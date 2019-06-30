finanzen.net
29.07.2019 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Covenant Trucking Company Inc. Secure Funding to Capitalize on Growing North Carolina Economy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance and data, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with Covenant Trucking Company Inc.

Covenant Trucking Company Inc. is a veteran and minority-owned business that has served the Raleigh, NC area since 1996. They are a full-service dump truck hauling and project management firm that works with large construction companies. The company has continually grown and is recognized for its high customer satisfaction, reliability, dependability and integrity.

"Im thankful to start a relationship with an institution that is supportive of veteran and minority- owned businesses, which have traditionally struggled to find access to capital, said Joe Jones, Founder, President and CEO of Covenant Trucking Company Inc., and a 20-year US Army veteran. "Wheeler Financial responded to our request quickly and with a competitive rate.

"North Carolina is an important market and small businesses like Covenant Trucking Company Inc. are the backbone of our economy, said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services. "This is an incredibly well run company and we were pleased to invest and provide the funding for the equipment needed to continue to grow their business. Wheeler Financial is focused on supporting the Main Street economy and helping small businesses grow.

Pitney Bowes has been a trusted enabler for small business growth for almost 100 years, has operated a bank platform for two decades, and has financed or leased more than $10bn of equipment. Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes, a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, was announced earlier this year. The subsidiary was founded specifically to meet the finance, loan and leasing requirements of small- and middle-market clients, to help them acquire critical assets.

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pitney Bowes News
RSS Feed
Pitney Bowes zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.06.2018Pitney Bowes BuyMaxim Group
03.02.2015Pitney Bowes BuyBrean Capital
05.10.2009Pitney Bowes kaufenDie Actien-Börse
25.01.2007Update Pitney Bowes Inc.: BuySoleil Securities Group
11.01.2005Update Pitney Bowes Inc.: BuySmith Barney Citigroup
01.06.2018Pitney Bowes BuyMaxim Group
03.02.2015Pitney Bowes BuyBrean Capital
05.10.2009Pitney Bowes kaufenDie Actien-Börse
25.01.2007Update Pitney Bowes Inc.: BuySoleil Securities Group
11.01.2005Update Pitney Bowes Inc.: BuySmith Barney Citigroup

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pitney Bowes Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pitney Bowes News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Pitney Bowes News
Anzeige

Inside

Werden Sie Affiliate-Partner von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte in Aufruhr - Favoritenwechsel bei den Edelmetallen?
Alphabet  Mit aller Macht zum Allzeithoch
Unterschätzt der Devisenmarkt Trump?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Aufwärtsdynamik im FTSE 100
Lufthansa will mehr vom Gewinn ausschütten
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Fresenius Medical Care, Lufthansa
ING Markets: DAX vor weiteren Kursabgaben?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pitney Bowes-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Pitney Bowes Peer Group News

07:02 UhrAusblick: RICOH legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
28.07.19Ausblick: Konica Minolta präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
23.07.19Xerox (XRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
22.07.19What's in the Cards for Xerox (XRX) This Earnings Season?
18.07.19Xerox (XRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
12.07.19Ricoh GR III im Test: Kompaktkamera mit Riesensensor. aber ohne Zoom
09.07.19Why Xerox Shares Rose 15.7% in June
02.07.19Nemetschek-Aktie legt zu: Nemetschek verkauft Beteiligung an Docuware mit Gewinn
20.06.19Are Investors Undervaluing Xerox (XRX) Right Now?
11.06.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Core-Mark. Navigant. NV5. Huron and Xerox

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX verhalten -- SLM mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- LSE und Refinitiv wollen Fusion - Deutsche Börse beerdigt Kaufpläne -- Ströer, Sanofi, Lexicon, Deutsche Telekom im Fokus

Lufthansa prüft wohl Holding-Struktur. Siemens Healthineers kämpft weiter mit Problemen bei Atellica. TRATON steigert Profitabilität deutlich. UniCredit hat derzeit wohl kein Interesse an Commerzbank. Pfizer und Mylan: Fusion von Generika-Geschäft. Takeaway.com will JUST EAT kaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 30: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:25 Uhr
DAX verhalten -- SLM mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- LSE und Refinitiv wollen Fusion - Deutsche Börse beerdigt Kaufpläne -- Ströer, Sanofi, Lexicon, Deutsche Telekom im Fokus
Private Finanzen
14:12 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab August für Verbraucher
Aktie im Fokus
14:23 Uhr
Grünes Licht für US-Fusion schiebt Deutsche Telekom-Aktie an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403