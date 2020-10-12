finanzen.net
+++ Herzlich Willkommen zu Rendezvous mit Harry. So startet heute Abend um 19 Uhr wieder die traditionelle Charttechnik-Sendung mit Harald Weygand und BNP Paribas +++-w-
12.10.2020 15:35

WEX Welcomes Decision by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales in Preliminary Issues Trial

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, is pleased with the outcome of the Preliminary Issues Hearing relating to the May 11, 2020 lawsuit filed by eNett and Optal denying that there has been a Material Adverse Effect on their businesses, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales in the United Kingdom.

Melissa Smith, WEXs Chair and CEO commented, "we are very pleased with the courts positive ruling in our favor. This upholds WEXs position that in the context of the Material Adverse Effect Clause, eNett and Optal operate in the B2B Payments Industry. We believe this ruling supports our determination that they have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and WEX is not required to close the transaction as we stated in May.

The trial of preliminary issues has concluded, among other things, that for the purposes of the Material Adverse Effect clause in the purchase agreement, eNett and Optal operate in the B2B payments industry with numerous other well-known participants, and that when determining whether eNett or Optal have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, a comparison will be made against these other B2B payments companies.

Although there is a possibility that the decision will be appealed, WEX remains confident in its belief that eNett and Optal have been and are disproportionately impacted, and that WEX is not required to close the transaction pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement because of this Material Adverse Effect. This matter will be decided conclusively at a subsequent trial.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the potential outcome of the Companys pending legal proceedings relating to the acquisition of eNett and Optal. Any statements that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. When used in this earnings release, the words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "plan, "project and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the uncertainties of litigation, including the legal proceedings with respect to the purchase agreement relating to the proposed eNett and Optal acquisitions; the extent to which the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures taken in response thereto adversely impact our business, results of operations and financial condition in excess of current expectations; the effects of general economic conditions on economic patterns as well as payment and transaction processing activity; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the Companys operations, revenue and income; the effects of the Companys business expansion and acquisition efforts; potential adverse changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of an acquisition; competitive responses to any acquisitions; uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined operations following completion of an acquisition; the failure to complete or successfully integrate the Company's acquisitions; the ability to realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from an acquisition; the failure of corporate investments to result in anticipated strategic value; the impact and size of credit losses; the impact of changes to the Company's credit standards; breaches of the Companys technology systems or those of the Company's third-party service providers and any resulting negative impact on the Company's reputation, liabilities or relationships with customers or merchants; the Companys failure to maintain or renew key commercial agreements; failure to expand the Companys technological capabilities and service offerings as rapidly as the Companys competitors; failure to successfully implement the Company's information technology strategies and capabilities in connection with its technology outsourcing and insourcing arrangements and any resulting cost associated with that failure; the actions of regulatory bodies, including banking and securities regulators, or possible changes in banking or financial regulations impacting the Companys industrial bank, the Company as the corporate parent or other subsidiaries or affiliates; legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union; the impact of the transition from LIBOR as a global benchmark to a replacement rate; the impact of the Companys outstanding notes on its operations; the impact of increased leverage on the Company's operations, results or borrowing capacity generally, and as a result of acquisitions specifically; the incurrence of impairment charges if our assessment of the fair value of certain of our reporting units changes; as well as other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed respectively with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020 and August 5, 2020. The Company's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential future impact of any alliance, merger, acquisition, disposition or stock repurchases. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this earnings release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wex inc.com.

Nachrichten zu WEX Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr WEX News
RSS Feed
WEX zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu WEX Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.06.2017WEX BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.07.2016WEX Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.06.2016WEX NeutralSunTrust
28.04.2016WEX UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.04.2016WEX NeutralCompass Point
05.06.2017WEX BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2015WEX OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
20.03.2015WEX OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
07.07.2016WEX Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.06.2016WEX NeutralSunTrust
15.04.2016WEX NeutralCompass Point
29.10.2015WEX Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.10.2015WEX HoldTopeka Capital Markets
28.04.2016WEX UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für WEX Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene WEX News

21.09.204 Reasons I Just Bought WEX Stock
Weitere WEX News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiter aufwärts
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weiße Haus  Wer führt künftig die USA?
Podcast mit Martin Lück: Trump vs. Biden - was bringt die US-Wahl?
Deutlicher Anstieg der Gold- und Palladiumpreise
DZ BANK - Edelmetalle vor einem weiteren Aufschwung?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Top-Trades - So handeln die wikifolio-Trader
Marktausblick China: COVID, Konflikt, Chancen
So viel Rendite lässt sich mit einem ETF-Sparplan wirklich erzielen
Trump und Biden haben keine Wahl
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur WEX-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

WEX Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mieter in Zahlungsnot? So verhindern Vermieter, dass sie leer ausgehen
Diese Sparidee bietet Renditen von über 20 Prozent
30-plus-Regel, Zehn-Scheine-Trick  So winkt ein höherer Lottogewinn
Tablet am Prime Day 2020 kaufen: So machen Sie garantiert ein Schnäppchen
Apple-Produkte, die Sie zum Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten

News von

Newsticker Corona: Gastgewerbe fordert Aufhebung der Beherbergungs-Einschränkungen
DAX-Ausblick: Börsen warten auf Bilanzen und Corona-Hilfen
Achtung Absturz: Welche Aktien Sie unbedingt verkaufen sollten
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Elite-Uni Berkeley wird zum Konkurrenten von Ballard Power und Plug Power
DAX im Plus: Anleger blenden steigende Corona-Zahlen aus - Bilanzen im Blick

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Dow Jones höher -- Geldbuße gegen Covestro -- Bayer und BASF kämpfen um Dicamba-Erlaubnis im US-Markt -- Allegro mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, METRO, AstraZeneca im Fokus

EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Stützungsmaßnahmen dürfen nicht abrupt enden. Airbus erhält Aufträge von französischen Spezialkräften und australischer Luftwaffe. Neuseeland sichert sich Pfizer-BioNTech-Impfstoff. Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der Tesla-Fabrik ist offen. Twitter versieht Trumps Immunitätsbehauptung mit Warnhinweis. Börsengang soll Velero 500 Millionen einbringen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Beherbergungsverbot für Reisende aus Corona-Risikogebieten steht derzeit in der Kritik. Wie stehen Sie dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:41 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow Jones höher -- Geldbuße gegen Covestro -- Bayer und BASF kämpfen um Dicamba-Erlaubnis im US-Markt -- Allegro mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, METRO, AstraZeneca im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:35 Uhr
Twitter versieht Trumps Immunitätsbehauptung mit Warnhinweis - Twitter-Aktie weit im Plus
Aktie im Fokus
15:37 Uhr
Neuseeland sichert sich Pfizer-BioNTech-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie gefragt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
XiaomiA2JNY1
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100