superior to, disclosure in accordance with GAAP.
To provide investors with additional insight into its operational
performance, WEX has included in this news release in Exhibit 2, a table
illustrating the impact of foreign currency rates and fuel prices for
each of our reportable segments for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2017, and in Exhibit 3, a table of selected
non-financial metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and four
preceding quarters. The Company is also providing selected segment
revenue information for the three and nine months ended September 30,
2018 and 2017 in Exhibit 4.
Conference Call Details
In conjunction with this announcement, WEX will host a conference call
today, October 31, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). As previously announced, the
conference call will be webcast live on the Internet, and can be
accessed along with the accompanying slides at the Investor Relations
section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com.
The live conference call also can be accessed by dialing (866) 334-7066
or (973) 935-8463. The Conference ID number is 1297382. A replay of the
webcast and the accompanying slides will be available on the Company's
website.
About WEX
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple,
WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of payment processing and
business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet,
travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in
more than 20 currencies through more than 3,500 associates around the
world. WEX fleet cards offer 11.7 million vehicles exceptional payment
security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate
solutions segment grew to $30.3 billion in 2017; and the WEX Health
financial technology platform helps 300,000 employers and more than 25
million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more
information, visit www.wexinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding: financial guidance; assumptions underlying the
Company's financial guidance; future growth opportunities; expectations
for customer conversions; profitability; technology advances; and,
market expansion. Any statements that are not statements of historical
facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. When used in this
earnings release, the words "anticipate, "believe, "continue,
"could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "plan, "project and
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These
forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially,
including: the effects of general economic conditions on fueling
patterns as well as payment and transaction processing activity; the
impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the Companys operations,
revenue and income; changes in interest rates; the impact of
fluctuations in fuel prices; the effects of the Companys business
expansion and acquisition efforts; potential adverse changes to business
or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion
of an acquisition; competitive responses to any acquisitions;
uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined
operations following completion of an acquisition; the ability to
successfully integrate the Company's acquisitions; the ability to
realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; unexpected costs,
charges or expenses resulting from an acquisition; the Company's ability
to successfully acquire, integrate, operate and expand commercial fuel
card programs; the failure of corporate investments to result in
anticipated strategic value; the impact and size of credit losses; the
impact of changes to the Company's credit standards; breaches of the
Companys technology systems or those of the Company's third-party
service providers and any resulting negative impact on the Company's
reputation, liabilities or relationships with customers or merchants;
the Companys failure to maintain or renew key commercial agreements;
failure to expand the Companys technological capabilities and service
offerings as rapidly as the Companys competitors; failure to
successfully implement the Company's information technology strategies
and capabilities in connection with its technology outsourcing and
insourcing arrangements and any resulting cost associated with that
failure; the actions of regulatory bodies, including banking and
securities regulators, or possible changes in banking or financial
regulations impacting the Companys industrial bank, the Company as the
corporate parent or other subsidiaries or affiliates; the impact of the
Companys outstanding notes on its operations; the impact of increased
leverage on the Company's operations, results or borrowing capacity
generally, and as a result of acquisitions specifically; the incurrence
of impairment charges if our assessment of the fair value of certain of
our reporting units changes; the uncertainties of litigation; as well as
other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of our Annual Report
for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed on Form 10-K with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018. The Company's
forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential future impact of
any alliance, merger, acquisition, disposition or stock repurchases. The
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this earnings
release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The
Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEX INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment processing revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
182,871
|
|
|
$
|
145,702
|
|
|
$
|
530,063
|
|
|
$
|
423,434
|
|
Account servicing revenue
|
|
|
|
78,748
|
|
|
71,322
|
|
|
236,168
|
|
|
198,538
|
|
Finance fee revenue
|
|
|
|
53,703
|
|
|
50,879
|
|
|
154,958
|
|
|
136,336
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
67,368
|
|
|
56,099
|
|
|
187,206
|
|
|
160,935
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
382,690
|
|
|
324,002
|
|
|
1,108,395
|
|
|
919,243
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing costs
|
|
|
|
79,580
|
|
|
69,119
|
|
|
235,508
|
|
|
202,682
|
|
Service fees
|
|
|
|
13,818
|
|
|
19,658
|
|
|
39,847
|
|
|
57,413
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
21,435
|
|
|
19,614
|
|
|
46,930
|
|
|
47,927
|
|
Operating interest
|
|
|
|
10,268
|
|
|
7,537
|
|
|
28,281
|
|
|
17,049
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
19,013
|
|
|
18,879
|
|
|
60,058
|
|
|
54,639
|
|
Total cost of services
|
|
|
|
144,114
|
|
|
134,807
|
|
|
410,624
|
|
|
379,710
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
51,799
|
|
|
51,538
|
|
|
155,720
|
|
|
133,788
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
54,611
|
|
|
41,585
|
|
|
168,849
|
|
|
121,726
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
29,054
|
|
|
32,349
|
|
|
88,817
|
|
|
95,788
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
16,175
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
100,688
|
|
|
63,723
|
|
|
281,961
|
|
|
172,056
|
|
Financing interest expense
|
|
|
|
(25,718
|
)
|
|
(25,754
|
)
|
|
(78,560
|
)
|
|
(81,449
|
)
|
Net foreign currency (loss) gain
|
|
|
|
(1,094
|
)
|
|
14,611
|
|
|
(27,438
|
)
|
|
33,578
|
|
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|
|
|
|
2,157
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
18,371
|
|
|
(849
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
76,033
|
|
|
52,430
|
|
|
194,334
|
|
|
123,336
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
18,751
|
|
|
18,570
|
|
|
48,278
|
|
|
43,760
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
57,282
|
|
|
33,860
|
|
|
146,056
|
|
|
79,576
|
|
Less: Net (loss) income from non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
803
|
|
|
(886
|
)
|
Net income attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,322
|
|
|
$
|
33,971
|
|
|
$
|
145,253
|
|
|
$
|
80,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to WEX Inc. per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
3.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
3.33
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
43,191
|
|
|
43,014
|
|
|
43,141
|
|
|
42,963
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
43,615
|
|
|
43,101
|
|
|
43,558
|
|
|
43,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEX INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
533,361
|
|
|
$
|
508,072
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
22,696
|
|
|
18,866
|
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $38,103 in 2018 and
$30,207 in 2017)
|
|
|
|
3,124,204
|
|
|
2,517,980
|
|
Securitized accounts receivable, restricted
|
|
|
|
142,575
|
|
|
150,235
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
85,842
|
|
|
69,413
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
3,908,678
|
|
|
3,264,566
|
|
Property, equipment and capitalized software (net of accumulated
depreciation of $312,921 in 2018
and $264,928 in 2017)
|
|
|
|
166,999
|
|
|
163,908
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of accumulated
amortization of $480,950 in 2018 and $392,827 in 2017)
|
|
|
|
2,908,025
|
|
|
3,030,179
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
24,088
|
|
|
23,358
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
8,610
|
|
|
7,752
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
143,342
|
|
|
253,088
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,159,742
|
|
|
$
|
6,742,851
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,160,661
|
|
|
$
|
811,362
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
308,021
|
|
|
315,346
|
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
|
|
878,071
|
|
|
986,989
|
|
Short-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
238,864
|
|
|
397,218
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
26,848
|
|
|
24,795
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,612,465
|
|
|
2,535,710
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
2,140,875
|
|
|
2,027,752
|
|
Long-term deposits
|
|
|
|
386,770
|
|
|
306,865
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
140,478
|
|
|
119,283
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
29,897
|
|
|
32,683
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,310,485
|
|
|
5,022,293
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock $0.01 par value; 175,000 shares authorized; 47,528
shares issued in 2018 and 47,352 in 2017;
43,100 shares
outstanding in 2018 and 43,022 in 2017
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
473
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
584,047
|
|
|
569,319
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
1,550,577
|
|
|
1,404,683
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(123,260
|
)
|
|
(90,795
|
)
|
Treasury stock at cost; 4,428 shares in 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
(172,342
|
)
|
|
(172,342
|
)
|
Total WEX Inc. stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
1,839,497
|
|
|
1,711,338
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
9,760
|
|
|
9,220
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
1,849,257
|
|
|
1,720,558
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,159,742
|
|
|
$
|
6,742,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 1
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per diluted
|
|
|
|
per diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
share
|
Net income attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,322
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
33,971
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments
|
|
|
|
(2,157
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
(14,611
|
)
|
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Acquisitionrelated intangible amortization
|
|
|
|
33,439
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
38,510
|
|
|
0.89
|
|
Other acquisition and divestiture related items
|
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
1,006
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Stockbased compensation
|
|
|
|
9,799
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
8,483
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
6,024
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Impairment charge
|
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization
|
|
|
|
2,216
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
4,287
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
ANI adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
(351
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
|
Tax related items
|
|
|
|
(11,936
|
)
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
(16,130
|
)
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
95,359
|
|
|
$
|
2.19
|
|
|
$
|
61,483
|
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per diluted
|
|
|
|
per diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
share
|
Net income attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,253
|
|
|
$
|
3.33
|
|
|
$
|
80,462
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments
|
|
|
|
(18,371
|
)
|
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
849
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Net foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)
|
|
|
|
27,438
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
(33,578
|
)
|
|
(0.78
|
)
|
Acquisitionrelated intangible amortization
|
|
|
|
103,596
|
|
|
2.38
|
|
|
114,603
|
|
|
2.66
|
|
Other acquisition and divestiture related items
|
|
|
|
2,792
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
3,380
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Stockbased compensation
|
|
|
|
25,659
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
22,354
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
8,274
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
10,169
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
16,175
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization
|
|
|
|
11,515
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
8,450
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
ANI adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(1,162
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Tax related items
|
|
|
|
(42,819
|
)
|
|
(0.98
|
)
|
|
(53,131
|
)
|
|
(1.23
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
264,872
|
|
|
$
|
6.08
|
|
|
$
|
168,571
|
|
|
$
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and
losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency remeasurement
gains and losses, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other
acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation,
restructuring and other costs, impairment charges, debt restructuring
and debt issuance cost amortization, similar adjustments attributable to
our non-controlling interest and certain tax related items.
Although adjusted net income is not calculated in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP), this non-GAAP measure
is integral to the Company's reporting and planning processes and the
chief operating decision maker of the Company uses segment adjusted
operating income to allocate resources among our operating segments. The
Company considers this measure integral because it excludes the
above-specified items that the Company's management excludes in
evaluating the Company's performance. Specifically, in addition to
evaluating the Company's performance on a GAAP basis, management
evaluates the Company's performance on a basis that excludes the above
items because:
-
Exclusion of the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial
instruments, including interest rate swap agreements and investment
securities, helps management identify and assess trends in the
Company's underlying business that might otherwise be obscured due to
quarterly non-cash earnings fluctuations associated with these
financial instruments.
-
Net foreign currency gains and losses primarily result from the
remeasurement to functional currency of cash, receivable and payable
balances, certain intercompany notes denominated in foreign currencies
and any gain or loss on foreign currency hedges relating to these
items. The exclusion of these items helps management compare changes
in operating results between periods that might otherwise be obscured
due to currency fluctuations.
-
The Company considers certain acquisition-related costs, including
certain financing costs, investment banking fees, warranty and
indemnity insurance, certain integration related expenses and
amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as gains and losses from
divestitures, to be unpredictable, dependent on factors that may be
outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of
the acquired or divested business or the Company. In prior periods not
reflected above, the Company has adjusted for goodwill impairments,
acquisition-related asset impairments and gains and losses on
divestitures. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition,
which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not
be indicative of such future costs. The Company believes that
excluding acquisition-related costs and gains or losses of
divestitures facilitates the comparison of our financial results to
the Company's historical operating results and to other companies in
our industry.
-
Stock-based compensation is different from other forms of compensation
as it is a non-cash expense. For example, a cash salary generally has
a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated
with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of
cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company
is based on a stock-based compensation valuation methodology and
underlying assumptions that may vary over time.
-
Restructuring and other costs are related to certain identified
initiatives to further streamline the business, improve the Company's
efficiency, create synergies and to globalize the Company's
operations, all with an objective to improve scale and increase
profitability going forward. This also includes other immaterial costs
that the Company has incurred and are non-operational and
non-recurring. We exclude these items when evaluating our continuing
business performance as such items are not consistently occurring and
do not reflect expected future operating expense, nor do they provide
insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our
business.
-
Impairment charges represent non-cash asset write-offs, which do not
reflect recurring costs that would be relevant to the Companys
continuing operations. The Company believes that excluding these
nonrecurring expenses facilitates the comparison of our financial
results to the Companys historical operating results and to other
companies in its industry.
-
Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization are unrelated
to the continuing operations of the Company. Debt restructuring costs
are not consistently occurring and do not reflect expected future
operating expense, nor do they provide insight into the fundamentals
of current or past operations of our business. In addition, since debt
issuance cost amortization is dependent upon the financing method
which can vary widely company to company, we believe that excluding
these costs helps to facilitate comparison to historical results as
well as to other companies within our industry.
-
The adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest have no
significant impact on the ongoing operations of the business.
-
The tax related items are the difference between the Companys U.S.
GAAP tax provision and a pro forma tax provision based upon the
Companys adjusted net income before taxes as well as the impact from
certain discrete tax items. The methodology utilized for calculating
the Companys adjusted net income tax provision is the same
methodology utilized in calculating the Companys U.S. GAAP tax
provision.
For the same reasons, WEX believes that adjusted net income may also be
useful to investors as one means of evaluating the Company's
performance. However, because adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure,
it should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net
income, operating income or cash flows from operating activities as
determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted net income as
used by WEX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed
by other companies.
The table below shows the impact of certain macro factors on reported
revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 2
|
Segment Revenue Results
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Solutions
|
|
Travel and Corporate
Solutions
|
|
Health and Employee
Benefit Solutions
|
|
Total WEX Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reported revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
249,612
|
|
|
$
|
212,078
|
|
$
|
82,810
|
|
|
$
|
61,026
|
|
$
|
50,268
|
|
$
|
50,898
|
|
$
|
382,690
|
|
|
$
|
324,002
|
FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
3,629
|
|
|
|
PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
(17,801
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(17,801
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reported revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
721,447
|
|
|
$
|
603,205
|
|
$
|
225,353
|
|
|
$
|
163,739
|
|
$
|
161,595
|
|
$
|
152,299
|
|
$
|
1,108,395
|
|
|
$
|
919,243
|
FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
(2,367
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,604
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,852
|
|
|
|
(2,119
|
)
|
|
|
PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
(43,360
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(43,360
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To determine the impact of foreign exchange translation ("FX) on
revenue, revenue from entities whose functional currency is not
denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as revenue from purchase volume
transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, were translated using the
weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year.
To determine the impact of price per gallon of fuel ("PPG) on revenue,
revenue variable to changes in fuel prices was calculated based on the
average retail price of fuel for the same period in the prior year for
the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a percentage of
fuel spend. For the portions of our business that earn revenue based on
margin spreads, revenue was calculated utilizing the comparable margin
from the prior year.
The table below shows the impact of certain macro factors on Adjusted
Net Income:
|
|
Segment Estimated Earnings Impact
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Fleet Solutions
|
|
Travel and Corporate
Solutions
|
|
Health and Employee
Benefit Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
$
|
585
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
413
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
|
PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
(12,217
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
$
|
(86
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
(1,048
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
337
|
|
$
|
|
PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable
|
|
|
|
(29,613
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To determine the estimated earnings impact of FX, revenue and expenses
from entities whose functional currency is not denominated in U.S.
dollars, as well as revenue and variable expenses from purchase volume
transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, were translated using the
weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year,
net of tax.
To determine the estimated earnings impact of PPG, revenue and certain
variable expenses impacted by changes in fuel prices, were adjusted
based on the average retail price of fuel for the same period in the
prior year for the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a
percentage of fuel spend, net of applicable taxes. For the portions of
our business that earn revenue based on margin spreads, revenue was
adjusted to the comparable margin from the prior year, net of
non-controlling interest and applicable taxes.
|
|
Exhibit 3
|
Selected Non-Financial Metrics1
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q3 2017
|
Fleet Solutions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment processing transactions (000s)
|
|
|
|
117,680
|
|
|
115,919
|
|
|
109,827
|
|
|
108,767
|
|
|
110,047
|
|
Payment processing gallons of fuel (000s)
|
|
|
|
3,051,585
|
|
|
3,012,912
|
|
|
2,877,303
|
|
|
2,877,971
|
|
|
2,905,700
|
|
Average US fuel price (US$ / gallon)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
|
$
|
3.02
|
|
|
$
|
2.78
|
|
|
$
|
2.68
|
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
Payment processing $ of fuel (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,723,609
|
|
|
$
|
9,497,050
|
|
|
$
|
8,438,143
|
|
|
$
|
8,199,619
|
|
|
$
|
7,688,750
|
|
Net payment processing rate
|
|
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
Payment processing revenue (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
116,023
|
|
|
$
|
112,895
|
|
|
$
|
106,978
|
|
|
$
|
95,948
|
|
|
$
|
90,270
|
|
Net late fee rate
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
Late fee revenue (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,641
|
|
|
$
|
35,831
|
|
|
$
|
34,657
|
|
|
$
|
35,510
|
|
|
$
|
32,077
|
|
Travel and Corporate Solutions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase volume (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,620,787
|
|
|
$
|
8,930,421
|
|
|
$
|
7,940,543
|
|
|
$
|
7,405,045
|
|
|
$
|
8,662,533
|
|
Net interchange rate
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
Payment solutions processing revenue (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,345
|
|
|
$
|
51,289
|
|
|
$
|
44,777
|
|
|
$
|
39,332
|
|
|
$
|
44,177
|
|
Health and Employee Benefit Solutions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase volume (000s)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,061,215
|
|
|
$
|
1,253,309
|
|
|
$
|
1,503,400
|
|
|
$
|
887,511
|
|
|
$
|
955,652
|
|
Average number of SaaS accounts (000s)
|
|
|
|
11,057
|
|
|
10,745
|
|
|
10,826
|
|
|
9,774
|
|
|
9,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No.
2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606") as of
January 1, 2018, utilizing the modified retrospective method of
transition. Impacted non-financial metrics have been updated
prospectively.
|
Definitions and explanations:
Payment processing transactions represents the total number of purchases
made by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.
Payment processing gallons of fuel represents the total number of
gallons of fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing
relationship with WEX.
Payment processing dollars of fuel represents the total dollar value of
the fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship
with WEX.
Net payment processing rate prior to January 1, 2018 represents the
percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction
that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less any discounts given to
fleets or strategic relationships. With the adoption of Topic 606,
effective January 1, 2018, net payment processing rate represents the
percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction
that WEX records as revenue from merchants less certain discounts given
to customers and network fees.
Net late fee rate represents late fee revenue as a percentage of fuel
purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.
Late fee revenue represents fees charged for payments not made within
the terms of the customer agreement based upon the outstanding customer
receivable balance.
Purchase volume in the Travel and Corporate Solutions segment represents
the total dollar value of all WEX issued transactions that use WEX
corporate card products and virtual card products.
Net interchange rate prior to January 1, 2018 represents the percentage
of the dollar value of each transaction that WEX records as revenue,
less any discounts given to customers or strategic relationships. With
the adoption of Topic 606, effective January 1, 2018, net interchange
rate represents the percentage of the dollar value of each payment
processing transaction that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less
certain discounts given to customers and network fees.
Purchase volume in the Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment
represents the total US dollar value of all transactions where
interchange is earned by WEX.
Average number of Health and Employee Benefit Solutions accounts
represents the number of active Consumer Directed Health, COBRA, and
billing accounts on our SaaS platform in the United States.
|
|
|
Exhibit 4
|
Segment Revenue Information
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
Fleet Solutions
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment processing revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
116,023
|
|
$
|
90,270
|
|
$
|
25,753
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
$
|
335,896
|
|
$
|
264,210
|
|
$
|
71,686
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Account servicing revenue
|
|
|
|
42,810
|
|
44,858
|
|
(2,048
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
128,039
|
|
122,238
|
|
5,801
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Finance fee revenue
|
|
|
|
51,644
|
|
40,773
|
|
10,871
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
140,436
|
|
113,754
|
|
26,682
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
39,135
|
|
36,177
|
|
2,958
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
117,076
|
|
103,003
|
|
14,073
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
249,612
|
|
$
|
212,078
|
|
$
|
37,534
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
$
|
721,447
|
|
$
|
603,205
|
|
$
|
118,242
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
Travel and Corporate Solutions
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment processing revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,345
|
|
$
|
44,177
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
$
|
150,411
|
|
$
|
119,328
|
|
$
|
31,083
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Account servicing revenue
|
|
|
|
9,120
|
|
206
|
|
8,914
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
27,584
|
|
528
|
|
27,056
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Finance fee revenue
|
|
|
|
670
|
|
87
|
|
583
|
|
|
670
|
%
|
|
1,157
|
|
469
|
|
688
|
|
|
147
|
%
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
18,675
|
|
16,556
|
|
2,119
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
46,201
|
|
43,414
|
|
2,787
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
82,810
|
|
$
|
61,026
|
|
$
|
21,784
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
$
|
225,353
|
|
$
|
163,739
|
|
$
|
61,614
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
Increase (decrease)
|
Health and Employee Benefit Solutions
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment processing revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,503
|
|
$
|
11,255
|
|
$
|
1,248
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
$
|
43,756
|
|
$
|
39,896
|
|
$
|
3,860
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Account servicing revenue
|
|
|
|
26,818
|
|
26,258
|
|
560
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
80,545
|
|
75,772
|
|
4,773
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Finance fee revenue
|
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
10,019
|
|
(8,630
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)%
|
|
13,365
|
|
22,113
|
|
(8,748
|
)
|
|
(40
|
)%
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
9,558
|
|
3,366
|
|
6,192
|
|
|
184
|
%
|
|
23,929
|
|
14,518
|
|
9,411
|
|
|
65
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,268
|
|
$
|
50,898
|
|
$
|
(630
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
$
|
161,595
|
|
$
|
152,299
|
|
$
|
9,296
|
|
|
6
|
%
