Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance and data, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with Covenant Trucking Company Inc.

Covenant Trucking Company Inc. is a veteran and minority-owned business that has served the Raleigh, NC area since 1996. They are a full-service dump truck hauling and project management firm that works with large construction companies. The company has continually grown and is recognized for its high customer satisfaction, reliability, dependability and integrity.

"Im thankful to start a relationship with an institution that is supportive of veteran and minority- owned businesses, which have traditionally struggled to find access to capital, said Joe Jones, Founder, President and CEO of Covenant Trucking Company Inc., and a 20-year US Army veteran. "Wheeler Financial responded to our request quickly and with a competitive rate.

"North Carolina is an important market and small businesses like Covenant Trucking Company Inc. are the backbone of our economy, said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services. "This is an incredibly well run company and we were pleased to invest and provide the funding for the equipment needed to continue to grow their business. Wheeler Financial is focused on supporting the Main Street economy and helping small businesses grow.

Pitney Bowes has been a trusted enabler for small business growth for almost 100 years, has operated a bank platform for two decades, and has financed or leased more than $10bn of equipment. Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes, a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, was announced earlier this year. The subsidiary was founded specifically to meet the finance, loan and leasing requirements of small- and middle-market clients, to help them acquire critical assets.

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

